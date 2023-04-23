The 11 Best Walking Sandals For Travel, According To Podiatrists

If you’re planning a trip to a warm location that involves any amount of walking, you need a pair of walking shoes that can stand up to the task — and your hot, sweaty hiking boots just aren’t going to cut it. According to board-certified podiatrist Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, D.P.M. and board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., the best walking sandals for travel have secure straps and cushioned soles with arch support. Bonus points if they’re versatile enough to complement your travel wardrobe, whether that’s some quick-drying hiking sandals, or more style-forward sandals for exploring city streets.

Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, D.P.M., is a board-certified podiatrist at Wellness in Motion Boston. She earned her medical degree at Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine. Focusing on gait analysis, movement patterns, lifestyle habits, and footwear, she takes a natural approach to foot problems and creates whole body treatment programs for her patients.

Dr. Anne Sharkey, D.P.M., is a board-certified podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon at the North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute in Texas. She’s been treating foot and ankle conditions for over a decade. Focusing primarily on ankle sprains and ankle stabilization, Dr. Sharkey is passionate about creating individualized treatment programs that are tailored to each patient’s needs and lifestyle. She earned her medical degree at Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

How To Shop For The Best Walking Sandals For Travel

Opt For Arch Support

“Arch support is important to look for when choosing sandals for walking and activity,” Dr. Sharkey advises. Shoes with cushioning can also make walking feel more comfortable, but it’s really the combination of cushioning and arch support that you need for all-day wear. “Cushioning can be helpful in increasing comfort, but arch support will go farther in providing long-term comfort than cushion alone,” Dr. Sharkey says. Lastly, she suggests leaving “sandals that are flat without any arch support or cushioning for wearing poolside, or for when you expect to do very little walking.”

Choose Styles With Stabilizing Straps

Besides general discomfort, Dr. Kuizinas notes that “wearing the wrong sandals for walking can [also] lead to blisters, foot pain, and over time foot deformities such as hammertoes” and plantar fasciitis. So, how can you avoid all of this while traveling? For starters, Dr. Kuizinas says to “avoid flip flops and slides, as your toes will have to work hard to keep these styles of sandal on your feet.”

Instead, she suggests looking options with “a strap that attaches the sandal to the foot, so that you don’t have to grip your toes to keep the shoe on” and will be supportive enough to wear when walking long distances. “This will not only be a more comfortable shoe, but it will prevent overstraining of the foot muscles,” says Dr. Kuizinas. For those with wide feet, Dr. Kuizinas says to “avoid any straps that are not adjustable or are too restrictive.” The last thing you want is a sandal that compresses your foot bones and squishes your toes.

No matter what your itinerary, ahead you’ll find 11 of the best walking sandals for travel — all conveniently on Amazon so you can cross one more thing off your packing list right away.

1 Expert Pick: These Supportive & Stabilizing Teva Walking Sandals Teva W Tirra Sandal Amazon $85 See On Amazon These Teva sandals get the seal of approval from Dr. Sharkey — plus over 13,000 shoppers who left a five-star rating on Amazon. They have shock-absorbing cushioning and a contoured footbed with arch support — a must for Dr. Sharkey — as well as three adjustable straps, per Dr. Kuizinas’ recommendation. As an added bonus, they have stabilizing shanks and a grippy sole, so they’re particularly well-suited toward walking on uneven terrain. Plus the durable, quick-dry straps are perfect for water-centric outdoor activities. Helpful review: “This was the best choice! I was traveling for several weeks and wanted to limit the number of shoes brought and these checked so many boxes! I went on several hikes with them and they were soooo comfortable” Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 24

2 Expert Pick: These Versatile Sandals With Stretchy Straps Dr. Scholl's Islander Flat Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a cute sandal that also delivers on comfort, look no further than these slip-on sandals, which Dr. Sharkey recommends for their anatomical cushioning that includes arch support. The stretchy microfiber straps are secure without being too tight, and the lightweight, flexible construction makes them easy to pack. A small wooden wedge that measures just over 1 inch adds a hint of height, without sacrificing stability, making these a great day-to-night option. Helpful review: “I recently got back from a month-long trip through Europe and walked around for hours in these shoes almost every day. I was so surprised at how well they kept up! The memory foam of the shoe made them incredibly comfortable to walk around in.” Sizes: 6 — 11 | Colors: 6

3 Expert Pick: A Pair Of Orthopedic Walking Sandals With Maximum Support Orthofeet Arch Support Sandals Amazon $125 See On Amazon Recommended by Dr. Kuizinas, these orthopedic sandals are the best choice if you’re after maximum support. It’s designed with several layers of support, including a plush, cushioned heel that’s easy on the joints, anatomical arch support, and an ergonomically designed sole, all of which make for a very comfortable walking shoe. Plus, they have three adjustable, padded straps for a secure yet comfy fit. These sandals also come in wide and extra-wide sizes if you’re looking for a little extra wiggle room. Helpful review: “Most comfortable shoe I've ever worn [...] wore them for every walking tour throughout Europe. They held up and never let me down [...] My usual foot and ankle pain was absent throughout the [vacation].” Sizes: 5 — 12 (available in wide and extra-wide sizes) | Colors: 4

