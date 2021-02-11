9 Workout Unitards That Prove The '80s Are Back In A Major Way

It comes as no surprise to any of us that sales of loungewear and activewear have shot up since the pandemic began. According to Lyst, yoga leggings and sports bras have soared by 144% and 86% respectively during the first lockdown alone. Like us, our wardrobes are getting used to this "new normal." But is it time to ditch the sweats and upgrade our activewear? The unitard is back, and arguably better than ever. So, with that in mind, here are the best unitards to buy now.

According to the Evening Standard, searches for unitards have risen by 71% since the start of January 2021, making them the official "ones to watch" in the world of comfy clothing. The all-in-one is nothing new, of course. In the '80s, it was a go-to for Pilates devotees. Of late, everyone from Kim Kardashian to Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Kate Moss have all been known to sport the style, too.

Comfortable for the yoga mat and beyond, the all-in-one is also great layering base and will no doubt serve you well once the "new normal" is a thing of the past. If, however, the idea of a skin-tight bodysuit gives you the heebie jeebies, you aren't alone. But as Who What Wear points out: "it doesn't have to be as scary to wear as you'd think. Just add a pair of sneakers and a sweatshirt tied around your waist, and you have yourself a winning athleisure outfit." Detractors will also note the camel toe/thrush potential of said garment, but, you know, worth weighing out your options.

And, boy, are there options. The high street is packed full of unitards, from & Other Stories to Mango, virtually every brand has one, which means there are plenty of colour, material, and style options available. These nine are my faves.