With the rise of Crocs and Birkenstocks, perhaps it’s no surprise that Teva sandals have experienced their own kind of advent. The sporty sandal has taken over influencer feeds with the promise of unadulterated nostalgia, but a closer look suggests their rise is in part due to their unrivaled comfort — not to mention the brand’s eco-friendly ethos. The best Teva sandals are stylish, sustainable, and designed to be anatomically aligned for a shoe you’ll want to wear basically everywhere.

Here you’ll find Tevas in versions of the dad sandal, including platforms and sport pairs, along with rugged hiking sandals, comfortable flip-flops, and wedges that are easy to walk in. Influencers and celebs have been spotted in classic Tevas and flatform styles —and, of course, the EVA Teva sandal is another favorite — pairing them with wide-legged pants and biker shorts that combine some of the season’s biggest trends in one outfit.

But beyond styling possibilities, it’s helpful to understand what practical details come with each pair of Tevas so you can find just the right ones for you. All Tevas are ergonomically designed and ultra-lightweight with a secure fit that’s easy to slip off at the end of the day. All have at least a little bit of arch support and a heel cup, but some pairs have raised edges for protection against the great outdoors and some will be especially water-friendly. All have contoured footbeds, but some have heel pads to prevent blisters while others feature a footbed that actually molds to your foot. In keeping with their outdoorsy heritage, most Teva sandals come with an impressive amount of traction, even on some everyday pairs. More athletic sandals in the lineup incorporate hiking-boot-like features like stabilizing shanks, buckles and bungees, or specialized rubber that increases traction on wet surfaces.

A quick-drying Teva upper is now made from 100% recycled polyester, but you’ll even find a dressier pair below crafted with ethically sourced leather — both traceable and certified. Some Teva styles are fully recyclable themselves, thanks to the TevaForever recycling program.

Ahead, nine pairs of Teva sandals you’ll want to wear right now and for years to come.

1 The Original Icon That Started It All Teva Original Universal Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon These classic Teva sandals are the original design incorporating quick-drying hook-and-loop straps and a springy sole, and while these sandals are lightweight (weighing just 0.84 pounds per pair) they offer heavy-hitting quality. The fabric uppers offer three points of instant adjustment and are made from traceable recycled polyester webbing that dries quickly out of the water. Anatomically aligned footbeds — in a dense yet cushioned EVA foam — support your arch while cupping the heel, making them ultra-comfortable if you’re on the go all day. Rugged traction grooves on the rubber sole underneath give you plenty of grip from sidewalk to shore. “I love the way they look, I love the way they feel, and I love how durable they seem to be,” one shopper praised. For even more of a look, pick up the Jenner-approved EVA Teva sandal. Want a heavy-duty Teva? Consider the HURRICANE XLT2 for extra traction. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: 5 — 13

2 Writer’s Choice: A Stylish Gladiator Sandal With Buckles Teva Dorado Sandals Amazon $45 See On Amazon My personal favorite is the Teva Dorado sandal. It has the brand’s outdoorsy spirit in a slightly more chic, sidewalk-ready build. You get the same eco-friendly straps of the original in a sleek gladiator design for twice the stability and a nicer overall look. There are hook-and-loop straps for ease and an adjustable buckle for security, with a padded heel strap for all-day comfort. Their curving foam insole hugs and supports the foot, while a rubber sole promises waterproof traction when you’re running around all day. “Just took them to the beach and wore them non stop for 5 days.... Up and down the beach and in and out of airports-- they are so comfy! The straps broke in after about a day of wear and they fit perfectly now! I have high arches and these don't dig into my arches and the footbed is very supportive. My favorites now,” a reviewer shared. For another stylish option that’s even more secure, you might like the Teva Voya flip-flop with a toe strap. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 These Teva Flip-Flops With A Cult Following Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon More secure than a flip-flop with the same “slip on and go” power, the Teva Olowahu sandal is sturdy and comfortable yet lightweight and quick-drying. Its thin crossover straps are made of the brand’s signature traceable recycled plastic webbing over a curving EVA footbed that hugs the arch and heel, and a lining that conforms to your unique shape over repeated wear. From over 16,000 Amazon reviews they have an impressively high 4.5-star rating for being comfortable all day, every day, not to mention being well-built and water-friendly. “Holy moly do I love these. I bought these as my ‘walking sandals’ for Vegas and literally never took them off,” a reviewer gushed. “I put over 50 miles on these puppies right out of the package with no break in period. Zero blisters or sore feet even with walking all day for 5 days. They mold to my feet so even with super high arches I got decent support...10/10 would recommend.” Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 5 — 12

