We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Manifesting itself in an array of different textures, types, and colors, Black hair is often central to the identity of Black women. Its beauty stems from both its malleability, and its refusal to conform. Today, we’re graced with a plethora of Black celebs who shamelessly take up space with their tresses. From Tracee Ellis Ross to Quinta Brunson, Black Girl Magic is most often celebrated through radical hair acceptance.
Though I could speak for eons about the preciousness of Black hair, let’s face it: our hair can be a hassle at times. Between the constant battle with a beauty industry that was not designed to accommodate Black hair to the social expectation to tame the mane, having Black hair in a world that refuses to affirm its existence can be downright dispiriting.
Unfortunately, traveling presents a whole new set of difficulties for Black hair. In a 2019 report published by ProPublica, it was revealed that Black women are far more likely to experience invasive searches while journeying through airport security. The reason? Their hair.
“Hair discrimination is a huge problem for our people,” Niani B, licensed cosmetologist and owner of Beaute Anthologie the Natural Hair Salon, tells Bustle. It’s still happening in schools, in the workplace, and at the airport.”
The report found that the full-body scanners we love to hate are actually biased towards Black hair, sounding an alarm when individuals wearing wigs, afros, or braids pass through. The consequence for wearing such styles can be incredibly invasive, Monae Everett, celebrity hairstylist and creator of Texture Style Awards, tells Bustle. As someone who has experienced this kind of discrimination first-hand, “it’s embarrassing and humiliating,” she says.
In addition to getting our hair rummaged through, there’s possibly no feeling worse than making your way through airport security, beauty essentials in-hand, and being told that (for whatever reason) you must throw them away. The horror.
To spare you any TSA troubles, and keep your hair looking fly throughout the duration of your trip, try these travel-friendly Black-owned and Black-recommended hair products.