The 8 Best Strapless Bras For A Wedding Dress, According To An Expert

There are so many memories to be made on your wedding day, but spending the night pulling up a strapless bra that’s slipping and sliding underneath your dream dress shouldn’t be one of them — which is why finding a supportive, functional bra is so important. To help find the best strapless bras for a wedding dress, Bustle spoke with expert Rosa Jarman, Vice President of Alterations for David’s Bridal. Read on to learn the four features Jarman says are “non-negotiable” when hunting for a budge-proof bra for your big day.

Rosa Jarman has over 25 years of experience in the field of alterations. She began her career as an assistant to Frank Agostino Couture, then went on to serve as Director of Product Development at Diane von Furstenberg for ten years. Today, she works as the Vice President of Alterations for David’s Bridal, where she has expanded the alterations business. She also consults for brands and private clients for custom pieces.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Strapless Bra For A Wedding Dress

Overall, Jarman says that “support and functionality is foremost, and comfort a close second” when shopping for a strapless bra to wear with your wedding dress. More specifically, though, Jarman points out four non-negotiable features to look out for when searching for a trusty strapless bra to wear on your special day:

A wide, supportive band: Since there aren’t any straps to hold you up, “a wide band with at least three hooks is preferred,” Jarman says, continuing that “the band must be sturdy and fit snuggly without being too uncomfortable.” She suggests using the “one finger test” to ensure the band fits properly — if you can comfortably slide your finger beneath the band, you’re good to go.

Molded cups, preferably with underwire: Molded or padded cups help to smooth and shape. Jarman recommends opting for one with an underwire for added support, lift, and structure.

An anti-slip silicone strip: This tiny detail can make a world of a difference by keeping your bra firmly in place, preventing unwanted slippage.

This tiny detail can make a world of a difference by keeping your bra firmly in place, preventing unwanted slippage. Boning: Boning “is highly recommended,” since it helps create structured support that can be hard to come by in a strapless bra. Corsets and bustiers have boning all around, while regular strapless bras might have one on each side. Those with bigger busts might want to opt for a corset or bustier for maximum support, while a classic strapless bra might be just right for those with smaller busts.

Next, Jarman suggests considering the style of bra that makes sense for your dress. For low-cut dresses, for example, Jarman advises finding a style that sits closer to the natural waistline so that it stays hidden beneath your dress. Ultimately, though, one style isn’t necessarily better than another; rather, Jarman says that “how much support you need should determine the type of bra” you choose.

From traditional bras to bustiers and corsets, these strapless bras are sure to make you feel comfortable, supported, and confident on your big day.

1 Expert’s Pick: A Longline Strapless Bra With So Many Supportive Features PARFAIT Full Figure Strapless Longline Bra Amazon $60 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why this longline bra is Jarman’s top pick. Apart from being beautiful, it hits all of Jarman’s top-four recommendations: seamless foam cups with a supportive underwire; stay-in-place silicone strips; a wide waistband with seven hook-and-eye closures; and 360-degree boning for structural support. It also comes in an impressive size range. Two things to note about this bra: First, it’s based on UK sizing, so be sure to check out Parfait’s conversion chart to find the right fit. Second, it’s designed to fit snugly, so if you prefer a looser fit, the brand recommends sizing up. Enthusiastic review: “I was giving up hope of wearing my strapless wedding dress. Thank you Parfait for this well-priced, fantastic strapless bra! I ordered my usual size 36G which fit perfectly. The bra is very stretchy and puts the girls up close to where they sit in a normal bra. I felt secure but not uncomfortable. I think this is the best option for a strapless bra for large chests.” Available sizes: 32B — 44G

2 This Popular Strapless Bra With Nearly 13,000 Five-Star Ratings Vanity Fair Back Smoothing Strapless Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon This classic strapless bra from Vanity Fair is as supportive as it is comfortable — and it has close to 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. It has lightly lined underwire cups that shape and support, five hook-and-eye closures, plus four-way stretch thanks to its 20% spandex construction. It also has silicone strips along the wings and underwire that grip to your skin, so it stays put through hours of dancing. You can wear it strapless, of course, or use the detachable straps that can be arranged in five different ways. Enthusiastic review: “It took me forever to sift through all the options of strapless plus size bras, and finally, this worked. The shape of the cups are round and smooth, which is just what I wanted. The quality of fabric is nice and thick. The rubber grips on the inside of the bra help it stay in place without straps. I am a plus size girl, 44D [...] and this bra gives me just the support I need for my wedding dress.” Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