4 Some Chunky Flatform Teva Sandals For A Peak Y2K Moment Teva Flatform Universal Sandals Amazon $63 See On Amazon With the same camp counselor style uppers of the original universal sandal set on a chunky platform, the Teva Flatform Universal sandal reimagines ‘80s nostalgia for the 5G era. You still get the same great contoured arch and heel support plus stable traction underneath, with double the cushioning in a platform made with nearly 2 inches of comfy foam. Underneath is skid-proof rubber on the soles and their iconic straps are made of the same quick-drying recycled polyester of the original. They’re just as durable as the originals, in a stylish bolder iteration. “You need these sandals in your life yesterday,” one fan declared. “They are so comfortable, so supportive, so easy to walk in. The straps support your entire foot and ankle so your foot doesn’t slide around at all. The base is spongy but firm so you get support with a little spring.” Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 These Full-Coverage Water Sandals For Serious Adventures Teva Omnium Sandals Amazon $85 See On Amazon The Teva Omnium sandals are built to wrap your foot in every direction with rugged materials for protection you can count on. They’re made from ethically sourced waterproof leather with a specialty rubber sole engineered for top performance on wet terrain. Bungee laces and hook-and-loop straps at the heels let you customize the fit one-handed, with a buckled strap in front to ensure they stay put through the roughest water. Inside is a contoured, waterproof EVA footbed with thick rubber boot-like traction underneath. Antimicrobial treatments are baked right in to prevent mildew and odors no matter where the day takes you, but you don’t have to be hitting the trails to get your mileage out of these. “These shoes are like slippers, really, they are that comfortable. I had my other ones for 5 years and used them as boating shoes and tennis shoes around the farm,” one repeat buyer commented. “I like how they are adjustable on the heel, cover strap and also width with a string tightener...they are my go to shoe.” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 The Flip-Flop Wedges You Can Walk Miles In Teva Mush Mandalyn Ola Wedge Flip-Flop Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Quite literally an elevated take on the flip-flop, Teva’s Mandalyn Ola wedge slips a nice bit of height under your heel — 1.75 inches — without sacrificing the brand’s signature comfort. It has an easy, sloped EVA footbed that cradles your foot from heel to instep, and it’s lined with an additional comfort layer that gently shapes the pair to your foot over time. The recycled plastic straps are soft and comfortable like the Olowahus above, and the cushioned wedge stands on a base of waterproof rubber so they stay sturdy and street-ready. So many shoppers reported coming back for their third, fourth, and even tenth pairs because they loved these shoes that much. “Really cute and sooo comfy...They manage to be both extremely soft and very supportive. The straps don't feel tight or loose, they're just right,” one shopper commented. “I've also worn them for 16+ hour days of walking and entire nights of dancing while on vacation and my feet were great! They're really durable too and stood up to some serious abuse, still looking great (I jump-stomped in a festival mosh pit for an entire night in these!).” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 This Heavy-Duty Sports Sandal You Can Wear Off-Road Teva Tirra Sandals Amazon $80 See On Amazon Many outdoorsy shoppers rely on the Teva Tirra sandal for the support of an expensive water shoe with an open-toe fit. It features trail-ready upgrades you’d find on an expensive hiking boot to create a sporty sandal that can handle off-grid excursions, like a nylon shank for stability and extra shock absorption in the heel. Their curved footbeds provide toe-to-Achilles protection and arch support while their water-friendly straps offer three points of adjustment — with two slender hook-and-loop straps at the toe, they’ll look a little more delicate while providing good coverage. Meanwhile, specialty rubber soles turn up the traction on wet surfaces. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sandal a perfect five-star rating, and reviewers were only too happy to share why. “I liked how I could easily adjust every strap and how they looked strappy but not messy. These still look clean and polished and I can wear them with hiking shorts, jeans or dresses, which make them great for travel. They are also incredibly comfortable and the thick foot bed protects and cushions my feet,” a shopper praised. For a lighter, more affordable option, the Teva Verra sandal is a popular alternative. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 A Comfortable Everyday Flip-Flop That Molds To Your Foot Teva Mush II Flip-Flop Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon A Teva sandal that slips right on, these flip-flops were made for easy comfort all day, every day. Their traditionally-shaped uppers are made from the same high-tech recycled polyester webbing as the brand’s flagship design, minus the extra straps. The EVA footbed, lightly molded to cup your arch and heel, features a layer of specialty cushioning in the topsole that actually molds to your foot over time. They’re slim, lightweight, slipper-comfortable, and water-friendly — perfect for everyday and especially good for tossing into your suitcase as a convenient shoe for travel. “I am on my fourth pair of Teva's (not because they failed me, I still have the other 3). They are by and far the most comfortable flip flops I have ever owned. I can walk 10-13 miles in one day and my feet or legs are never sore. The wear and tear is totally amazing,” a shopper gushed. “For the price, the feel, the comfort, you cannot go wrong.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5 — 12