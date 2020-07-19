It wouldn't really be fair to give a body lotion the superlative of "best-smelling," because scent is such a personal thing. But ahead, you'll find some of the
best-smelling lotions on the market with unanimously popular scents, ranging from tropical flowers and sweet almonds to freshly picked roses and Mediterranean summers. And aside from just smelling delicious, these body lotions have other selling points, too, like shimmer-infused formulas or even aromatherapeutic benefits. All of them, though, are deeply hydrating and scented stunningly enough to double as perfume.
Before you get to shopping, one key tip: Remember that
the optimum time to apply body lotion is when your skin is still damp, aka immediately after coming out of the bath or shower. This will help lock all the residual moisture (from the water) into your skin, thus enhancing your body lotion's efficacy. The same goes for face moisturizers, too.
With that in mind, scroll on to shop some of the
best-smelling body lotions on the market right now, whether you love all things sweet, classic lavender, or something else entirely.
Out of all the drugstore body lotions I've tried,
this one has the best scent (in my opinion). It's floral, fresh, and ever-so-slightly sweet, with notes reminiscent of juicy cherries, blooming spring flowers, and creamy, just-washed skin. The texture is nice, too — not too heavy, not too watery, and quick to absorb into skin. Plus, it comes in a massive 16-ounce bottle that'll last you ages, all for just $6.
A personal favorite,
this Milk Veil body lotion from L'Occitane has a milky, almost buttery smell courtesy of sweet almond oil, one of my favorite scents of all time. It leans toward the sweet side, but not overpoweringly (think frangipane, not vanilla cupcake). But that's not all there is to love about it. Teeny tiny "micropearls" in the formula provide a subtle illuminating effect, so skin looks radiant and silky. It really does an amazing job at moisturizing skin, too, without feeling at all greasy or sticky.
The One That Smells Like Roses
There are few scents as classic as rose — and few brands do rose better than Jurlique, which is perhaps best known for their line of rose-scented skin care products, including their cult-classic
rosewater spray. In fact, the eco-conscious brand grows most of their own botanicals on their organic farm in Australia, which then make their way into products like this rose-scented Softening Body Lotion. So if you quite literally can't stop smelling the roses, this 10-ounce bottle is the pick for you. Other key ingredients include shea butter, honey, and avocado and rosehip oils to balance out the decadent, deeply hydrating formula.
If you love tropical, fruity scents, pick up
this Dead Sea Mineral Botanic Velvet Body Lotion from AHAVA. Packaged in a generously sized 13.5-ounce bottle, it smells of hibiscus flowers and fresh figs, giving it what one Amazon reviewer called "the best smell on earth." Like all AHAVA products, it contains the brand's mineral-rich Dead Sea blend for long-lasting nourishment and hydration.
"The smell is amazing. Everybody comments on it. I keep it at my desk, and suddenly I'm miss popular!" reported another Amazon shopper. Best to try it out for yourself and see what all the fuss is about.
The One That Smells Like Dessert
I can't tell you how many people have told me firsthand that this is their favorite scented body lotion of all time. It smells as sweet as a delicious, nutty dessert (top notes are pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel), but cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil contribute to its generally tropical, summery vibe. People love
this rich, shimmering body cream for its firming and illuminating effects, too.
Oribe's
iconic Cote d'Azur scent was originally created for their hair care products, but it became so popular that they eventually launched a whole Cote d'Azur body care/fragrance line. If you've ever smelled the brand's products before, or if you're intrigued by the hype, give this Cote d'Azur Resorative Body Crème a try. Notes include Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian orange, sandalwood, amber, and jasmine, giving it a scent reminiscent of a glamorous summer by the Mediterranean Sea. But it's not solely about the fragrance here, either: The rich, decadent cream contains a host of mega-nourishing ingredients (like sweet almond, shea butter, and olive oil) to leave skin silky, soft, and smooth. "This is super dense and smells like heaven," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "My new favorite body cream. Worth every penny."