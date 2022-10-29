When I’m about to take a long flight, I pay nearly as much attention to what I wear as what I pack in my suitcase. After all, the best travel outfits for a long flight have to do a lot of heavy lifting: They need to be comfy, look cute, resist wrinkles (all that sitting!), and fit into the rest of your travel wardrobe. It might sound daunting, but lucky for you, I’ve compiled some travel-ready outfits (and a couple versatile separates), plus some helpful tips to keep in mind while you shop.

There’s a lot to remember when you’re packing for a trip, so let your travel outfit be as simple as possible. Wraps and cape-style travel scarves in cozy weaves are such practical and chic additions for long flights; they accessorize your look, and can serve as a blanket or pillow if you get chilly or sleepy. Or, for a chic, I-always-look-this-put-together vibe, try a matching two- or three-piece lounge set in a comfy fabric — as an added bonus, you can split up the pieces to maximize your travel wardrobe. And while jumpsuits might be a hassle to use in the bathroom, there’s nothing comfier than a soft, relaxed-fit jumpsuit; they’re an effortless, one-and-done option that you’ll want to wear when you’re finally off the plane, too. Or, try a comfy T-shirt dress or maxi-dress — they’re great for layering, and many have spandex for luxurious stretch.

A word on fabric: Since you’ll be sitting for a long time, look for materials that can stand the test of time — specifically, your flight time. Fabrics like polyester, nylon, viscose/rayon, and cashmere, will resist wrinkles and allow you to emerge from the plane looking as fresh as possible.

Save all of your outfit-planning energy for your suitcase and choose one of the best travel outfits for a long flight — they provide all the comfort, style, and freedom of movement you’re looking for.

1 This Cozy & On-Trend Waffle-Knit Lounge Set Pink Queen Long Sleeve Knit Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $51 See On Amazon Take the wide-leg trend to your flight with this waffle-knit lounge set. The top features a drop hem with side splits and henley-style buttons, and those wide-leg, drawstring-waist pants are sure to be as comfy as they are stylish. The set is made of a waffle-knit viscose and nylon blend that will resist any sitting-induced wrinkles. Pair this with some chic, fur-lined slides for a look that’s relaxed yet current. Enthusiastic review: “This is the most comfortable piece of clothing I have ever owned. I bought it to hang out in and then asked my family if it would be appropriate airport attire. They laughed and said yes. I cannot imagine wearing anything else for traveling.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

2 A Fan-Favorite Tracksuit You’ll Never Want To Take Off PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Crewneck Tracksuit (2 Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made of wrinkle-resistant, stretchy, and soft polyester-spandex blend, thousands of Amazon reviewers praise the comfort of this tracksuit, but it’s fitted enough that you’ll still look polished. The pants have a comfortable, adjustable drawstring waist and ribbed cuffs, and the top has a classic scoop neck and relaxed fit that tucks in perfectly. You’ll want to keep wearing this two-piece set long after you exit the plane — pair with a platform sock boot for some It-Girl edge. Enthusiastic review: “This is one of the best sets I've ever had. I ordered it in 3 colors after receiving my first one. It's so comfy!!!!! I seriously change out of my work clothes and put on one of these sets everyday. They are awesome for travel too! Comfy yet not sloppy. True to size, washes up great.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

3 An Elegant & Reversible Shawl Wrap MELIFLUOS Shawl Wrap Amazon $36 See On Amazon The reversible design of this elegant ruana wrap expands your travel wardrobe (how chic would it be over a simple black slip dress with heels for a vacation dinner?), while the contrasting stripe adds subtle visual interest. Comfort on a plane is all about having the right layers, and the cozy viscose fabric will feel soft and warm whether you’re wearing it as a shawl, or using it as a blanket. The open front makes for easy-on, easy-off. With 7,000 five-star ratings to recommend it, this shawl makes for a worthy addition to your wardrobe, both in the air and on the ground. Enthusiastic review: “I didn’t expect this quality at that price. It’s the perfect weight and looks so elegant. I bought it for traveling on the plane. Its nice to have that extra wrap for comfort. Yet, it is sooo beautiful I know Ill be wearing it to many functions. [...] I loved it soo much I ordered more to give as a gift for my friend!” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 41

4 This Comfy Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This maxi T-shirt dress is made of a stretchy and soft blend of rayon and elastane that will be comfy enough to withstand hours of sitting on a plane — it’ll also resist wrinkles, so you’ll emerge from the airport looking fresh. With short sleeves, a scoop neck, an empire waist, and a pleated skirt, this is a wardrobe staple you’ll wear at your destination, too (and at home). Dress this dress down on the plane with some comfy, easy-off slide sneakers; for dressing up, swap the sneaks for a pair of strappy heels and add a metallic clutch. Enthusiastic review: “Love the comfort and flow. Got it in black, and it is not see-through at all. Extremely comfortable, great for travel....could sleep in it.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 19