3 An Affordable Strapless Bra With Supportive Boning & Soft Foam Cups Deyllo Strapless Underwire Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this strapless underwire bra. For starters, it has smoothing and shaping contoured foam cups, boning on each side of the wide waistband for extra support, two adjustable hook-and-eye closures, and anti-slip silicone strips along the wings, which are made of breathable mesh that’ll keep you cool and dry as you’re dancing the night away. Plus, the sweetheart neckline is perfect for lower-cut dresses, and the overall seamless design will go unnoticed beneath your bodice. Plus, it comes with detachable, adjustable straps that can be worn multiple ways, so you’ll keep reaching for this bra even after the party’s over. Enthusiastic review: “I wore this bra under my wedding dress and it provided great support and stayed in place all day. I would definitely recommend it!” Available sizes: 32B — 44DD

4 This Full-Coverage Convertible Bra With Padding & A Wide Band Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra Amazon $72 See On Amazon Featuring lightly padded underwire cups with silicone lining along the top, wide smoothing wings with side and back boning, and three hook-and-eye closures, this strapless bra from trusted lingerie brand Wacoal has an anchor hidden beneath a cushioned band for added structural support. An added bonus is that this bra comes with removable straps that can be configured five different ways, which can come in handy if you’re wearing a one-shoulder wedding dress, for example. Enthusiastic review: “The absolute BEST STRAPLESS BRA i have ever worn. I wore it under my strapless wedding dress. [...] it fit to size and held EVERYTHING in place perfectly. Even my seamstress was amazed at how well it fit and functioned that she took down the name to [recommend] to other clients! Definitely recommend!” Available sizes: 30D — 44G

5 This Structured Yet Stretchy Corset With Beautiful Lace Panels Dominique Lace Longline Corset Amazon $60 See On Amazon It’s hard not to feel like a bride in this delicate corset with floral lace details. The 100% anti-slip microfiber polyester body feels soft against your skin and stays in place, while the back is blended with 31% spandex for stretchy support and a subtle smoothing effect. The ventilated lace and mesh panels are breathable, and the sculpted underwire cups offer great hold and support. This secures with a row of hook-and-eye closures in back; and, as an added bonus, it comes with detachable, adjustable garters. Enthusiastic review: “I’ve worn a few corsets, but none as comfortable as this one. I ordered this as a back up for my wedding dress. When it arrived and I tried it on with the dress, there was no other option. It was perfect. I have also worn it with gowns for a ball and other occasions. If you are debating, GET THIS ONE! You will not regret it!” Available sizes: 32A — 48G

6 A Smooth, Stretchy Seamless Bustier From An Expert-Approved Brand Felina Body Veil Longline Strapless Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon This strapless bustier from Felina — another one of Jarman’s favorite brands — is a structural dream. Made with 24% spandex, this stretchy bra has seamless, molded underwire cups, a non-slip silicone strip along the top, supportive boning all around, and four hook-and-eye closures. This one also has removable, adjustable straps for even more versatility, and the low back will remain hidden underneath your dress. Enthusiastic review: “This is the BEST strapless bra that I have ever purchased. I am busty. I wear a 34G and it fully supports me. I could wear this bra all day!!! I did not have to pull it up or adjust my girls all day! The seamstress that hemmed my wedding dress told me that this is the [best] kind of strapless bra because it really does support. I also love the low back!! Honestly, amazing! I will never buy another strapless bra ever again.” Available sizes: 32C — 38H

7 This Underwire Corset Reinforced With Memory-Foam Cups Dominique Lace Backless and Strapless Corset Amazon $62 See On Amazon This strapless corset is made from ultra-soft 100% anti-slip microfiber polyester, while the stretchy back panel is blended with stretchy spandex — both working together to keep your bra securely in place. The best part? The contoured, underwire cups are made with memory foam for a fit that molds perfectly to your body. 360-degree boning offers excellent structural support while two rows of 13 hook-and-eye closures make for a customized fit that stays in place. Enthusiastic review: “I was so nervous to order such an important bra (for my wedding) online without trying it on - but turns out, it was perfect, and half the price of other places! [...] I jumped and jiggled around to ensure maximum security and danceability - and I’m well pleased. Can’t see it under my dress. Reassuring, but not suffocating, boning. LIFE IS GOOD YALL” Available sizes: 30B — 52D

