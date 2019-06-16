16 Comfortable Walking Sandals That'll Save Your Feet This Summer

Here's the thing: Even though sandals have gotten a bad rap for being blister-causing and ache-inducing, they don't have to be! The best walking sandals for women provide the support you need to log mile after mile on any kind of terrain, from cobblestone streets to nature trails. There are some unbelievably comfy sandals out there that cradle and cushion your feet like a dream — you just need to know what to look for.

First things first, to find a truly comfortable sandal, you need to pay attention to material — and foam is a reliable choice for delivering all-day comfort. One of the most popular foam materials on the market today is EVA, or ethel vinyl acetate, which is incredibly shock-absorbing and cushioning. While EVA is a superstar when it comes to midsoles, you also can't go wrong with some brand’s own proprietary material, like Croc’s Croslite or, in the case of my top pick below, a footbed made from yoga mats.

It's also important to consider how and where you'll be wearing the sandals. Are you looking for a stylish sandal that you can wear to work and commute home in? Or do you want a casual slide that you can wear all around town? Do you have high arches that require extra support? No matter what your sandal needs are, there is a shoe below that's sure to become your sole mate.

All of the options here are highly rated on Amazon, and some even come with thousands of positives reviews.

1 The Best Walking Sandals For Women, All Things Considered Sanuk Yoga Sling 2 Amazon $28 See on Amazon For a versatile and affordable sandal that you can wear almost anywhere, look no further than Sanuk's Yoga Slings. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and more than 16,000 customer reviews, these multi-sling style sandals have something of a cult following, and it's easy to see why. The spongy footbeds are made out of real yoga mat for the softest on-foot feel. Plus, the stretchy sling fabric cradles your feet, keeping them securely in place, which means no sliding and no annoying flip flop slapping sound. The sling sandals are available in a ton of different color and print options too, from the chic black featured to the more statement-making leopard print. According to fans: "Looking for a fashionable yet comfortable summer footwear? Look no further! These Sanuk yoga sling sandals are a gift from Above! They are simple to put on, and adorable! I wore these ALL over Europe and my feet didn't hurt at all. No rubbing anywhere on my feet, completely comfortable! I bought these for my mom and sisters just because of how much I love them! I bought a second pair the moment I received these! I swear by these!" Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 Some Colorful Teva Sandals That Are Having A Moment Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon The sporty sandal trend is still going strong and these classic Teva sandals feel particularly fresh thanks to their color-blocked straps. But while you might buy them now for their on-point style, you’ll appreciate their comfort for years to come. They feature polyester hook-and-loop straps that can be cinched to the perfect fit, and the EVA footbed is cushy yet supportive. The rubber sole comes with grip for staying firmly on your feet. According to fans: “[...]They are SO comfortable. I walked all day the first time I wore them and had zero blisters or rubbing on my skin like some shoes during the break in period. There really isn’t a break in period - they’re good to go out of the box. It feels like walking on a squishy yoga mat and the ribbed texture is really pleasant. It’s nice that the straps are really adjustable. And honestly, I think they do look cute! They go with shorts or jeans but I’d probably wear them with a casual dress or skirt too. [...]Highly recommend.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 A Strappy Sandal From A Brand Known For Comfort Crocs LiteRide Stretch Sandals Amazon $45 See On Amazon These lightweight Crocs LiteRide sandals have stretchy bands that wrap the feet without digging in, and the proprietary Croslite insole material is made of soft, cushioning foam designed to conform to your foot. The slightly bumpy footbed is also meant to deliver a massaging feel as you stride. Get this pair in neutral colors like black, gray and navy, or bright shades like electric pink and ice blue. According to fans: “I love Crocs! I know they are not everyone’s cup of tea, but I look for comfort in a shoe and these are so comfortable, especially for someone who gets blister and sore feet from even the most broken in of my shoes. These fit wonderfully! I often have issues with sandal straps digging into my feet, but these sandal steps hugged my feet comfortably, yet securely. I’ll definitely be buying more styles in the future! [...]” Available sizes: 4 — 11

4 These Budget-Friendly Everyday Sandals That Don’t Skimp On Comfort DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals $22 See On Amazon Sometimes you just want an easy shoe to slip into and go and with these affordable ankle strap sandals you get just that. While they’re not made with EVA foam, the PU sole is substantial enough to cushion and more than a few fans raved about their “perfect fit.” Choose from a range of ultra-wearable neutral colors and prepare to wear them nonstop. According to fans: “Was not expecting this for the cheap price.... The sole is thick which should be good for walking on rough surfaces, the elastic is not scratchy and the synthetic straps can pass for leather. Bought both the black and the gold. [...]” Available sizes: 5 — 10

