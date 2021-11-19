Packing for a trip can be stressful, especially when space in your suitcase is at a premium, and you want to make sure you’re prepared for any situation. The best travel sweaters are made from comfortable materials that wear well, and have a versatile style that you can incorporate into multiple outfits.

When choosing a sweater for traveling, material is the first thing you should consider. Merino wool is widely considered to be the overall best fabric for travel clothing, since it’s lightweight, thermoregulating, and can be worn for weeks at a time without washing. It’s also odor-resistant and can offer some UV protection — two great bonus features.

However, merino clothing can be pricey, and since some people are sensitive to the lanolin in wool (or just don’t love how it feels) there are a few other fabrics worth considering. If you’re worried about itchiness, cashmere is a softer wool fabric that’s also lightweight and doesn’t need to be washed frequently, and can often be found blended with other fabrics to keep it more budget-friendly. Cotton and cotton blend sweaters are another great choice since they’re soft, breathable, and easy to wash. Many sweaters are made from a blend of fabrics, including synthetics like viscose and acrylic, which drape nicely and tend to be somewhat stain-resistant.

Next, you’ll want to think about style. Since even lightweight sweaters can take up more space in your bag, you’ll want to choose an option that’s cozy enough to wear on travel days, but chic enough to wear out to museums and restaurants. Open-front cardigans and poncho-style wrap sweaters are great choices because they’re super versatile and can often double as a light jacket, saving you even more room in your luggage.

If your travels tend to include outdoor adventures, look for a sweater with a simple, sporty style that layers well. Classic fitted crewneck and turtleneck sweaters can take you from scenic hikes to wandering through bookshops, while slouchy, oversized styles are better for lounging and more fashion-forward looks.

Most importantly, you’ll want to make sure that you choose a sweater you love, since you’ll probably be wearing it in photos you’ll look back on for years to come. Keep scrolling to see some of the best travel sweaters you can buy on Amazon right now.

1 A Classic Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater Icebreaker Merino Muster Crewneck Sweater Amazon $160 See On Amazon This merino crewneck sweater is an excellent choice for travel thanks to it’s 100% merino fabric and classic, versatile style. It features subtle rubbing on the cuffs, neckline, and hem, and it has a slightly longer length in the back to offer a bit of additional coverage. This fitted crewneck is great for outdoor activities like hiking and skiing, but it’s cute enough to pair with your favorite jeans for a day spent exploring a new city. It’s machine washable for easy care, but like all wool sweaters, should be laid flat to dry. One fan raved: “Feels like wearing a blanket. I love it. Very good quality.” Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 This Merino-Blend V-Neck That’s Lightweight And Cozy prAna Milani V-Neck Amazon $60 See On Amazon This V-neck sweater from outdoorsy brand prAna is a solid pick for anyone who tends to spend time outdoors during their trips. It’s made from a blend of cotton, nylon, and merino wool, offering the best qualities of all three fabrics at a mid-range price point that’s more accessible than most 100% merino sweaters. It has a subtle V-neck and ribbing at the cuffs and hem, with a waffle-knit texture that’s super cozy. It can be tossed in the washing machine, then laid flat to dry. One fan raved: “I love Prana and the quality. Its a nice thin sweater thats not too heavy and perfect for layers.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3 An Elegant Turtleneck With A Loose, Comfortable Fit Hanna Nikole Chunky Knit Pullover Amazon $34 See On Amazon This chunky knit sweater is the perfect balance of comfortable and chic. Made from a blend of acrylic and viscose, it’s machine washable for easy care and has cute ribbed detailing on the hem, neck, and cuffs. It pairs well with jeans, skirts, or leggings thanks to the slightly longer length and loose silhouette, and it comes in six on-trend colors, including orange, beige, and a mustard-yellow hue. You’ll want to wear it everywhere on your next trip, making it a great use of space in your suitcase. One fan raved: “I purchased this sweater in all four color options that were available at the time. I love bulky sweaters, but for some reason bulky sweaters don’t like me. This sweater is wonderful. It’s bulky but not smothering. The open weave allows just enough air flow that can be worn alone or in layers [...] And the length is great for leggings. Nice sweater.” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

4 An Open-Front Cardigan That Goes With Everything GRACE KARIN Open Front Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan is made from a viscose and acrylic blend, so it drapes nicely and is easy to care for. The tunic-length sweater hits around mid-thigh, so you can wear it with a wide variety of outfits. It features two cozy front pockets and a shawl collar, and it comes in tons of colors. The brand notes that this sweater should be hand washed in order to keep it looking its best. One fan raved: “This sweater (which I have in both black and navy) is a GREAT sweater at a great price! I bought these sweaters for a trip to Europe and the Middle East where I would be facing varying climates. I did not want to spend a lot on them because I knew they would face heavy wear during the trip. This sweater was perfect as it kept me warm in cold or windy weather and cool in hot weather. It wore very well despite the ardors of travel and held it shape despite being balled up and tied around my waist at times. It did not pull, snag, or pill.” Available colors: 43

