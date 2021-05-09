Perfect with a pair of flip flops or white sneakers during the day and easy to dress up with some heels when the sun goes down, the best sundresses are dreamy and breezy — they’re a taste of summer sunshine and feel like the salt air of the ocean. Not quite a lounge dress and definitely not cocktail attire, you’ll know a sundress by its effortless fashion sense.

To get started, picture a romantic floral maxi dress or a spaghetti strap dress in a whimsical print and you’re on the right track. Then there are the ultra-trendy designs, like nap dresses and vintage maxis that channel the best parts of a Jane Austen novel. Whether it’s a smocked bodice or ruffled hem, the sundresses below all have that extra something to their style that’s just plain cheerful when you pop one on. Even simple cuts will have a bit of flair, like a playful tassel hem or a sharp notched tunic neckline.

Since the operative temperature is balmy, the best sundresses are also designed for airiness. They usually come in a billowy cut, but occasionally they’ll be softly tailored through the waist, with gentle smocking or elastic for a shape that’s easy to lounge in. A shorter hem or peekaboo wrap skirt will offer that breeziness, too. A maxi dress, which in the wrong fabric can feel stifling, will feel better in a breathable cotton jersey that feels like a T-shirt. Keyhole cutouts in the bodice and cold-shoulder styles are other details to look out for.

From sporty styles you can throw on and go to the little slip dress you’ll want on date night, these are the best sundresses on Amazon. Some options can even be layered under biker jackets with a pair of ankle boots when the temperature dips for ultimate versatility.

1 This Breezy Midi Sundress With A Smocked Top SheIn Shirred Floral Print Ruffle Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Taking its cues from many a Reformation piece, this floral sundress is an affordable alternative to boutique designs. It has a fitted smocked bodice over a midi skirt in a subtle floral for that “casual bombshell” style the pricier brand has on lock. The spaghetti straps are adjustable and the frock is made from fluttery polyester for a light-as-air finish. “This dress is perfect! Lightweight and so comfortable...A great addition to my wardrobe,” one reviewer praised. And you can slip on a denim jacket when the temperature drops for a look that still looks ultra-cute. Available colors: 5

2 This Romantic Smock Dress With Puff Sleeves R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Ruffled Vintage Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Perhaps the definitive nap dress, this vintage maxi is surprisingly versatile. By day it’s a Regency-inspired dream with a square neckline and puff sleeves (for a look that’s practically made to be paired with flat leather slides). If you’re headed out, the elastic square neckline can be tugged off the shoulders (as shown) for a look that’s thoroughly modern. The cotton blend features a clip dot pattern that’s not often found on budget dresses, along with a silky slip lining underneath. “I’m obsessed. It makes me feel like I should be frolicking through sunlight in a field with flowers in my hair while Fleetwood Mac plays,” one reviewer wrote. Available colors: 5

3 This T-Shirt Dress With Seriously Cute Tassels Romwe Tassel Hem Tunic Dress Amazon $13 See On Amazon This breezy T-shirt dress has a shift cut that has just enough shape through the body, with a crew neck and a swingy hem accented with tassels. Plus, there are pockets for another delightful detail. The super-soft rayon blend feels buttery to the touch, although some shoppers reported that certain colors were a bit see-through. Score it in darker hues to avoid that issue. “I can't say enough good things about this dress: it fits great - length is great for the office - it has pockets - SO comfy,” one fan raved, “I received so many compliments when I wore it! This is my new go-to when I want to look cute but still be comfy.” Available colors: 19

4 The On-Trend Satin Slip Dres The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon From coffee dates to cocktail hour, the satin slip dress is fashion’s Swiss army knife. This one has a refined midi hem that nobody will mistake for lingerie, with a subtle slit above the knee for movement. The V-neckline is gently tailored through the bust, and adjustable spaghetti straps let you customize the fit. “Spring and summer staple! Love this dress,” a reviewer chimed in. “Doesn't feel or look cheap...The fabric has a silky appearance and doesn't have that tell tale shiny polyester look.” Layer yours over a baby tee with some sneakers for an of-the-moment casual look — or under a sweater in colder weather to style it as a skirt. At night, add a waist belt and pair it with strappy heels and some statement earrings. Available colors: 11

5 A Midi Dress With Sleeves That’s The Perfect Transitional Piece SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Floral Print Flared Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon One part prairie-chic, one part nap dress, this flowy long-sleeve maxi dress has a flowy tiered skirt and square neckline with long sleeves that you can push past your elbows on truly hot days. In a billowy cotton-based chiffon blend with an elastic waist, it’s airy and comfortable, with an organic crinkle finish. When there’s a chill in the air, go full Stevie Nicks with a leather jacket and wide-brimmed hat. “Swoonfest dress,” one shopper raved. “Effortless beauty with an interesting shape that’s lightweight and can be worn casually or dressed up. I want more.” Available colors: 4

6 A Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress In Pretty Florals Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Floral Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This pretty floral maxi dress was practically made for lunch dates and sunny vacation days (or staycations). It has a surplice bodice and ruffled shoulder detail for a vaguely Grecian touch with a belted elastic waist and split hem that flutters when you walk. Both the waist tie and spaghetti straps are fully adjustable, and — since it’s not a “true wrap dress” — the dress stays in place all day. “Get yourself this dress! I cannot recommend it enough,” one fan gushed. “Seriously, wearing it I felt like an ethereal wood nymph roaming the streets of Paris.” Available colors: 8

