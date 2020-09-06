You might have heard that the best sunglasses for a round face are ones that offer contrast. The recommendation has usually been to choose frames with sharp angles or more height in a bid to counteract that natural roundness, and it’s true that it provides a balancing effect. But you also don’t have to buy into any outdated assumptions that you need to meet certain aesthetic ideals. If you fall for a pair that doesn’t play by the “rules,” buy them — because the confidence that comes from wearing what you love always looks best.

If you're going for contrast, look for angular and boxy frames that will chisel features. A cat-eye creates lift, and rectangular specs can provide balance and juxtaposition. Conversely, popular shapes like aviators and on-trend round or oval frames, will highlight your shape with their own curving lines that match your bone structure — and that can be fun to play with, too.

Depending on your skin tone, darker or lighter lenses will help enhance that contrast between your face and your frames. Use some basic color theory to determine your undertones, whether they are warm or cool, and find out which colors compliment and contrast. If you have warm undertones, you'll want to steer towards rich colors with a yellow base. Think: olive, orange, and red. If you have cool undertones, look for vibrant colors with a blue base, like hot pink and purple. You can also just choose a bold color that you love if you're into statement accessories.

Of course, none of it does a lick of good unless your shades offer clinically proven protection, and every pick here is rated UV400 to filter out 99.99% of UV rays. From the cat-eye frames with serious sharpness to a Wayfarer alternative with a cult following — and, yes, a sweet pair of aviators if that’s your jam — these seven picks make round faces pop.

1 Some Sharp Cat Eye Sunglasses For Making A Statement FEISEDY Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon These fierce cat-eye sunglasses look sharp enough to cut glass in an angular silhouette that chisels as it lifts. They feature scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses with complete UV protection in a lightweight frame so the bold style still feels comfortable for all-day wear. "The sunnies are really nice and look almost exactly like the designer brand," one shopper remarked. Another reviewer gushed about the quality for the price, saying "The material was sturdy and heavy but doesn’t slip down my nose!" Available colors: 7

2 A Pair Of Chic Oversized Shades With All The Right Angles SOJOS Square Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Large square sunglasses add definition and height in an oversized style that visually narrows the face by comparison. They feature a hard-wearing metal frame and shatterproof polycarbonate lenses with UV protection. Grippy silicone nose pads help these shades stay put, so you’re not constantly pushing them back up. One shopper waved about how well the shape worked for her: "I have 3 pair of Sojos Sunnies so far and these are my favorite yet. They are comfy and light weight and the shape compliments my round face. You'll also receive a microfiber pouch and a cleaning cloth to maintain your specs. Available colors: 11

3 Some Classic Aviators With A Cult Following SOJOS Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon Aviators have soft curving lines that emphasize the natural shape of your face without the commitment of round frames. This bestselling pair flaunts almost 10,000 reviews and offers options for mirrored or polarized lenses with UV protection. Both are made from shatter-resistant polycarbonate and have slip-proof silicone nose pads plus rubberized tips on each arm that protect delicate skin behind the ears. "Many aviator frames ride too low on the face. [...] These ride higher, not only blocking sun directly overhead but framing the face beautifully, above the cheekbones (I have a round face and these make it look more angular)." Available colors: 20

4 These Boxy Frames That Look Designer zeroUV Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon These oversized square sunglasses with a temple accent are a riff on Céline’s iconic style but at a fraction of the price. UV400 polycarbonate lenses in a lightweight plastic frame mean these ultra-protective shades never feel heavy. "I have a round face/full cheeks. Most sunglasses that are 'oversized' are too small... These glasses cover the eyebrows, and cheeks beautifully. Very stylish. They are a great quality for the price," one reviewer remarked, who added that these felt sturdier than high-end pairs they'd purchased in the past. Available colors: 2

5 A Pair of Minimalist Rectangular Sunglasses The Fresh Small Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re not into massive shades but still want something that brings out more angular lines, these semi-rimless sunglasses protect your eyesight without claiming all the real estate on your face. The lenses are non-polarized and feature a gradient tint so you can see what you're doing, as well as UV400 protection. Spring hinges on the frame coupled with silicone nose pads ensures a better fit that’s more likely to stay in place when you move. "Just received these and immediately purchased a second pair. I was amazed at the quality. They look and feel like sunglasses that would have cost triple what these did. Sturdy yet lightweight. Just the right amount of tint for sun and glare protection without darkening to the point that it's difficult to see," one fan raved. Available colors: 23

6 Some Festival-Ready Round Sunnies SOJOS Round Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon A pair of round sunglasses in a candy hue plays up softer face shapes, and since these aren’t perfectly circular, they won’t look like you’re wearing a costume. "Such a cute pair of sunglasses at an affordable price," one shopper enthused. "I have a round face shape and not much of a nose bridge, but these sunglasses stay put with supportive nose pads. The rims/lenses of the glasses don't touch my face at all, so no issue with smudging makeup," they added. They’re made from hypoallergenic stainless steel with silicone-free nose pads, and the polarized lenses knock out glare and offer 100% UV protection. A screw bolt hinge is easy to tighten – or loosen – to get just the right fit. Available colors: 8

7 A Wayfarer Alternative With Almost 4,000 5-Star Reviews Polarspex Polarized Classic Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon The soft-squared edges of these popular retro-cool shades subtly sharpens bone structure with classic Hollywood appeal that's infinitely wearable off-screen. Polarized plastic lenses offer layers of scratch-resistance and full UV protection that slays glare. You can choose among several different lenses depending on what works best for you, including mirrored versions and amber-tinted specs for driving. One shopper wrote of their choice, "I LOVE that they are polarized; I generally never wear sunglasses that are not 100% UV protective and polarized," adding they outperformed the designer version, "I have a very round face and these fit perfectly. They don't slide down my face like my Ray Bans do which is nice because I do wear foundation." Available colors: 70