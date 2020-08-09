Tunics and leggings: Arguably the greatest combination since peanut butter and jelly. While any tunic (or top) can be worn with leggings, there is one key feature that makes some better than others, especially if you're headed somewhere a bit more formal, like the office. Mainly, the best tunic tops for leggings will hit below the waist — otherwise, they come in all different sorts of styles and shapes.

Ahead, you'll find 18 stylish tunics that are perfect for pairing with leggings, but most of them will look great with jeans and denim cutoffs, too; some can even be worn as beach coverups or dresses. (Some styling tips: Try pairing the former with a sun hat and sandals, or dress up the latter with statement earrings and heels.) The beauty of the general tunic-and-legging combo is that it works with just about any type of footwear: chunky sandals in the summer, sneakers for more casual occasions, boots in the fall ... And for those tunics that are extra-long and billowy, you can give them some shape by cinching them at the waist with a belt.

All of the best tunic tops featured ahead are conveniently available on Amazon Fashion, and most of them cost less than $30 (though you will find some luxury picks from brands like Free People and Vince for equal measure). Scroll on to see them all!

1 A Classic Button-Down Tunic That'll Never Go Out Of Style Goodthreads Women's Modal Twill Long-Sleeve Button-Front Tunic Shirt Amazon $22 See on Amazon Every wardrobe should hold a few classic, button-down tunic tops like this one. It's endlessly versatile, it'll never go out of style, and it's comfortable, too, thanks to its relaxed fit and 100% modal construction. Pair it with denim cutoffs in summer, leggings in the fall, or wear it around the house as a chic nightshirt. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2 The Perfect Basic Tunic Tank For Workouts & Layering Daily Ritual Jersey Muscle-Sleeve Swing Tunic Amazon $15 See on Amazon Stock up on these tunic-length muscle tees from Daily Ritual; you can wear them on their own during summer or as a layering piece come fall (pro tip: they also make excellent workout tops). Made of soft, smooth jersey that's stretchy and breathable, they cost just $15 each and come in a range of neutral colors to go with everything in your closet. Available sizes: XS — XXL

3 A Flowy, Button-Down Tunic Sold In 12 Colorful Prints Roamans High-Low Pintuck Tunic Amazon $25 See on Amazon Timeless, elegant, comfortable ... what's not to love about this classic, button-down tunic? Made of lightweight, breathable cotton, other highlights include adjustable sleeves, a shirttail hem, and so many fun options in terms of prints. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus

4 A Cute Tunic-Tee For Casual Occasions SAMPEEL Casual Twist Knot Tunic Top Amazon $17 See on Amazon A cute knotted detail on the front gives this otherwise basic tee a fun twist, and it also makes it look a bit shorter in the front, à la Tan France's favorite French tuck. Considering it costs less than $20 and comes in over 40 colors/prints — including tie-dye, ombre, and florals — it's worth stocking up on more than one. Available sizes: S — XXL

5 The Perfect Comfy Tunic Sweater For Winter & Fall Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic Amazon $148 See on Amazon If you love snuggling up in chic, slouchy sweaters all winter long, this Free People tunic is a must-have. You can keep it casual with leggings, jeans, and sweatpants, but it can also easily be dressed up for the office and dinners out — just add some heeled boots! Available sizes: XS — XL

6 The Simple V-Neck Tunic That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Daily Ritual Jersey Dolman-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Amazon $20 See on Amazon With its super soft jersey construction (a blend of rayon and elastane) and classic V-neck fit, this comfortable tunic from Daily Ritual is worth stocking up on. It looks great on its own with leggings, jeans, shorts, et cetera, but is also great for layering. Available sizes: XS — XXL

7 A Flowy Button-Down Tunic That's SO Versatile & Chic LSpace Women's Pacifica Tunic Amazon $100 Endlessly versatile and timelessly chic, this L*Space tunic belongs in every woman's wardrobe. It can be worn on its own as a mini dress; with denim cutoffs/bike shorts during summer; or with leggings and jeans anytime else. Styling tip: Try pairing it with a blazer, fitted trousers, and heels for an office-friendly look. Available sizes: XS/S — M/L