7 A Flowy Spaghetti-Strapped Dress (With Pockets!) WOOSEN Summer Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon With spaghetti straps and a flowy maxi cut, this sundress is one you’ll reach for day in and day out for its everyday ease. Made from a soft polyester-cotton blend, it has pockets for keeping essentials on hand on the go. Choose from animal prints and florals, bright tie-dyes and stripes, and some options that come with an included wrap that can be worn as a belt, head scarf, or shawl. “I. Love. This. Dress!!!! It's so soft and comfortable, and the colors are vibrant... and IT HAS POCKETS,” one reviewer reported. “I am short(5'4"), so I knotted the bottom so I wouldn't be stepping on the hem.” Available colors: 32

8 An Adorable Tie-Front Sundress In Iconic Patterns ECOWISH Tie Front Button Down Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon What could be sunnier than a gingham dress? This Amazon favorite has won thousands of rave reviews for its modern yet feminine style, with a keyhole sweetheart front and button-down style. The smocked back creates shape and stretch, but if you’re not a fan of gingham it also comes in stripes, florals, and artsy abstract designs, plus solid shades. This particular style is made of viscose, though others in the listing are made of a poly-cotton blend, so it’s worth checking the fabric before you ‘add to cart’ to get the material you prefer. “I had tried on and fell in love with a designer dress very similar to this. When I found this one I was thrilled,” one bargain-hunter reported. “Fit like a glove and looked just right.” Available options: 36

9 A Classic Polo Dress For Preppy Chic Nautica Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon A polo dress feels like a T-shirt but is a little bit more elevated. Nautica’s is made with a hint of shape through the body and wearable mid-thigh length, while the five-button placket is less stuffy than higher necklines with traditional three-button closures. In a soft cotton-spandex blend, it’s just right for days at the farmer’s market or running errands in casual style. Dress it up with espadrille wedges and you’re ready for a low-key dinner al fresco with friends. “This dress has a lovely shape and length. The fabric feels comfortable and durable, and drapes well. As another buyer mentioned, the reinforced collar is a nice touch,” one shopper noted. Available colors: 6

10 This Faux-Wrap Dress That Can Be Styled So Many Ways Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Score this little faux wrap dress in florals (or leopard, or polka dot, or solid hues), and your wardrobe will expand exponentially thanks to the endless ways it can be styled. Layer it under a blazer for office days, pair it with sneakers for brunch, then slip on heeled sandals if it’s date night. This classic wrap-style dress is flowy yet refined in buttery viscose with a faux wrap bodice and tie accent on the waist. With short sleeves and a hem that hits just at the knee, it’s a versatile dress that will go the distance (and the faux wrap style will never leave you feeling exposed). It even has pockets — pretty meets practical. You’ll be comfortable no matter what. “You could literally sleep in it, get up and go to work,” one fan raved, noting that the material didn’t so much as wrinkle. “These are so comfortable, but still look put together.” For an alternative that’s available in sizes up to 6X, this surplice dress is just as downy-soft. Available colors: 10

11 A Palm Beach-Ready Shift Dress Lark & Ro Sleeveless Split Neck Shift Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This sophisticated shift dress is pure Jackie O, something you could easily see the style icon wearing on vacation with oversized sunglasses and a Pucci scarf. It has clean lines in a shift cut with a notched tunic neckline in a drapey rayon blend that has enough body to look sharp but feels so breezy. “Reminds of a more expensive Theory Brand dress I have for ten times the price,” one convert wrote. Perfect with slide sandals during the day and wearable in creative offices under a blazer or cardigan, yet an elegant choice with a pair of heels for events. Available colors: 6

12 The Timeless Polka Dot Dress With South-Of-France Vibes MITILLY Polka Dot Sleeveless Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon This summer sundress was practically made for bicycling to the farmer’s market with a wicker basket on the handlebars. Sweet yet unfussy, with a gently tailored shape and ruffled shoulders, it’s effortlessly elegant and appealingly retro — but the hidden pockets are big enough for your smartphone. Made in a polyester-spandex blend with some nice stretch, it comes with a slim waist belt and button front. “I can wear this dress to work, to a classy date night with my husband, to a nice family function, or even to run errands with some summer sandals without looking over the top,” one reviewer wrote of its versatility. Available colors: 15

13 An Effortless Maxi Dress That Doubles As A Cover-Up RED DOT BOUTIQUE Smocked Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon It doesn’t get any easier than a strapless maxi dress made for lounging: pull on, look fabulous. The smocked bodice is sturdy and comfortable, conforming to your shape with stitching that encourages it to stay in place, while the floor-grazing hem makes it a viable party dress that could even pass muster for a casual beach wedding. That said, the tube dress is made from a fabric that feels like jersey and wears especially nicely as a versatile cover-up on vacation if you plan to go shopping later. “The fabric is so soft and hangs beautifully,” one shopper noted. “It can be wore to all functions, dress it up or down. The top is very comfortable. I'm busty and don't need a bra with this dress. I love it!” Available colors: 14