5 A Best-Selling Braided Sandal That’s Great For Travel MEGNYA Hiking Sandals Amazon $33 $84.48 See on Amazon Whether you're shopping your way down cobblestone alleys or trekking from monument to monument in an urban setting, you need a sandal that will provide long-lasting comfort, while still looking stylish enough to save you from the "obnoxious tourist" label. Enter: These best-selling braided sandals. They feature a cushy EVA midsole and a durable rubber outsole, and the hand-woven nylon straps can be adjusted for a perfect fit. According to fans: “Just got back from Sicily and Amsterdam and these sandals withstood all the tests!!! I took them in the Water swimming as water shoes in Sicily no problem. Foot did not slide around at all. Foot stayed in place the whole time. Did not realize that it was going to rain in Amsterdam so dummy me brought only sandals, those sandals. It was pouring down rain, raining cats and freaking dogs okay, and these shoes, I was walking through puddles getting rained on and everything and my foot and did not slip off of these shoes one time. [...].” Available sizes: 5 — 11.5

6 A Comfy Cork Sandal With More Than 30,000 Ratings CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandal $25 See On Amazon When a sandal comes backed by a 4.6-rating after more than 30,000 reviews, you know that it’s going to be a keeper. The CUSHIONAIRE Luna sandal features vegan leather adjustable straps for a custom fit, a cork footbed that molds to your feet (and only gets better with time), and an EVA sole for shock-absorption. According to fans: “After checking reviews with people saying these were as comfortable as their Birkenstocks, I decided to give them a try. What awesome, comfy sandals! I love them so much, I bought 2 more pairs in different colors! [...] If you're looking for something cool and comfortable to walk in, save your money and buy the Cushionaires - what a great value!” Available sizes: 5 — 13 (select sizes available in wide)

7 Some Lightweight EVA Sandals That Float On Water Teva Hurricane Drift Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only do these EVA sandals from TEVA nail the ugly-chic sandal trend, but they’re “nearly indestructible,” according to the brand. They’re so lightweight they can float on water, and fans also rave that they are easy to clean. The straps are adjustable for comfort, too. Vegan, partially plant-based, and eligible for the Teva recycling program, they’re an eco-friendly footwear choice to feel good about. According to fans: “These lightweight sandals are super comfortable, durable and provide great support by cushioning the feet. I wear them in the city, on camping, at the grocery store, on the beach, literally anywhere. [...] They are easy to wash and don’t slip. It’s an essential pair of shoes for everyday life.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

8 A Sturdy Hiking Sandal That Can Handle Rough Terrain Chaco Z2 Classic Sandal Amazon $89 See on Amazon For intrepid hikes, you need a comfortable, sporty sandal like this one from Chaco, which offers plenty of traction thanks to its ultra-grippy, rubber outsole. With serious outdoor heritage, this is a classic shoe that goes the distance, thanks to its podiatrist-approved, proprietary insole with arch support. The adjustable straps come with a toe loop to prevent slipping forward and the slightly nubbed footbed provides further protection against slippage. Boasting a 4.5-star Amazon rating with more than 1,000 customer reviews, it’s easy to see why outdoor enthusiasts love this lightweight yet supportive sandal. According to fans: "I wanted something sturdy and supportive to wear in the summer. These are great for hiking, all day walking and good around the pool, water doesn't bother them. I love the easy adjustments to fit my foot.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (with select sizes available in wide)

9 An Affordable Pair Of Teva Alternatives CIOR Sports Sandal Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a look reminiscent of Tevas but at a more accessible price point, these CIOR sandals are a fan favorite on Amazon. The polyester straps can be adjusted at two different points and the ultra-soft footbed is made with a foamy yoga mat material that absorbs shock. The rubber soles are grippy and slip-resistant for life on the go, and thanks to the wide assortment of available colors, you may find yourself coming back to buy a second or third pair. According to fans: “[...]I wanted some good spring/summer shoes that would be comfy and breathable for my flat feet! It’s very hard to find shoes comfy for me, and I LOVE THESE SANDALS. SO COMFY. I never want to take them off. [...] They are light, cute, and feel like you’re walking on a cloud. Great quality for the price!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

