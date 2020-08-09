Shopping
The 9 Best Vanity Mirrors
Mirrors are an integral part of any primping set up, but if you don't have a great source of natural light, the traditional mounted ones won't be much help. For that reason, the best vanity mirrors all feature bright LED lights that offer both warm and cool light options and are at least 8 inches tall, so that you can see your entire face. Beyond that, the best one for you will largely depend on your budget and counter space. Before you begin shopping, here are some key attributes to consider.
Your Space
Check your counter’s measurements against the mirror’s dimensions before you commit. If you have a permanent location in mind, an old Hollywood-style tabletop mirror with large LED bulbs is a great choice, but you'll need to have an outlet nearby. More compact makeup mirrors offer more versatility in terms of where you can set them and how much they can tilt backward, but unless they come with a wireless power option (via standard batteries or USB rechargeable ones), you will still be tied to a power source.
Brightness & Magnification
An LED mirror with settings that let you adjust the brightness or choose between hues (typically warm, natural, and cool) gives you the advantage of being able to see yourself in different environments. However, for detail work — like grooming brows or applying lashes— a magnification option (ranging from 2x to 10x) is just as important as the light settings. Just remember that the higher you go in magnification, the closer you'll need to be to the mirror itself to view your reflection without distortion.
Whatever your beauty routine needs are, below you'll find a list of the best vanity mirrors to help you look your sharpest.