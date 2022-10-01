Outerwear can be so tricky when you travel — how can you maximize both space and wardrobe options? That’s where a good travel cardigan comes in. The multitaskers of any travel wardrobe, the best travel cardigans ensure you’re cozy, both en route and at your destination, while making the most of your mix-and-match possibilities. Cute cropped cardigans will look great with your vacation dresses and can even work as a chic swimsuit coverup in a pinch, while longer cardis and wraps can double as a blanket on the plane.

What To Look For When Shopping For Travel Cardigans

Material

Material is the first consideration when purchasing a travel-ready cardigan. You’ll want to look for knits that are the likeliest to emerge from your luggage wrinkle-free, or which you can travel in for hours and arrive at your destination looking polished. Some of the best wrinkle-resistant fabrics include wool or synthetic blends made of nylon, polyester, or acrylic. And if you’re in the market for an investment piece, it doesn’t get much more luxurious than a cashmere sweater.

On the other hand, linen and cotton are more likely to wrinkle, so those would be the fabrics to avoid, generally speaking. The caveat: Cotton is lightweight and breathable, so it’s a good material for a thinner cardigan that layers up well, without adding bulk, or for wearing to (or at) a warmer destination. And, if it’s blended with one of the synthetic materials mentioned above, it’s less likely to wrinkle.

Style

Ahead, you’ll find cardigans of all style ilk. Some have traditional button-down closures that allow you to modulate the warmth factor, while others are open-front for a breezier vibe. Some are belted for structure (without compromising coziness), while wrap cardigans are great for staying cozy on long flights. And don’t forget about pockets. The unsung hero of the travel cardigan, pockets (usually in the form of a roomy patch pocket) can be used to stash travel essentials that need to stay within easy reach, like your passport or phone, and double as hand warmers. What’s not to love?

From chunky cardigans for frigid flights to lightweight cardis for breezy destinations, read on to shop the best travel cardigans available on Amazon.

1 This Classic Cardigan For Packing Light Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon While cotton is normally known to wrinkle easily, the 55% cotton present in this classic button-down cardigan is blended with 25% modal and 20% polyester, so you can enjoy the comfort and breathability of cotton without any pesky wrinkles. The thin silhouette can fit into the tiniest carry-on, and the button-down style can be worn individually or layered over a tank to maximize your travel outfit possibilities. It’s the sort of piece you’ll continue to reach for long after your vacation’s end. Enthusiastic review: “Ideal when you need just a light sweater. Rolls up small, so ideal for travel in a tote. Washes well, easy care, good quality.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

2 Editor’s Choice: A Boxy Cardigan That Looks So Chic The Drop Brigitte Chunky Pocket Ribbed Cardigan Amazon $50 See On Amazon The trendy oversized fit of this cozy cardigan by The Drop will have you layering long after your vacation ends. Made of a blend of 76% acrylic, 20% nylon, 2% polyester, and 2% wool, this cardigan features handy patch pockets (is there anything better than the option to go purse-free when you’re on a travel adventure?), with a boxy fit that will expand your travel wardrobe’s possibilities. Editor praise: “This cardigan feels well-made and incredibly cozy, and the ribbed details, side slits, and buttons give it a polished look that goes with everything. It’s a great one-and-done sweater to pack when traveling.” — Bustle editor Cristina Sanza Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

3 An Oversized Cardigan You Can Also Wear As A Light Jacket ZESICA Open Front Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Weather can be tough to predict when traveling, but this oversized cardigan makes planning a little easier. Featuring an open style for easy on or off, it’s the perfect layering piece; and in a blend of 50% viscose, 28% nylon, and 22% polyester, it’s heavy enough to double as a lightweight jacket, or to layer underneath a heavier coat if your travel destination is more polar. Also worth mentioning: With over 12,600 five-star ratings, this is one of the most popular cardigans on Amazon. Enthusiastic review: “Bought the tan leopard print and absolutely love it. It's sturdy so if you put your phone in your pocket the cardigan doesn't sag. It's thicker in material so more of a fall/winter cardigan. Keeps you warm! I receive numerous compliments on it when I wear it.Good quality and has survived the washer/dryer lots of times. I don't feel like it shrank at all.” Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

