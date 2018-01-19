The 8 Most Comfortable Pairs Of Underwear For Women

While it's easy to find a beautiful piece of lingerie, nabbing a pair of the most comfortable underwear for women can be a bit more challenging. Unsurprisingly, most of us own panties we only wear as an absolute last resort, typically caused by a surplus of laundry and insufficient amount of time. There’s a good reason why so many women own so many pairs of underwear that aren't actually comfortable: Most stores don't allow you to try on panties (nor would we want to, frankly, knowing how many did so before us.)

Most of us wear underwear everyday, so comfort is key — as is durability. We all own a favorite pair of panties or two, which means that they're going through the washing machine much more often, and if they're not made of decent quality, they're going to start to fray or lose their elasticity (and therefore, their level of comfort). So, look for underwear that explicitly states they're machine-washable (or, you can try and get in the habit of hand-washing your most delicate pairs).

Another reason underwear causes discomfort for women is the fabric itself. Cotton is generally the most breathable and moisture-absorbent option, so even if you're in the market for a lacy thong, try to find one that at least has a cotton insert.

Below, you'll find TK pairs of underwear that put comfort first — and they're all backed by fiercely loyal Amazon reviewers to prove it.

1 A Value Pack Of Cotton Panties With A Cult-Following On Amazon https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XKZK4TH/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9215-20&camp=1789&creative=9325&linkCode=as2&creativeASIN=B06XKZK4TH&linkId=7cc4eeab68e3a03500dd7ad4dd564a60 Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty, $12 (6 Pack), Amazon These stretchy, cotton panties are the perfect pair for everyday wear. With a bikini cut and tag-free design, they've garnered an incredible following on Amazon, with over 1,000 reviews and a near five-star rating from customers who rave about how soft and breathable they are. Since they're machine-washable, you don't have to worry about them losing their fit or becoming less comfortable over time. For less than $12, you'll get six pairs in a variety of the colors and patterns of your choice.

2 A Pair Of High-Rise Cotton Undies That Offer Full Coverage In A Wide Range Of Sizes https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ABS49PM/ref=twister_B01ABS41L4 Amazon WingsLove Women’s Soft Cotton High-Cut Brief Underwear (5-11/S-4XL), $14-$16 (3 Pack), Amazon Made with 100 percent cotton, these high-cut briefs feature a breathable fabric that won't cause irritation or discomfort. Not only does cotton absorb moisture quickly, but even the US National Library of Medicine recommends the fabric to prevent avoidable irritation. These briefs also have a waistband that’s cozy and prevents the elastic from falling down. Offering full coverage in the front and back, these seamless cotton panties are available in plus and regular sizes, as well as a variety of colors.

3 A Pair Of Eco-friendly Underwear That Reduces Odor And Sweat https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0714MJSPX?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9215-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B0714MJSPX Amazon Warm Sun Women’s Bamboo Viscose Fiber Multi Pack (5-10/S-3XL), $11 (2, 3, Or 5 Pack), Amazon Made from a rich blend of bamboo viscose fiber and spandex, the lightweight fabric of this pair of eco-friendly underwear feels like a second skin. The design is made for maximum, all-day comfort with a few extra perks for your bottom: The natural bamboo fibers are hygroscopic, which means you can expect less sweat, less smell, and less discomfort. The material is incredibly soft and stretchy, plus it naturally keeps bacteria away. The waist level cut prevents the elastic from digging into or rolling under the belly, offering full coverage and making them extra comfortable.

4 A Pair Of Comfortable, Seamless Underwear That Is Also Stylish https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074M5YNPJ?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9215-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076F5J2PW&th=1 Amazon U Sweet Seamless Underwear (M-XL), $21 (3, 5, Or 7 Pack), Amazon You don’t have to choose between comfort and style with these lace underwear, thanks to the elastic stretch and gentle fabric that won't dig into the skin or leave marks behind. Designed for breathability and durability, reviewers say they're invisible with pants and are high-quality — you can rest assured there won’t be any pilling or fraying. They come in a variety of neutral and vibrant colors, too.

5 These Antibacterial Underwear That Are Ideal For Working Out https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00ZIEEPMM?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9215-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00ZIEEPMM Amazon ExOfficio Women’s Give-n-Go Sport Mesh Hipkini (XS-XL), $18-$30, Amazon Thoughtfully designed for endurance, these hipster panties are ideal for active women to stay comfortable and fresh during an invigorating workout. They're designed with a diamond-weave breathable fabric that helps airflow travel, keeping you cool and dry. They also feature flat-lock seams, a fabric covered waistband to prevent chafing, and an antimicrobial lining that deters odor-causing bacteria. These are the perfect panties to wear on a hot day, on the dance floor, or during an energizing yoga session. Made from a soft nylon and lycra spandex blend, there’s no need to worry about comfort or freshness with these trusty mesh undies.

6 Silky High-Waisted Boxer Briefs For The Vintage Vixen https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B006T52XXM?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9215-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B006T52XXM Amazon Angelina High Waisted Lace Accented Boxer Briefs (S-4XL), $23-$45 (6 Or 12 Pack), Amazon These are not your ordinary boxer briefs: With lace accented sides and a high waist that offers full coverage in the front and back, these panties are incredibly comfortable. The high-cut leg openings keep the sides from digging into the skin, plus the V-shaped lace detail is well-made and super soft, so you won’t need to worry about the fabric fraying or causing itchiness. Plus, even with their "granny panty" vibe, they're still super sexy and come in a wide assortment of colors.

7 An Antimicrobial Thong That Is Actually Comfortable Enough To Work Out In https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075K3NJB4?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9215-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B075K3NJB4 Amazon Miel Sisters LUNA Antimicrobial Activewear Thong (S-XL), $10-$23, Amazon These activewear thongs are made with a soft, lightweight microfiber and spandex blend that feels like a second skin. With a breathable fabric, the flat-seam design eliminates any digging or cutting into the hips, stomach, and legs. As a proud owner of these panties, I can safely say these are the most comfortable thongs I’ve ever owned. While most thongs can carry bacteria from back to front, making us prone to infections, these have built-in antimicrobial protection for long-lasting freshness throughout the day. Since the fabric wicks away moisture and dries quickly, this is a great thong to wear on a hot day.