5 A Versatile Hoodie Dress That’s Great For Layering The Drop Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Perfect for layering, this versatile hoodie dress features a mid-thigh length long enough to be worn as a dress, but short enough that you can wear it as a top over leggings or cropped sweats. Featuring a drawstring hood and long sleeves, it’s made from a cozy blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, so you’ll be comfy no matter how long your flight is. Once you land, try pairing it with a pair of trendy platform boots for a look that’s both relaxed and edgy. Enthusiastic review: “I’m always nervous to order clothing without being able to try it on or see the fabric but this is a really nice piece! The fabric is very nice and it will be perfect for spring, fall or a cooler summer evening. It will also be very comfy for travel. The length is perfect with leggings or alone for a summer dress.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 12

6 This Sporty-Chic Jogging Suit With A Striped Hoodie Top IN'VOLAND Pullover Hoodie Jogger Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Sporty details like collegiate stripes, kangaroo pocket, and drawstring hood on the top make this jogging suit the epitome of athleisure cuteness, while the joggers feature a comfy elastic waistband and side pockets — always a plus. It’s made of a soft, comfortable fabric in a relaxed fit (read: great for sitting). Add some polish with a longline wool coat. Enthusiastic review: “This set is even nicer in person. It’s true to size imo. [...] Nice soft material. I love it. Lots of compliments.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 4

7 A 3-Piece Loungewear Set That Offers So Many Styling Opportunities Fessceruna Knit Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $48 See On Amazon Whether the plane is too warm or too cold, this three-piece loungewear set offers enough versatility to ensure you’re comfortable. Made of soft, wrinkle-resistant ribbed polyester with a bit of stretchy spandex blended in, this set features a cropped tank, wide-leg drawstring pants, and an open-front duster for an extra layer you can add or remove as needed. Not only will this set be comfy on the plane, this surprisingly chic set also expands your travel wardrobe; try wearing the tank with jeans and strappy heels, or use the duster as a lightweight outer layer. Enthusiastic review: “My new favorite travel outfit! It’s very comfortable and cute. I always get so cold on the plane and this super long jacket allows me to cuddle up :) highly recommend” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

8 This Matching Loungewear Set In An Array Of Colors Cakulo Cozy Loungewear Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $37 See On Amazon This matching loungewear set comes in an array of chic colors ranging from neutral to vibrant. A simple slip-on sneaker would be the perfect complement to this travel-friendly set, which features a long-sleeve top with a scoop neck and split hem, plus a pair of wide-leg, drawstring-waist pants — though some styles come with shorts, rather than full-length pants, if you prefer a warm-weather-friendly look. The cotton and polyester blend has a little spandex blended in for stretch. Travel can be stressful, but this outfit is nothing if not effortless. Enthusiastic review: “They are nice enough to wear and be seen in, but comfy enough to sleep in. This was unexpected plus. I will be ordering a second pair soon [...] I can stay in these all day and night. Guess I need four more pairs.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

9 A Comfortable Harem-Pant Jumpsuit That Can Go From The Airport To Cocktails Pastel by Vivienne Short Sleeve Harem Jumpsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon The fit of this harem-pant jumpsuit is relaxed enough to be comfortable for an hours-long flight, but don’t sleep on it when you need an outfit for going out; the tapered harem legs create a silhouette that’s chic enough to be paired with heels and statement jewelry for cocktail night. Featuring short sleeves, a V-neckline, and made of a comfy blend of rayon and spandex, there’s no place this jumpsuit can’t go. Enthusiastic review: “So when you love something so much you start buying in all colors. Well this is it!!! [...] I wear this for manicures, travel, hang around with friends. It's not an around the house outfit. I want to show it off. I am getting ready to buy another color!!! Available sizes: X-Large — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

10 This Sophisticated Wrap That Doubles As A Blanket PULI Large Cross Front Poncho Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon This wrap features an open front with a tab at the left shoulder, so you can loop one end through for a more structured look, but it can just as easily double as a blanket — it’s made of a double-knit viscose, polyester, and acrylic blend that’s oversized and thick enough to guard against the chill of plane air conditioning. Don’t put it away once you reach your destination; the elegant and versatile design would be a chic addition to outfits both casual and dressy — try it with a silky slip dress and mules for dinner, or with jeans and boots for a day of sightseeing. Enthusiastic review: “I loved it the moment I swung it on --even w/o pulling the material though the loop. It has a great weight, the feeling is soft, like you'd cuddle with it on a long drive or a flight [...] I always look for something to grab at the last moment and this beats all of my other wraps, because it goes with practically everything! From a run to the store --to dressed & out to that favorite restaurant, this is so pretty, versatile,- you have to get one. I am a self professed clothes horse and consider myself pretty picky. This is really swanky; I love it!” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 16

