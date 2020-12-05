Leggings, once the province of athleisure, are now a 24-hour basic. From buttery soft pairs on off-duty days to faux-leather leggings for a night out, chances are you welcome any excuse to rock this comfy staple. Although there’s no hard and fast rule, many of the best tops to wear with leggings tend to hit lower on the hip with a little extra room to balance out tight-fitting pants. That said, there are days that definitely call for crop tops.

Tops that pair well with leggings can take many forms — a throwback tee you can wear when you’re drinking coffee on a Saturday morning that’s still stylish enough for brunch, or the flannel shirt you can tuck under a blazer for family dinners, then unbutton over a tank top to watch a Netflix marathon. Better still is the trendy top you can wear with leggings that everyone compliments you on and is secretly so comfortable. Of course, don't forget the perfect crop top for a sporty look that you can wear to the gym or a night out.

The key to finding a top that effortlessly pairs with your most-reached-for pants is to mind the details. A drapey fabric (think: rayon), a U-shaped hem, or a wrap neckline that skews more athleisure than athletic. For pieces with a little more high-fashion appeal, a high-low hem delivers impact, and a belted peplum version — especially paired with edgy leather leggings and statement accessories — can even see you through a party.

Wherever you plan to wear your leggings — and by this point, it’s basically a lifestyle — these are some of the best tops to wear with them. Be forewarned: you might want to stock up on a couple (in several different colors) because they deliver the comfort you crave without sacrificing one iota of style, all for under $40.

1 The Twist-Front Tee With A Serious Cult Following Yidarton Knot Tunic Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon With over 27,000 reviews, this long tunic tee has a dedicated fan base of shoppers who rave that it’s the perfect combination of quality, comfort, and versatility. It has just enough style to feel polished but not too dressy to, say, nap in. Cotton and polyester are blended into a soft, stretchy knit that's lightweight yet not too thin. "Excellent non-wrinkle fabric that’s soft and durable," one shopper wrote, adding that it "looks more stylish than just a plain t-shirt." Another reviewer noted that it was great paired with jeans or leggings, describing its style as "simple with a little flare due to the tied side [...] perfect to dress up with some jewelry or casual wear." You can shop a few variations on the knot hem, from short and long sleeves to more trendy cold-shoulder tees. Available options: 45

Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

2 This Super-Chic Turtleneck With A High-Low Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Batwing Asymmetric Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Angled lines amplify the dramatic silhouette on this sharp turtleneck sweater, giving it a boutique look. It feels super soft owing to a viscose and nylon blend with good drape, making it a great piece to reach for when you want to look on-trend but still need to be comfortable. "Extremely impressed...Thick, warm, and beautiful," a reviewer gushed. "Very versatile and soft and cozy without looking too comfy," another shopper remarked. Pair with leather leggings and statement earrings for a whole look. Although hand washing is recommended, some shoppers were thrilled to report great success on a gentle machine cycle. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

3 This Trendy Crop Top That Looks So Good With High-Waisted Leggings Bestisun Long Sleeve Crop Top With Thumb Hole Amazon $22 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love this long-sleeved crop top, especially for how it pairs with high-waisted leggings or joggers. It falls above the belly button, for a sporty silhouette that's topped off with thumb holes. One reviewer gushed, "I absolutely love this top. Comfortable enough to wear for a night out or at the gym." Choose from 20 different colors — and several reviewers admitted buying it in more than a few. "Soft and goes with everything! Sleeves are long with thumb holes, crop is relaxed and not too short or tight, colors are awesome - I loved (and wore) my first one so much I bought 5 more colors," noted one happy customer. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

4 The Softest Hoodie For Peak Athleisure Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Hooded Pullover Amazon $28 See On Amazon This tunic-length hoodie has curved lines and a long hem that’s great for leggings, and the wrap neck is a subtle detail that’s a nice alternative to purely athletic sweats. After all, loungewear can be pretty, too. The interior of this soft viscose French terry sweatshirt is brushed for added softness. Many Amazon shoppers dubbed this one a "new favorite," particularly noting the quality for the price. "The fabric is so cozy and comfortable, you won’t want to wear anything else. And the price is unbeatable," one fan gushed, adding, "Great to throw on after yoga, and cute enough to wear around town for errands." Another fan advised, "If you are looking for a super soft and slouchy sweatshirt that runs a bit long but has a nice shape (doesn't look sloppy) - this is your sweatshirt." Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

5 A Longer Tank Top You Can Layer With Anything In Your Closet Verdusa V-Neck Longline Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon In warmer weather, it's the perfect breezy top. But when the temperatures dip, throw on this long layering tank top with some leggings and you have the perfect base. Pair it with a cardigan if you’re having a lazy day, or pop on a boyfriend blazer instead when you need to get out the door looking put together fast. "This is kind of an amazingly nice tank top," one shopper confessed. Reviewers loved this basic tank for its buttery smooth fabric (a blend of polyester, rayon and spandex) and great drape, with a just-right fit that was widely praised as "the perfect length" for leggings. Some reviewers also noted that the straps were wide enough to conceal a regular bra. Prepare to want it in a few different colors. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small – Large

6 A Breezy Tunic That Was Practically Made For Leggings Goodthreads Popover Tunic Amazon $30 See On Amazon Meet your new Zoom meeting go-to: This effortless tunic top features a tailored button-down collar in silky 100% rayon that looks softly luxe and feels like you’re wearing a nightgown. Long sleeves can be rolled up out of the way, and the chest pocket is a practical touch. Wear it with leggings for casual errands on weekends and then layer it under a boyfriend blazer for instant business casual. "This shirt is beautiful, the fabric is light and flows nicely. It is a true tunic," one shopper noted, adding that it was long enough for tall people: "I’m 5’9” and the large is down to the mid-thighs." Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