4 This Sleek, Longline Open-Front Cardigan Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon Thin enough to pack in a carry-on, but long enough to offer warmth and layering options, this open-front cardigan is the sort of neutral wardrobe staple that can mixed and matched with so many items in your suitcase. And it’s made from a lightweight, comfy blend of 55% cotton, 25% modal, and 20% polyester that travels and washes well, so you’ll wear it again and again, both at your destination and at home. Enthusiastic review: “I originally bought this in light pink. Great for travel -tucked into my carry-on tote. Laundered well. With all that in mind, I then ordered the second one in navy blue.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X

5 The Softest & Coziest V-Neck Cardigan The Drop Francine V-Neck Cozy Cardigan Amazon $45 See On Amazon Thin enough to fold up into a suitcase or carry on, but made of the softest knit that’ll keep you cozy while you travel, this V-neck cardigan by The Drop is crafted of a wrinkle-resistant blend of nylon, rayon, and polyester to ensure it’ll spring from your luggage ready for adventure. The fuzzy texture nods to the ‘90s, while the slim fit be can be worn solo or layered, and will pair with anything from denim to skirts with ease. Enthusiastic review: “Instantly my favorite cardigan. Very soft and flexible material, not too hot. I want to wear it all the time.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

6 A Trendy Cardigan In 15 Statement-Making Prints ECOWISH Button Down Knit Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon From bright tiger stripes to multi-colored leopard and a bevy of stripes, the fun prints available for this trendy cardigan is such an easy way to make a style statement. With a button-front and pattern-coordinating trim, this 100% acrylic cardigan will stand up to wrinkles, and while it will look incredible with denim, try pairing the print with a contrasting floral skirt or slip dress for even more style oomph. Enthusiastic review: “I love this sweater! I get so many compliments on it. it's so heavy and comfortable. I will definitely be buying it in another color combination.” Available sizes: Small—X-Large

7 This Cozy Cardigan With Cable-Knit Details Shiaili Oversized Long Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing this oversized cardigan to stay toasty on the plane, or as an extra layer while you’re out exploring, the 100% acrylic fabric is guaranteed to resist winkles, and Amazon reviewers rave about its softness and versatility. Featuring roomy pockets, an open front, and the most beautiful cable-knit details, if you love layering options, this is the cardigan for you. Enthusiastic review: “This sweater feels wonderful and and really looks nice! It doesn’t weigh you down but is warm. The longer length is fabulous - you won’t have longer blouses hanging out of your sweater. It will also pack and travel well. It fit perfectly. I bought my usual size and it hangs perfectly and is not tight anywhere. Looking at ordering one in a different color. (I bought black.)” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

8 A Stylish Belted Cardigan In A Cozy, Longer Length Amazon Essentials Cable Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $36 See On Amazon Think of this cozy belted cardigan as a public-facing version of your favorite bathrobe. It’s made of 60% acrylic and 40% nylon, and the cable-knit detailing is a classic and cozy touch. Wear it closed with the belt fastened for a streamlined look, or wear it open for a more relaxed feel. It has a longer length, so you can also drape it over your legs if you’re in need of a blanket on a long flight. Enthusiastic review: “The sweater feels incredibly soft and buttery smooth. It is an open cardigan with a belt if desired, although I prefer to wear it without the belt. The belt is made of the same sweater material and is a nice option if you want to keep the sweater closed or accentuate the waist. The length is great, and its long enough to wear with leggings. The sweater is breathable, but it does keep me very warm.” Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

