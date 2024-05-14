Tennis is arguably the chicest sport there is — the likes of Venus and Serena Williams made it so by practically turning courts into their personal runways. And now, thanks to Zendaya’s steamy new sports film, Challengers, the interest in the sport and its aesthetic had seemingly doubled, nay tripled (IYKYK).

Tenniscore has long been a beloved preppy aesthetic, especially since it leans into stealth wealth sensibilities. Individual elements of the tennis look — pleated skirts, collared shirts, and headbands — have long been deemed signs of monied style, especially if you wear them together.

Thankfully, the market is packed with sports and lifestyle brands catering to both style and performance right now, including athletic labels like Nike and Fila, as well as niche tennis houses such as Arthur Ashe. In fact, there’s never been more attention to details that will up your game. Think: tops featuring built-in bras for support and skorts with secret pockets for stashing tennis balls. Fabric choice is also crucial — many brands offer creations in sweat-wicking materials and some even protect from harmful UV rays.

You needn’t actually play tennis to enjoy — nor ace — the look. Peruse the best brands to build your tennis wardrobe. If you don’t win the game, at least you win best-dressed.

Alo Yoga

Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Perhaps you already know Alo Yoga for workout sets that are perfect on and off the mat (and its buzzy TikTok-viral gyms in Los Angeles and New York). But are you familiar with the label’s stellar tennis offerings? Designed for comfort, the pieces are player-friendly: pleated skirts concealing built-in pockets and tops with supportive built-in bras.

Arthur Ashe

For nearly three decades, the name Arthur Ashe was synonymous with the first Black man and amateur player to win several tennis championships. Now, it’s also tied to a lifestyle brand founded in the late great’s honor.

If there’s one thing you can expect from a company named after an athletic icon, it’s performancewear with style, of course. Some pieces even reference details from Ashe’s own on-court wardrobe — that’s one way to channel greatness.

Athleta

There’s a reason the likes of Alicia Keys and Simone Biles constantly collaborate with Athleta: it’s functional, stylish, and affordable. While the offerings skew more timeless, with collared tops or flouncy skorts, it is also peppered with a few eye-catching numbers like a tiered skirt dress in vivid turquoise. Aside from breathable fabrics, some pieces, like the Momentum Seamless Polo Tank, even have UPF 40, which significantly blocks sun exposure.

Fila

Fila has been brandishing tennis courts since 1973, supporting players with performancewear rooted in consistent technological innovations. From durable, lightweight fabric, to footwear designed for on-court flexibility (AKA foot shuffling), Fila routinely innovates in the tennis department. (See: the Fila Mondo Forza shoe, for example.) If you don’t play, no sweat. The legacy brand also features a gamut of Hailey Bieber-approved streetwear — you know, for the vibes.

Lululemon

Lululemon’s yoga pants were the It item in the 2010s. The label’s items, however, aren’t just great for Downward Dog. There’s also tennis gear that perfectly works on serves, backhands, and smashes, among other power moves.

The Lightweight Tennis Tank Top, for example, is sweat-wicking and quick-drying to boost performance. Better still, it has a built-in bra, which is always a bonus. One reviewer said, “I just want to say I’m obsessed please bring out more colors.”

Mango

Mango is known for being a fashion destination, but not so much a sportswear one. Let’s change that. For game day style, consider Mango for jackets, skorts, and skirts in “old money” hues, AKA sophisticated neutrals. If it’s just the aesthetic you want, well, the Spanish chain has that too. Think: cardigans with exaggerated collars, visors with tennis racket embroidery, and more pieces that go from court to club.

Moncler

For grand slam style even without being court-savvy, look no further than luxury label Moncler. Since branching out from skiing offerings, the Italian company has incorporated functional and cute tennis gear into its mix.

Equally impressive are the non-performancewear looks, which boast a more fashion-forward sensibility. Look for knit polo dresses and bomber jackets with down filling.

Moncler is also tennis pro-approved. Maria Sharapova sits on the brand’s board while Serena Williams is a regular at its fashion shows. I rest my case (and racket).

Nike

Nike’s tagline “Just Do It” has long encompassed all sorts of athletic endeavors — tennis included. It’s a go-to for those who can act the part and those who merely want to look it. From athleisure halter dresses to performance gear with the brand’s famed Dri-FIT technology, there’s something for everyone at every skill level.

Under Armour

For a buffet of tenniswear designed for optimal performance consider Under Armour’s buttery soft pieces in breathable fabrics. Tops are equipped with built-in bras while skorts feature built-in pockets. The fact that they also come in delectable pastels and flouncy options is just a bonus.

Sporty & Rich

Cult-favorite lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich offers sleek and streamlined tennis apparel that even those not inclined to play the sport would love to own. Oxblood pleated minis, terry cloth shorts, and fitted navy dresses with hidden pockets? Sign me up. For true Sporty & Rich fans, even the court-approved items have the brand’s signature embroidery.