7 An Oversized Sweater In A Fabulous Print NSQTBA Leopard Print Oversized Crew Neck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon (Hey there you cool cats and kittens...) Swapping out your trusty sweatshirt for a chunky leopard-print sweater makes for a cute casual look paired with leggings, offering a bit of edge that’s no less comfortable. With a softly oversized cut and a drop shoulder, this piece was made for bundling up — some shoppers even wore it as a sweater dress. Ultra-soft cotton and polyester are blended with spandex for a sturdy enough knit that can be machine washed in cold water (and dried flat). "SUPER CUTE!!! I was surprised at how thick it actually is... I was expecting thin, & cheap, but instead I got a really nice good quality sweater dress that I'm excited to wear all season long," one fan reported. Not a fan of leopard? It also comes in plaid. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

8 A Cozy Flannel Button-Down That Comes In A Ton Of Different Plaids Match Long Sleeve Flannel Plaid Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This extra-long shirt has a roll-tab hem so you can adjust the length at the sides; it’s cut with just enough room in the body to look good buttoned over leggings but isn’t too roomy to French tuck into jeans. (Tan France would approve.) It's sewn from 100% cotton flannel with a good eye for detail that belies its budget price, like matching the plaid seamlessly where it buttons. Wear open over a tank to channel a '90s grunge moment or layered under a quarter-zip for cabin vibes. It comes in dozens of plaids if you want to stock up on a few. "A nice, cozy, warm flannel shirt to wear with leggings or jeans," one fan described. "You cannot go wrong with this." Available colors: 39

Available sizes: X-Small – 5X-Large

9 This Plus-Size Fleece Sweatshirt That's A Cold Weather Must-Have Woman Within Plus Size Fleece Tunic Amazon $29 If you're looking for the perfect sweatshirt to pair with some fleece-lined leggings, this cozy sweatshirt tunic is just the thing. It's made of the softest poly-cotton fleece and it falls over the hips, with a split hem for effortless style. One satisfied shopper commented, "This is the most comfortable piece of clothing that I own. It feel like I am wrapped up in the softest blanket. It is warm, fits great, washes and dries perfectly. I love it...have four colors." It's available in several wearable shades and one festive print. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Medium Plus – 5X

10 The Cute Cropped Workout Tee With A Mesh Cutout MIPPO Cropped Workout Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Backed by an impressive 4.6-star Amazon rating, this workout top has earned fans for its perfect cropped length and breathable (and cute) back. The modal-spandex blend is silky-soft and stretchy and the muscle tee cut allows plenty of airflow. "Great croptop! Super soft, and lightweight with the low arm holes and mesh back cut out. It’s definitely cropped, which looks great with high waisted leggings," one fan remarked, adding, "I almost bought a similar top from Lululemon but decided to try this first, and I’m really glad I saved all of that money. This is one of my new favorites." Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

11 An Oversized Vintage Graphic Tee Meladyan Loose Butterfly Graphic Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon This oversized tee, with a softly faded graphic print, is sweetly nostalgic with had-it-forever vibes. The extra baggy cut balances out a pair of leggings and it isn’t too big to layer under a denim jacket. The cotton blend can be had in a short sleeves or long, and is durable enough to go in the wash. "I absolutely love this oversized tee. The feeling of the fabric is amazing and it’s so cute! Plus it fit just as an oversized shirt should," one reviewer praised. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

12 A Belted Peplum Blouse That’s Easy To Dress Up Romwe Raw Hem Belted Flare Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This softly draped peplum top offers high-impact comfort that works surprisingly well with leggings. Its flared hem balances fitted pants, while a self-tie belt gently defines the waist. Made from a cotton and spandex blend with a crepe finish, it has just enough texture and stretch. "This is such an elegant shirt for a night out. I pair it with leather leggings to give it a bit of an edge," one fan commented. Choose from a wide variety of colors, ranging from minimalist neutrals to bolder statement tones, and even some prints, like stripe and windowpane. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

13 This Sharp-Looking Tunic With An Embellished Collar Romwe Beaded Collar Long Sleeve Tunic Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon The pearl-embellished collar on this put-together tunic lends sophisticated style to the comfortable top. The A-line silhouette and high-low hem have the right amount of ease, in a rayon and poly knit that's ultrafine and soft. "Comfy and flowy and looks very similar to a designer top that’s selling for $300 right now," one shopper pointed out. "Overall, great price and quality." Wear it with leggings and mules for casual luxe, or tuck it into wide-leg trousers if you need to dress up; the collar all but eliminates the need for jewelry. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

14 The Flowy Tunic Tee You'll Wear Constantly Popana Long Sleeve Tunic Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon No dresser drawer is complete without a basic drapey tee you can pair with leggings. Popana's rayon jersey tee is soft and flowy with plenty of length on its swingy silhouette with a flared hem. "Ladies, this top is your go-to top to wear with your leggings... I was worried it would be too thin and see through, but it's NOT at all. It's thin, but I think it's very well made. It's soooooo incredibly soft and flowing, hangs perfectly," a reviewer praised. If you're looking for a short-sleeved version, Amazon's Daily Ritual jersey tee offers a similar length in a drapey cut. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small – 3X