8 A Sporty-Chic Tunic With Thumbholes & Zippered Pockets Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Running Pullover Amazon $40 See on Amazon This tunic-style sweatshirt features thoughtful details that make it perfect for running, like a roomy, zippered front pocket, thumbholes for added warmth, and a moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and fresh. Made from a blend of polyester, rayon, and elastane, other highlights include a stretchy, comfortable feel, drawcords at the neck, and a below-the-bum hem. Available sizes: XS — XXL

9 A Linen Tunic/Dress With The Roomiest Pockets Mordenmiss Cotton Linen Tunic Top Amazon $30 See on Amazon Whether you wear it as a top with leggings or on its own as a dress, you'll appreciate the functionality of this tunic's deep, roomy pockets. It's made of a lightweight, breathable blend of cotton and linen, so it's perfect for hot weather, and it basically functions as the perfect blank canvas for your favorite accessories, thanks to its classic simplicity. Available sizes: M — XXL

10 A Menswear-Inspired Tunic That's Perfect As A Beach Coverup Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Amazon $23 See on Amazon Wear this tunic with leggings and leather boots in the fall, then use it as a beach coverup during summer. Endlessly versatile, not to mention timeless, it's made of a comfy, slightly stretchy blend of rayon and spandex. Available sizes: S — 3XL

11 A Henley-Style Tunic That's Comfy, Lightweight, & Breathable Ellos Striped Henley Tunic Amazon $29 See on Amazon Made of 100% cotton, this henley-style tunic has a flowy, relaxed fit and is timelessly stylish. It'll look great with leggings, of course, but it'll also pair perfectly with white jeans and denim cutoffs in the summer. Available sizes: Small Plus — 5X

12 A Sporty Tunic Sweatshirt With A Cool, Asymmetrical Zipper KIRUNDO Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon $28 See on Amazon Sporty enough to wear for runs but stylish enough to wear to lunch with friends, this tunic pullover has a cool cowl neck and asymmetrical zipper detail, which sets it apart from most other basic sweatshirts. 5% spandex in the fabric gives it a nice bit of stretch. Available sizes: S — XL

13 A Super Soft Jersey Tunic That You'll Wind Up Living In Daily Ritual Soft Rayon Jersey Long-Sleeve Split-Hem Tunic Amazon $26 See on Amazon Basic in the best way, this casual tunic is made of Daily Ritual's signature rayon jersey material, which is so soft, it almost feels silky. It'll go with literally everything in your closet, it can function as a layering piece in the colder weather, and it can be dressed up or worn around the house. What's not to love? Available sizes: XS — XL

14 This Gorgeous Vince Tunic That's So Chic For Fall Vince Women's Tie Front Tunic Amazon $130 Whether you pair it with leggings, jeans, or cords, this high-necked tunic from Vince makes a seriously stylish statement all on its own. Made of 70% wool and 30% cashmere with an adjustable tie at the waist, it'll keep you so comfortable and warm all winter long. And, since it's so timeless and high quality, this sophisticated sweater will last you years to come — worth the investment. Available sizes: XS — XL

15 A Casual Long-Sleeved Tunic With A Cute Twist Detail Yidarton Casual Twist Knot Tunic Top Amazon $19 For just $20, it's worth picking up a few of these simple tunics to go with all your leggings and skinny jeans. It also comes in a few short-sleeved and off-the-shoulder styles, all of which feature a cute, knotted detail that makes it slightly shorter in the front. Impressively, it has over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon thus far. Available sizes: S — XXL

16 Another Simple, Lightweight Tunic For Year-Round Wear Goodthreads Lightweight Cotton Popover Tunic Amazon $30 Another classic, menswear-inspired tunic to add to your collection of basics, this lightweight top from Goodthreads is guaranteed to get so much wear. Made of 100% cotton, it comes in nine neutral prints that are timeless, versatile, and sophisticated. Available sizes: XS —XXL

17 This Long, Versatile Tunic That You Can Dress Up Or Down LARACE 3/4 Sleeve Loose Fit Flare Swing Tunic Amazon $17 Depending on how you style this basic-in-a-good-way tunic, it can look dressy or casual: Try it with black leggings, heels, and earrings for date night, or keep things casual with jeans and flats. It has a flowy hem that's longer in the back, and is made of a super soft, stretchy blend of spandex and rayon. Available sizes: S — 6XL