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 A Long Cardigan That Doubles As A Coat Amazon Essentials Open Front Sweater Coat Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you’re looking for an option that can also serve as a light jacket, this sweater coat from Amazon Essentials is a great way to go. It comes in six neutral colors, including black heather and camel, and is made from a blend of nylon, polyester, and acrylic that wears quite well. It has a shawl collar and ribbing throughout, and a longer mid-calf length that’s perfect for cooler weather (or it could even double as a blanket on travel days). It’s machine washable for easy care. One fan raved: “I am so happy I have this sweater! The length is way cool and the light tan color is so versatile! It is great quality and versatile to wear for work or weekend leisure. I even dressed it up to keep warm on New Year's Eve with a dress. The fit was true to size!” Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A 100% Merino Sweater For Under $100 Minus33 Ossipee Midweight Crew Amazon $75 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a crewneck sweater made entirely of merino wool, but you don’t want to spend tons of money, this option from Minus33 is a great pick. It’s made from 100% merino wool and has a medium weight that makes it a good base layer or lightweight sweater on slightly crisp days. It has flat-lock seams to help prevent chafing and discomfort, and it fits close to the body so it’s easy to layer. One fan raved: “These tops are wonderful! Now I'm looking forward to the cold weather! I bought two of these and just ordered a third in another color. The fit is as described and there's no itchiness at all with merino wool. This will be a great layering piece or perfect on it's own, and great for travel as well.” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 A Versatile Poncho You Can Wear So Many Ways Moss Rose Wrap Poncho Amazon $43 See On Amazon This wrap sweater will be the chameleon of your travel wardrobe, since you can wear it so many ways. It turns into a chic lightweight coat with a belt, but can also be worn as a cape, cardigan, or even a blanket. It has an asymmetrical hem as well as a reversible design, meaning you actually get two totally different pieces for the price (and packing space) of one. It’s made from a soft viscose and polyester blend that can be machine washed. One fan raved: “I took this shawl on a trip through Europe in the fall and it was perfect! Since it is reversible, it went with practically every outfit that I brought with me. I received so many compliments on it!” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: One size

8 This Sporty-Chic Merino Crewneck Icebreaker Merino Waypoint Crewneck Sweater Amazon $180 See On Amazon Another sporty-but-cute pick, this crewneck sweater is made from 100% merino wool in a pretty birds-eye knit pattern that helps to elevate this basic. It’s a bit thicker than the other Icebreaker crewneck on this list, making it an excellent choice for winter travel. It has a slightly looser fit, and ribbing on the cuffs, neckline, and hem. It comes in two colors and can be machine washed and laid flat to dry. One fan raved: “I purchased this sweater to [wear] in Germany while I visited the Christmas markets. It was cold and this sweater kept me warm. It is thick, cozy, warm and attractive. A fantastic sweater and worth every penny!” Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

9 A Wool Turtleneck From A Heritage Brand Pendleton Timeless Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $100 See On Amazon This turtleneck sweater from Pendleton is the perfect blend of cozy, classic, and practical. It’s made from 100% merino wool and has a fitted silhouette that makes it a solid layering piece, whether you’re pairing it with a puffy jacket to hit the slopes or a tailored blazer for a cultural outing. It comes in 14 rich jewel-toned colors as well as a few neutrals, and it should be hand washed and dried flat to keep it looking great through years of wear. One fan raved: “Beautiful color. Practical medium weight that fits nicely under a jacket or vest but is also warm enough to wear alone. What's not to like?!?” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

10 This Chic Poncho Made From Cozy Bamboo Viscose MELIFLUOS Open Front Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon This open-front sweater is made from 100% bamboo viscose, a thermoregulating material that will keep you cozy in cool temperatures, but won’t cause you to overheat. It has a reversible design, which is an awesome feature in a travel sweater, and it can be worn a ton of different ways thanks to the poncho-like design. This sweater comes in one size, and reviewers on Amazon noted that it works across a wide range of standard and plus sizes. It should be hand washed in cold water and dried flat to keep it in great condition. One fan raved: “I travel for business on a monthly basis and this is the PERFECT travel accessory. It has come in handy on the plane, in restaurants with the A/C on, chilly nights... I could go on and on!” Available colors: 41

Available sizes: One size

11 A Cotton-Blend V-Neck That’s Ideal For Weekends Away Amazon Essentials Plus-Size V-Neck Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon This lightweight V-neck is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester, so it’s both soft and packs quite small. It has a classic, slightly fitted silhouette and features ribbing at the sleeve cuffs, bottom hem, and neckline. It’s perfect for low-impact walks and hikes in cooler weather, but it can also be easily dressed up by pairing it with a skirt or trousers for dinners out or other more formal settings. It comes in a range of neutral colors, with a few jewel tones, and is machine washable. One fan raved: “I really love this sweater! The fabric is so soft and breathable. It is a form fitting sweater so if you are looking to wear something under it then you want to size up. I just bought 2 more in different colors! Great find!!” Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

12 A Wool-Blend Cocoon Sweater With Comfy Pockets Goodthreads Wool Blend Cocoon Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cocoon sweater is made from a powerhouse blend of fabrics that consists of wool, cotton, cashmere, viscose, and nylon, making it the perfect combination of soft and durable. It has an open-front style and a shawl collar that drapes will, with two roomy front pockets that will keep your hands cozy. This sweater has a honeycomb weave with ribbed detailing on the pockets and three-quarter length sleeves, and it comes in four on-trend neutrals, including dark wine and olive heather. It should be washed by hand and dried flat. One fan raved: “Exactly what I was looking for - Oversized without being baggy, this sweater is perfect for fall/winter. The sleeves are cropped, but I like that they're not too long (a frequent issue for me). Good quality and warm without being overpowering.” Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large