Having an everyday pair of shades you can count on is one less thing you have to think about when you’re on the go. The best scratch-resistant sunglasses are made with glass lenses, but you’ll be paying a premium for them. Fortunately, you can also find budget-friendly sunglasses with plastic lenses that are built to withstand scrapes, too.
A Quick Breakdown Of Materials
Glass: The most scratch-resistant lens material on the market, glass lenses are used in high-end frames thanks to their crystal clarity. However, they can be heavy and will shatter under heavy impact. If you want a high-quality pair that feels ultra-luxe though, glass is the way to go.
Polycarbonate: Thisis an excellent lightweight plastic option that’s impact-resistant and all but shatterproof (ten times more so than glass). Most polycarbonate options come with a special scratch-resistant coating for enhanced durability, but look for specs that boast that anti-scratch label to be sure you're getting a pair that will last.
TAC: Another lightweight plastic, TAC (triacetate cellulose) lenses offer excellent clarity that resist breakage. They’re built like a cake, with multiple layers to ensure a scratch-resistant, polarized finish that blocks UV rays. They’re not as durable as polycarbonate though, so you’ll mostly find them on budget pairs.
In addition to the lens material, you'll also want to choose a pair of sunglasses that shield from the sun's harmful rays. All of the picks below provide 100% UV protection.
From premium designer shades to a budget-friendly pair nobody will believe you paid less than $15 for, these scratch-resistant sunglasses are built from materials that are vetted to stand up to daily use.