9 This Fitted Cardigan That Keeps You Warm While Looking Streamlined Sidefeel Button Front Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fitted enough to wear underneath a heavier coat without adding bulk, but chunky enough to keep you warm, this popular cardigan is made of soft 100% acrylic. A longer length keeps you extra-warm, and the cable-knit pattern adds some textural interest. It doesn’t hurt that it comes in 36 colors and patterns so you can find the one that’s just right for you. Also appreciated? It has pockets. Enthusiastic review: “I wore this on a recent trip overseas. I wore it on the plane because it is bulky and I didn't have room for it in my suitcase, but I was so glad to have it because the plane was freezing and this cardigan kept me warm. I wore it often on my trip and found it to be [...] comfortable.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 An Airy Short-Sleeve Cardigan For Warm-Weather Vacations ZERDOCEAN Lightweight Short Sleeve Drape Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking to add some layers to your tropical vacation wardrobe? Try a lightweight cardigan like this one. It features short sleeves, so you can add a layer without overheating. With roomy pockets that allow you to go purse-free, this open-front cardigan is made of a stretchy, soft, and perfectly drapey blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex. This airy piece is perfect for when the daytime temps drop as you head out for dinner, or even for wearing as a swimsuit coverup at the beach or pool. Enthusiastic review: “This cardigan is a staple in my summer wardrobe. It is so nice to throw on over a sleeveless top. The light weight and softness are perfect and it is extremely versatile. You could throw it over a swimsuit at the beach or wear it with a skirt to dinner.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

11 This Hooded Longline Cardigan With Extra-Deep Pockets Goodthreads Stretch Long-Sleeve Hooded Cardigan Amazon $46 See On Amazon If there’s a chance it might rain while you’re on vacation, be sure to pack this trendy duster-style cardigan by Goodthreads; it features a hood, so it’s okay if you forgot to bring your umbrella. Made of a blend of 70% acrylic, 20% nylon, 6% wool, and 4% spandex, this cardigan has roomy front pockets so you can go purse-free, and it’s light enough that you won’t overheat. Wear it on its own, or layer under a trench coat for extra sophistication and warmth. Enthusiastic review: “Nice sweater, great price not too hot or too thin! Great color! I bought this sweater for a trip to Charleston- it was perfect for a fall day! Was looking for a cashmere cardigan but delivery was too long- this was delivered in a day!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Deliciously Soft Wrap Cardigan That Doubles As A Blanket UGG Phoebe Wrap Cardigan Amazon $128 See On Amazon It might be a splurge, but considering that this wrap cardigan from UGG works overtime as a blanket for long trips makes it worth the price — not to mention that it’ll become the coziest, softest cardi in your collection, thanks to the brand’s signature dreamy, fluffy knit material (made of 78% polyester and 22% nylon). Plus, that drapey-yet-streamlined fit will make any travel outfit look chic, and you’ll love the roomy pockets. Choose from eight beautiful, restful colors, like cream and pale pink, and two leopard-print options in similarly subdued tones. Enthusiastic review: “Ridiculously soft and comfortable.. I wear it allllll the time... out and around the house. Super warm and great quality.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Chunky Cropped Cardigan In A Selection Of Fun Colors & Prints MakeMeChic V Neck Bishop Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Color is such a simple way to add variety to your travel wardrobe (after all, we don’t always want the sensible neutral). For example, consider this chunky cropped cardigan made of 100% acrylic; it comes in an array of fun colors and prints sure to zhush up all your travel outfits. The retro cropped length would look so cute paired with a high-waisted, A-line skirt; for even more of a ’60s-inspired aesthetic, try the floral option — what an adorable addition to your closet (and suitcase). Enthusiastic review: “[T]his was one of the BEST purchases I’ve made! It’s extremely comfortable and SUPER cute!! So many people have commented on it and asked where they could get one! I ordered the yellow and the color did not disappoint, and I am a little bit bustier so I got the large size and it fits a little on the loose side but that was exactly what I wanted and It is a great crop length as well! I highly recommend getting this sweater!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

14 This Swingy Duster Cardigan In A Cozy Ribbed Knit LARACE Open Front Knit Cardigan Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dusters are back, and this open-front cardigan would make an on-trend addition to your travel wardrobe (and your everyday wardrobe, too). In a cozy ribbed knit, this cardigan features two roomy front pockets and drapes beautifully, thanks to a flowy, generous fit. Whether you’re stashing it in your carry-on or using it as a toasty layer on the plane, the combination of 95% polyester and 5% spandex is a wrinkle-resistant dream. Enthusiastic review: “I was looking for a loose fit, longer, lightweight cardigan to take while traveling. [...] I love the swing, looser fit and am glad it has pockets. I didn't need it to zip or button, I just wanted it to cover up if I was chilly. The length is great, especially if you plan on wearing something like leggings and a tunic top. I expect to get a lot of good use out of this!” Available sizes: Large — 3X