10 A Comfy Sandal Made With Premium Full-Grain Leather Chaco Amazon $75 See On Amazon For a sandal that looks timeless and promises to last ages, the Chaco Tulip sandal is absolutely worth the investment. The full-grain leather straps are soft and supple, with a suede footbed that’s equally as soft. The proprietary footbed material comes with built-in arch support for comfortable wear, while the recycled rubber sole offers good traction wherever these stylish sandals take you. According to fans: “These sandals are a godsend. They are so comfortable I could go to bed in them. If you’re familiar with Chacos, you know they’re a good bet. All Chacos I’ve had are made well and fit well. These are nice step up from the sport sandals but with ALL the comfort and actually more comfortable; they’re the perfect weight and straps are easier to adjust. You can wear them all day, every day, for long walks the same you’d wear sneakers or wear with nice sundress or jeans. Get these shoes!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

11 Some Waterproof Sandals That Are So Versatile Crocs Kadee II Sandal Amazon $27 See On Amazon The Crocs Kadee II sandal is perfect for walks that take you through some wetter areas, whether that’s down the beach or through the water park. Featuring Crocs proprietary Croslite foam insole that is as soft as it is lightweight, these strappy slide sandals are just so effortless. Slip them on to run errands, wear them as house shoes, or make them your dedicated shower pair. According to fans: “These sandals are so comfortable, especially when walking long distances. They don't hurt my feet, they are super light and feel very supportive. Love these!” Available sizes: 4 — 11

12 These Sporty Sandals Reviewers Love Skechers On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Amazon $33 See On Amazon These sports sandals have a little more style than your average hiking shoe, but they're still suitable for long-distance walking, light hikes, and water adventures. The quick-drying textile upper has a hook-and-loop adjustable strap so you can customize the fit. Then there's the sole with proprietary cushioning for shock absorption and comfort. You can get this pair of sandals in great neutral hues, all of which are also available in wide sizes. According to fans: "Great shoes. Very comfortable. I spent 4 days on the river in these. They are very comfortable and sturdy. No issues going between dry land and the water. Hiked in them and did lots of walking. No blisters and no pain." Available sizes: 5 — 12 (all sizes available in wide)

13 A Pair Of Comfy Slides With Arch Support OOFOS Unisex OOahh Sport Slide Sandal Amazon $50 See on Amazon OOFOS' Unisex OOahh Sport Slide Sandal were designed as a post-run recovery shoe, but they're also perfect for anyone suffering from painful arches. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and more than 13,000 customer reviews, it's clear that these shoes have something special going on, and it just might be the patented footbed. The OOfoam cradles arches to reduce stress, and according to the brand, it absorbs 37% more impact than foam found in other footwear brands. The closed-cell foam minimizes odors, but if you need to, they can also safely be tossed in the washing machine. According to fans: "My podiatrist recommended I get these for my painful feet, and I was skeptical. When they arrived, I was still skeptical - they looked like not-very- attractive gray plastic slides. But when I tried them on, I changed my mind! I couldn't believe they were sooooo cushy and lightweight, while still providing good arch support. You do find yourself saying "ooooo" when you slip them on! These shoes are extremely comfortable, and my feet don't hurt!" Available sizes: 5 — 16

14 Some Webbed Sandals Available In Wide Sizes Skechers Reggae Slim-Forget Knotted Web Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon Yes, they're available in wide sizes, but these Skechers Slim-Forget sandals are wide-foot-friendly for another reason, too: The web-like upper is stretchy and flexible to suit a variety of different foot shapes — unlike structured designs, which may feel constricting and uncomfortable when walking. They're also breathable (thanks to the open design) and supportive (due to the contoured memory foam footbed). According to fans: "I have [small feet], but very wide. The web on these sandals stretches, so it can fit any variety of foot widths. They're memory foam and super comfortable, and the excellent quality that I have come to expect from Skechers! I highly recommend these shoes!" Available sizes: 5 — 12 (all sizes available in wide)

15 These Stylish Walking Sandals Backed By Podiatrists Vionic Women's Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal Amazon $62 See on Amazon Vionic's Kirra Backstrap Sandal offers concealed orthotic arch support, all while looking totally stylish. It has a podiatrist-designed footbed that promotes stability, and it boasts an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance. Its microfiber-lined EVA footbed is soft and cushioning, and the back strap keeps your foot in place, while still having some "give" so you don't have to worry about rubbing or irritation. If that's not all, it's also available in a welcome range of colors, including some metallics. According to fans: “My doctor said I had to quit wearing flimsy flip flops and find a shoe with good support. Vionics have been my “go to” shoe and has solved my problem. The shoes are super comfortable right out of the box. They are designed for excellent support and I no longer have pain from walking. It is almost impossible to find orthopedic shoes that look good. These have the added advantage that they are stylish and cute! [...]” Available sizes: 6 — 11 (with select sizes available in wide)