Mirrors are an integral part of any primping set up, but if you don't have a great source of natural light, the traditional mounted ones won't be much help. For that reason, the best vanity mirrors all feature bright LED lights that offer both warm and cool light options and are at least 8 inches tall, so that you can see your entire face. Beyond that, the best one for you will largely depend on your budget and counter space. Before you begin shopping, here are some key attributes to consider.

Your Space

Check your counter’s measurements against the mirror’s dimensions before you commit. If you have a permanent location in mind, an old Hollywood-style tabletop mirror with large LED bulbs is a great choice, but you'll need to have an outlet nearby. More compact makeup mirrors offer more versatility in terms of where you can set them and how much they can tilt backward, but unless they come with a wireless power option (via standard batteries or USB rechargeable ones), you will still be tied to a power source.

Brightness & Magnification

An LED mirror with settings that let you adjust the brightness or choose between hues (typically warm, natural, and cool) gives you the advantage of being able to see yourself in different environments. However, for detail work — like grooming brows or applying lashes— a magnification option (ranging from 2x to 10x) is just as important as the light settings. Just remember that the higher you go in magnification, the closer you'll need to be to the mirror itself to view your reflection without distortion.

Whatever your beauty routine needs are, below you'll find a list of the best vanity mirrors to help you look your sharpest.

1 This Trifold Vanity Mirror With A Cult Following AirExpect Vanity Mirror with Lights Amazon $35 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 12.5 x 13 inches (width x height, unfolded), 6.5 x 13 inches (width x height, folded) With more than 3,000 perfect five-star reviews, this trifold mirror is very popular among Amazon shoppers. A total of 72 LED lights illuminate the center panel (which, according to reviewers, is about 9 inches tall, and when you tap the touch sensor you can easily adjust the brightness or cycle between three lighting modes, including cool, natural, and warm. For more precise makeup application (or tweezing), there are three magnification levels (1x on the right and 2x and 3x on the left) and the entire unit can tilt upward 90-degrees. The detachable base has a storage tray that includes anti-rolling grooves to keep makeup brushes in place. To power on your mirror, you can use the included USB cord, or go wireless with four AA batteries (not included). Glowing review: "I wanted a mirror for my vanity counter that had good lighting for makeup and was also big enough to see my hair when styling. This mirror has worked great so far, and I love that it has the magnifying mirrors built in. The lighting is very good for makeup and even around the face. I like that it runs on either a power cord or battery."

2 A Large Vintage-Inspired Mirror Hansong Large Vanity Mirror Amazon $60 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 13.97 x 18.9 inches (width x height) Inspired by dressing rooms of starlets' past, this aluminum vanity mirror is framed by 12 LED bulbs and is available in a white, black, or rose gold finish. The touchscreen has one button to adjust the bulbs' brightness, and another to select cool, neutral, or warm light. To turn on, plug the mirror into an outlet and press the screen's power button. The mirror itself measures 16 inches tall and for close-ups, there is a detachable mirror with 10x magnification It also comes with a reusable wiping cloth and has 360-degree rotation for tilting it exactly where you prefer. Glowing review: "Now I wish it was my vanity mirror. I bought it for a teen for her birthday and right away her sister said she’s is envious. Guess what. Just ordered a second one for her birthday. Now her mother wants one. Omg. These are excellent in every way. They can sit on a tabletop and tilt. Wish mine did that. They are heavy and solid so no sliding around."

3 A Vanity Mirror With Lots Of Built-In Storage Fancii LED Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $43 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 7.3 x 14.6 inches (width x height) This lighted vanity mirror has a five-compartment makeup organizer at its base and 16 white, LED lights that can be dimmed or brightened. Another cool feature of this pick is that it can be rotated sideways so you can also get a wider horizontal view (the mirror itself measures 9 inches tall). It also comes with a neat little square 10x magnification mirror that slides out from the back. Power on this model with the included USB cable or 4 AA batteries (not included). Glowing review: "Love this!! The lighting is perfect. You can dim it down if needed. You don’t necessarily HAVE to be using batteries you can also have it plugged into an outlet. And the storage is great for the vanity look. Very happy with this purchase."

