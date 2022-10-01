The 8 Best Strapless Bras For A Wedding Dress, According To An Expert
byAlexa Vazquez
Candelaria Ruiz / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
There are so many memories to be made on your wedding day, but spending the night pulling up a strapless bra that’s slipping and sliding underneath your dream dress shouldn’t be one of them — which is why finding a supportive, functional bra is so important. To help find the best strapless bras for a wedding dress, Bustle spoke with expert Rosa Jarman, Vice President of Alterations for David’s Bridal. Read on to learn the four features Jarman says are “non-negotiable” when hunting for a budge-proof bra for your big day.
The Expert
Rosa Jarman has over 25 years of experience in the field of alterations. She began her career as an assistant to Frank Agostino Couture, then went on to serve as Director of Product Development at Diane von Furstenberg for ten years. Today, she works as the Vice President of Alterations for David’s Bridal, where she has expanded the alterations business. She also consults for brands and private clients for custom pieces.
What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Strapless Bra For A Wedding Dress
Overall, Jarman says that “support and functionality is foremost, and comfort a close second” when shopping for a strapless bra to wear with your wedding dress. More specifically, though, Jarman points out four non-negotiable features to look out for when searching for a trusty strapless bra to wear on your special day:
A wide, supportive band: Since there aren’t any straps to hold you up, “a wide band with at least three hooks is preferred,” Jarman says, continuing that “the band must be sturdy and fit snuggly without being too uncomfortable.” She suggests using the “one finger test” to ensure the band fits properly — if you can comfortably slide your finger beneath the band, you’re good to go.
Molded cups, preferably with underwire: Molded or padded cups help to smooth and shape. Jarman recommends opting for one with an underwire for added support, lift, and structure.
An anti-slip silicone strip: This tiny detail can make a world of a difference by keeping your bra firmly in place, preventing unwanted slippage.
Boning: Boning “is highly recommended,” since it helps create structured support that can be hard to come by in a strapless bra. Corsets and bustiers have boning all around, while regular strapless bras might have one on each side. Those with bigger busts might want to opt for a corset or bustier for maximum support, while a classic strapless bra might be just right for those with smaller busts.
Next, Jarman suggests considering the style of bra that makes sense for your dress. For low-cut dresses, for example, Jarman advises finding a style that sits closer to the natural waistline so that it stays hidden beneath your dress. Ultimately, though, one style isn’t necessarily better than another; rather, Jarman says that “how much support you need should determine the type of bra” you choose.
