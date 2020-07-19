It wouldn't really be fair to give a body lotion the superlative of "best-smelling," because scent is such a personal thing. But ahead, you'll find some of the best-smelling lotions on the market with unanimously popular scents, ranging from tropical flowers and sweet almonds to freshly picked roses and Mediterranean summers. And aside from just smelling delicious, these body lotions have other selling points, too, like shimmer-infused formulas or even aromatherapeutic benefits. All of them, though, are deeply hydrating and scented stunningly enough to double as perfume.

Before you get to shopping, one key tip: Remember that the optimum time to apply body lotion is when your skin is still damp, aka immediately after coming out of the bath or shower. This will help lock all the residual moisture (from the water) into your skin, thus enhancing your body lotion's efficacy. The same goes for face moisturizers, too.

With that in mind, scroll on to shop some of the best-smelling body lotions on the market right now, whether you love all things sweet, classic lavender, or something else entirely.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 The Floral One NIVEA Oil Infused Body Lotion Cherry Blossom and Jojoba Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon Out of all the drugstore body lotions I've tried, this one has the best scent (in my opinion). It's floral, fresh, and ever-so-slightly sweet, with notes reminiscent of juicy cherries, blooming spring flowers, and creamy, just-washed skin. The texture is nice, too — not too heavy, not too watery, and quick to absorb into skin. Plus, it comes in a massive 16-ounce bottle that'll last you ages, all for just $6.

2 The Sweet, Milky One L'Occitane Illuminating Almond Milk Veil Body Lotion Amazon $44 See On Amazon A personal favorite, this Milk Veil body lotion from L'Occitane has a milky, almost buttery smell courtesy of sweet almond oil, one of my favorite scents of all time. It leans toward the sweet side, but not overpoweringly (think frangipane, not vanilla cupcake). But that's not all there is to love about it. Teeny tiny "micropearls" in the formula provide a subtle illuminating effect, so skin looks radiant and silky. It really does an amazing job at moisturizing skin, too, without feeling at all greasy or sticky.

3 The One For Relaxation Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Body Lotion Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unwind at the end of a long day with this Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Body Lotion. Lavender, chamomile, and ylang ylang — all known for their calming abilities in aromatherapy — help promote relaxation, while oatmeal (the star ingredient in most Aveeno products) works to soothe and moisturize dry skin. And for just $10, you get a ridiculously oversized 33-ounce bottle, making this the best value body lotion featured on this list.

4 The One That Smells Like Roses Jurlique Softening Body Lotion, Rose Amazon $40 See On Amazon There are few scents as classic as rose — and few brands do rose better than Jurlique, which is perhaps best known for their line of rose-scented skin care products, including their cult-classic rosewater spray. In fact, the eco-conscious brand grows most of their own botanicals on their organic farm in Australia, which then make their way into products like this rose-scented Softening Body Lotion. So if you quite literally can't stop smelling the roses, this 10-ounce bottle is the pick for you. Other key ingredients include shea butter, honey, and avocado and rosehip oils to balance out the decadent, deeply hydrating formula.

5 The Tropical One AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Botanic Velvet Body Lotion, Hibiscus & Fig Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you love tropical, fruity scents, pick up this Dead Sea Mineral Botanic Velvet Body Lotion from AHAVA. Packaged in a generously sized 13.5-ounce bottle, it smells of hibiscus flowers and fresh figs, giving it what one Amazon reviewer called "the best smell on earth." Like all AHAVA products, it contains the brand's mineral-rich Dead Sea blend for long-lasting nourishment and hydration. "The smell is amazing. Everybody comments on it. I keep it at my desk, and suddenly I'm miss popular!" reported another Amazon shopper. Best to try it out for yourself and see what all the fuss is about.

6 The One That Smells Like Dessert Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Amazon $45 See On Amazon I can't tell you how many people have told me firsthand that this is their favorite scented body lotion of all time. It smells as sweet as a delicious, nutty dessert (top notes are pistachio, vanilla, and salted caramel), but cupuaçu butter, açaí oil, and coconut oil contribute to its generally tropical, summery vibe. People love this rich, shimmering body cream for its firming and illuminating effects, too.