4 This Smart Mirror With Tons Of High-Tech Features Simplehuman Sensor Makeup Mirror Amazon $200 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 9 x 15 inches (width x height when not fully extended) Like most other Simplehuman mirrors, this 8-inch round makeup mirror is considered a bit of an investment, but when you discover all of the smart features it has, you'll realize it's worth it. First, there's the brand's Tru-Lux LED light technology, which replicates natural sunlight and provides an ultra-clear reflection. There's also a motion sensor that triggers the lights to turn on as soon as it senses your face is near (and it will turn off automatically once you step away). Simplehuman doesn't specify how many bulbs are used in the device, but they do claim that the lights will "perform like new after 40,000 hours." The continuous range of brightness can be changed via the touch-enabled panel, plus the tiltable frame can also be adjusted heightwise from 15 to 18 inches. The rechargeable battery (USB cable included) can operate wirelessly for up to five weeks on one charge. If there's one downside it's that this pick is one-sided with a 5x magnification, but it's still sized so that your whole face can be in view the entire time. Get this lux stainless steel pick in four brushed finishes, including pink, white, and rose gold. Glowing review: "Having the brightness control on the mirror itself is a great addition. Love this mirror since there are no outlets near my vanity. My charge holds at least 3 weeks using it at least 30 minutes a day."

5 An Affordable Vanity Mirror With A Rechargeable Battery Jordan & Judy USB Rechargeable Makeup Mirror Amazon $24 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 6.6 x 9.4 inches (width x height) If you're looking for a wireless option like the pick above but prefer a much lower price tag this rechargeable makeup mirror will give you 250 minutes— or just over four hours — of light on one full battery charge (just remember to allow for a three-hour charging time using the included USB cord). In addition, the 33 LED bulbs framing the 8.3-inch tall mirror are dimmable and the stand can be tilted 100 degrees backward or folded completely flat to be stored away or even packed in a suitcase. Glowing review: "I have been looking for a bright and simple mirror and I found this! It has the perfect light to do my makeup in my very dark bedroom. Also, it looks chic and it’s not heavy at all! What I like the most is that doesn’t need batteries and you can easily charge it with the USB port."

6 A Versatile Glam Mirror With A Handy Charging Port FENCHILIN Large Vanity Mirror with Lights Amazon $144 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 22.8 x 18.1 inches (width x height; for the mirror only as the manufacturer does not provide the total dimensions with the stand) If you're looking for a full-on glam experience while you get ready, this extra-large vanity mirror is for you. Lined with 15 LED lightbulbs, the model has a touchscreen that lets you adjust brightness and choose either warm, neutral, or cool lighting. It also comes with a small 10x magnification mirror. The mirror plugs into the wall and has a handy USB charging port built-in to the side. Pick from white, black, or silver for the frame color, or detach the mirror from the base and mount it on the wall (you'll find hanging holes included on the back). One reviewer's take: "Absolutely love it! It's heavy duty, the lights are extremely bright, and I love the option to choose between the kind of lighting you want. The mirror itself is a very clean, high quality mirror and there is no warping or anything when looking into it. I couldn't be happier with my purchase."

7 This Large Rotating Vanity Mirror FUNTOUCH Large Lighted Vanity Mirror Amazon $39 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 8.9 x 14.6 (width x height) The glass of this vanity mirror measures 12 inches tall, making it larger than others at a similar price point. Lining the frame are 35 LED lights that can be dimmed or brightened by touching the screen. The mirror has 360-degree rotation and can be tilted up and down up to 180 degrees. There's a small storage compartment at the base (perfect for small bobby pins and tweezers) and you'll also get an additional round 10x magnification mirror with suction cups with your purchase. Power it on with the included USB cord or go wireless with four AA batteries (not included). Additional colors include black and rose gold. Glowing review: "This ... sturdy lighted makeup mirror with little 10X stick-on magnifying mirror is wonderful! For the price it's a steal. Easy, convenient, bright, very large (I can see from the top of my head to mid-chest sitting about 12" away), you can even do your hair in it it's so large, yet lightweight. Very versatile, and bright! This mirror is one of the better beauty purchases I've made over the past few years."

8 This Mirror With Bluetooth Speakers iHome Vanity Mirror with Bluetooth Audio Amazon $78 See On Amazon Item Dimensions: 7 x 11 inches (width x height) This Bluetooth-enabled mirror lets you stream music or make calls using voice command and the built-in speaker (and there are handy buttons to adjust the volume). There's also a USB port to charge up your devices. The 9-inch glass is tiltable and flanked by LED lights on both sides (note: the manufacturer does not disclose how many bulbs), and there are two brightness settings to select from]. To this model's high-tech features, you'll need to plug it into an outlet with the included power cable. Glowing review: "I am in love with this mirror. All my friends ask where I got it from. Nothing better than listening to music while getting ready with the perfect lighting."