4 A Pair Of Supportive Skechers Sandals With Over 15,000 5-Star Ratings Skechers On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Amazon $38 See On Amazon Skechers have long been a go-to for ultra-comfortable styles, including these cult-favorite sport sandals, which have over 15,500 perfect five-star ratings. They have the brand’s signature lightweight cushioning and insoles for a plush landing that’s easy on the joints, plus adjustable straps along the mid-foot and heel. A small, 0.75-inch platform adds a bit of height, and the quick-dry construction will keep your feet comfortable and dry. Helpful review: “I only wore these shoes during our recent trip to Disney world. We spent five days in the park plus 2 travel days. I had no blisters and my feet hurt significantly less compared to my family members who wore tennis shoes/joggers. They were even perfect for when it rained as they dried out quickly and I didn’t have to worry about wet socks. I have them in black and in tan. Perfect summer walking shoes!” Sizes: 5 — 12 (available in wide) | Colors: 10

5 These Cushioned Platform Sandals That Can Take You From Day To Night KEEN Backstrap Open Toe Sandals Amazon $105 See On Amazon A pair of versatile sandals like these help make packing a little easier, since you can wear them with just about any outfit, from denim cutoffs to a sweet sun dress. With their cushioned, shock-absorbing platform, contoured arch support, and tractioned outsoles, these sandals are ideal for long days (and nights) on your feet. The lining is odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, as an added bonus, and the wide, stretchy straps keep your feet secure, without feeling too tight. Helpful review: “I bought a bunch of sneakers/sandal options for my trip to Greece and could have only bought these! We’ve been walking all day up/down hills and going to the beaches, etc. these are so light in weight, don’t “flip flop” like other sandals, are so supportive it feels like you’re wearing sneakers, has a grippy bottom and the straps are so comfy and don’t rub! 10/10 recommend. I’ve been wearing them with dresses, etc. they’re not the MOST stylish but are neutral enough to just blend in unlike other sneaker sandals comparable in comfort.” Sizes: 5 — 11 | Colors: 23

6 A Pair Of Classic Teva Sandals With Colorful Straps TEVA Original Universal Sport Sandal Amazon $49 See On Amazon There’s a reason why shoppers have awarded these classic Teva sandals a near-perfect 4.7-star rating on Amazon. They have the flexible yet grippy rubber outsoles and contoured footbed the brand is known for, and additional support comes courtesy of a padded heel strap and two adjustable, quick-dry straps. These sandals come in 35 colorways, so you’re sure to find one that goes with your travel wardrobe. Helpful review: “I purchased these to take with me when I travel, but they are so comfortable I will likely wear them as much as I can! The sole/tread is thick enough that you don't feel rocks or sharp objects and the tread has good grip. The straps are very comfortable and I was able to adjust down to small enough to stay tight on my narrow feet.” Sizes: 5 — 14 | Colors: 35

7 A Pair Of Birkenstock Alternatives With Adjustable Straps CUSHIONAIRE Lauri Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Birkenstocks are known as some of the comfiest sandals out there, but if you’re looking for something a little more budget-friendly, these Birkenstock alternatives offer similar comfort and style at a fraction of the cost. They have a similar contoured footbed with built-in arch support, and the faux-cork footbed is durable and flexible. In addition to two adjustable buckle straps (made of faux leather with a soft lining), this pair also has a strap around the heel for added stability. Interested in a slide style? The brand’s cult-favorite Luna sandal is also known for its lasting comfort. Helpful review: “I'm a birkenstock girl and I lost my last pair in a move. I didn't want to commit to another $100+ pair but needed new sandals for a summer trip. I've walked everywhere in these shoes: sandy beach, wet field, city sidewalks. They are so comfortable and sturdy.” Sizes: 6 — 12 (available in wide) | Colors: 7

8 Some Stylish & Supportive Leather Sandals That Go With Everything Chaco Wayfarer Sandal Amazon $83 See On Amazon These genuine leather sandals are an elevated pick from Chaco’s lineup of ultra-supportive shoes, and they’ll pair perfectly with just about every outfit you’ve packed. Apart from their chic, ‘70s-inspired design, they’ll also deliver on comfort, thanks to the brand’s own, specially designed midsole that cradles and supports the foot, plus a soft suede lining and adjustable buckle ankle straps. Helpful review: “I heard about these shoes in a travel group I’m in. It’s nice to have a pair of shoes that are appropriate for everything from light hiking to semi casual dinners. They are comfortable after a little wear in, they form to your feet. I forsee these being my go-to sandal for a while and getting them in more colors.” Sizes: 5 — 12 | Colors: 8

9 A Pair Of Sport Sandals From A Trusted Brand ECCO Yucatan Sport Sandal Amazon $140 See On Amazon Cushioned for comfort and molded for support and stability, these sport sandals from trusted brand ECCO are a great choice. They have three adjustable straps made of soft leather: One across the toes, another across the top of the ankle, and one at the heel so you can create a secure, customized fit. A soft neoprene lining prevents blisters from forming, no matter how many miles you log, and the brand’s unique “Receptor Technology” (plus the overall lightweight construction) encourages a natural yet fully supported stride. Helpful review: “This is my third pair of these great sandals that provide excellent support. I have problem feet (bunions and heel spurs), and these sandals allow me to do the walking I need when I travel or for my day to day errands. I have worn these touring Washington DC and Rome, Italy and vacationing with my family in San Diego and Disneyland. The only disadvantage to them is that they are definitely not dressy. The only reason I buy a new pair each year is because they are my primary shoe for about eight months of the year. Other sandals do not last me half of the year.” Sizes: 4-4.5 — 12-12.5 | Colors: 21