11 This Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress With Over 17,000 5-Star Ratings MOLERANI Casual T-Shirt Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This short-sleeve T-shirt dress has over 17,000 five-star ratings, and no wonder — the knee-length, A-line silhouette is a classic you’ll reach for season after season, and it’s made from a swingy blend of rayon and spandex that will resist wrinkles and look polished no matter how long your journey. With over 40 colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits you perfectly. It’s incredibly layer-able, too; whether you’re pairing it with a denim chore coat or a cozy cardigan (planes get chilly, after all), you can’t miss. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is extremely comfortable [...] It travels well and doesn’t wrinkle. I couldn’t have believed that I could find a dress this perfect at such an affordable price!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

12 A Splurge-Worthy, Outfit-Making Cashmere Duster State Cashmere Mid-Length Cardigan Amazon $230 See On Amazon Made of 100% pure cashmere, this luxurious duster cardigan by State Cashmere will feel like the softest wearable blanket, in addition to bringing a trendsetting flair to any outfit. With an open front and two roomy side pockets, this cozy knee-length duster will add polish to even a simple sweatsuit. Even better, it doesn’t wrinkle! So use it as a blanket, a pillow, or a sweater, and then with all your vacation outfits — it’ll look chic from the beginning of your trip right up to the end. Enthusiastic review: “Quality cashmere! [...] Perfect fit and so soft. Bought it to wear on the airplane overseas....is very warm. Looks very expensive. Well worth the $” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

13 A Spaghetti-Strap Jumpsuit With A Roomy Fit SNUGWIND Casual Sleeveless Loose Jumpsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon The beauty of this spaghetti-strap jumpsuit lies in its roomy fit; made of a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, the soft fabric and loose silhouette can withstand even the longest of flights, while adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to find your best fit. And it has so many layering and styling possibilities — you can easily pop a fitted T-shirt or turtleneck underneath, and it would look equally chic with sneakers or slides while you breeze through airport security, or perhaps pair with a cozy cardigan. Add a pair of dainty kitten heels and some statement jewelry when you finally reach your hotel bar. The listing also includes some styles with shorts, if you favor more ventilation. Enthusiastic review: “This romper jumpsuit whatever is amazing. Exactly as baggy as I wanted, adjustable straps, soft stretchy and comfy. It has quickly become my new favorite travel outfit and already has 5 flights under its belt. It’s the best.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

14 These Classic Dickies Coveralls With A Utilitarian-Cool Vibe Dickies Short Sleeve Flex Coverall Amazon $55 See On Amazon The workwear trend is everywhere; why not take it on vacation with this utilitarian-cool jumpsuit by classic brand Dickies? Featuring short sleeves, a zipper closure, and so many handy pockets — two chest pocket, two at the hips, and two in back — the flexible cotton and polyester blend will resist wrinkles, and the elastic waistband won’t feel too restrictive. The comfort factor is upped even further with a relaxed fit and a fabric designed to regulate temperature, so you won’t overheat. It’s deceptively versatile, too. For a model-off-duty look, layer it over a fitted, long-sleeved T-shirt while you’re on the plane; once you reach your destination, dress it up by rolling the hem and pairing with some sleek heels and head out for the night. Enthusiastic review: “It fits like a dream, it’s thinner than the normal dickies material, but honestly it’s roomy too so you could easily layer underneath for people who work outside [...] I wore it to work and every single person asked me for the link because they loved it on me.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

15 Also Nice: The Perfect Travel Jogger AJISAI Joggers Amazon $32 See on Amazon Every travel wardrobe can benefit from a classic jogger, and this pair is made of a lightweight, stretchy, wrinkle- and pilling-resistant blend of nylon and spandex that’ll keep you comfy on even the most arduous of journeys. Whether you wear these drawstring joggers with sneakers and a sweatshirt on the plane, or dress them up with a silk button-down and leather loafers for dinner, you’ll reach for them all throughout your trip — and long after your return. Enthusiastic review: “I bought these for travel. They are made of a great material that is wrinkle resistant and light weight. I loved the first pair so much I bought a second pair in the cloud color. Great price for the quality” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18