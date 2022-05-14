Whether you’re an avid swimmer or just enjoy the occasional dip in the ocean, a water-resistant watch is a helpful accessory that you’ll never have to take off. The best waterproof watches for swimming are water-resistant to at least 50 meters (164 feet) deep, and many have convenient functions such as a stopwatch or activity tracker. Plus, these watches can offer the same style, design, and features as non-water-friendly watches.

What To Consider When Shopping For Waterproof Watches For Swimming

A watch’s water resistance is often measured with atmospheres (ATM) ratings ranging from zero to 20, which corresponds to how deep you can swim or dive while wearing the watch. For swimming and diving in a pool, look for a watch with at least a 5ATM (50-meter) rating. If you surf or snorkel, look for a watch with a 10ATM (100-meter or 328-foot) rating. And if you’re into scuba diving and high-speed water sports, you’ll likely want to opt for a 20ATM (200-meter or 656-foot) watch. Keep in mind while shopping, that some manufacturers only list the depth rating rather than ATM.

Next, consider the features you’d find helpful. Smartwatches can offer connectivity to your phone or devices while providing heart-rate monitoring, activity tracking, and GPS functions — making them ideal for open-water swimming and other sports. Traditional watches, however, can provide easy-to-use stopwatch and calendar functions for a simpler and often less expensive option. What’s more, most watches specifically designed for swimming will also offer a convenient lap-tracking function and a light-up display for easier viewing underwater. Just keep in mind that increases in functionality will most likely be met with an increase in price.

Lastly, consider the style and materials you might like in a watch for swimming. These watches vary from sporty to timeless and come in a range of colors, shapes, and sizes. No matter what style you're searching for, these tried and true reviewer favorites are some of the best waterproof watches for swimming you’ll find on Amazon.

1 A Fan-Favorite Swimming Watch With 10,000+ 5-Star Reviews Timex Ironman Classic 30 Amazon $40 See On Amazon With over 13,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, this water-resistant watch is a crowd favorite. It features a 30-lap stopwatch memory, a 24-hour countdown timer, and a military time mode. There’s also a light-up watch dial for better visibility underwater. And with a 100-meter water resistance rating, you can be confident that this watch will continue to perform in most swimming situations. The battery will last up to 10 years, and you can have it replaced by a jeweler. A helpful review: “I needed a new watch for my upcoming dive trip and after a lengthy search and comparison of what was out there, I came back to the tried and true of the Ironman watch. I have used these in the past with great success even at depths of 100' [...] For someone looking for a watch that performs well, is water resistant, even at depths of 121', and without breaking the bank on price... this is it.” Styles & Colors: 13 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10ATM)

2 A Budget Smartwatch With A 5ATM Rating Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Fitness Tracker Amazon $50 See On Amazon This water-resistant smartwatch features a heart rate tracker and blood oxygen level monitoring, and it can even give you insights into your sleep quality and stress levels. Plus, you’ll never be out of the loop with its call and text alerts, weather updates, and calendar notifications. This smartwatch can be paired with phones running on iOS 10.0 or Android 5.0 and above, and it has a water-resistance rating of 5ATM — making it perfect for cooling off by the pool or getting caught in the rain. This do-it-all watch boasts 60 sports modes and an ultra-light design for use throughout all of your adventures. Also great: The watch promises up to nine days of battery life on a single charge. A helpful review: “This is the best watch I’ve ever had it stays charged for literally a week and a half to two weeks without a charge. Even swimming and using it everyday all day I love it.” Colors: 3 | Water-Resistance Rating: 5ATM (50 meters)

3 A Sporty Digital Watch Under $20 Armitron Sport Digital Watch Amazon $16 See On Amazon Consider this budget-friendly, water-resistant digital watch if you need an inexpensive way to keep your eye on the time while in the water. With an LCD display, stopwatch, alarm function, and more than two dozen colors to choose from, this fan-favorite (over 13,000 reviews and counting) offers simplicity and style for less than $20. According to reviewers, the battery lasts for years and can be replaced by a jeweler. A helpful review: “It is water resistant and easily survives showers, swimming, and hiking. It is the cutest waterproof watch I have ever found, and can easily be dressed up with a bracelet.” Colors: 26 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10ATM)

4 A Highly Rated Stainless Steel Watch Seiko 5 Sports Watch Amazon $205 See On Amazon This stylish Seiko watch features durable stainless steel construction and a large 43-millimeter face for bold impact. The band features a folding clasp with a safety push button, and the links are removable for an adjustable fit. The watch also features a date and day display, glow-in-the-dark hands, and a cool transparent back that shows off the gears inside. Reviewers appreciate the trusted Seiko craftsmanship and durability and love the versatile design. One fan wrote, “I have had it for a couple of weeks now and have gotten several compliments on its stunning looks.” Plus, this is an automatic watch that requires no batteries — it’ll wind itself as you move your arm. A helpful review: “You can feel the quality as soon as you put it in your wrist. Very good construction, the strap is adjustable and the clasp very secure. You could wear this watch and never take it off.” Styles/colors: 1 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10ATM)

5 A Watch That’s Great For Open-Water Swimming Garmin Swim 2 Amazon $243 See On Amazon Garmin has been a trusted watch manufacturer for ages, and the brand created this model specifically for swimming. The Garmin Swim 2 has both a pool and an open-water swim modes with built-in GPS so you can track your laps, pace, and distance like a pro. In addition, it also provides your stroke count, stroke type, and SWOLF (a measure of swimming efficiency). When paired with a compatible smartphone (iOS 13 or Android 7.0 and higher), you can also receive message alerts on your wrist. Plus, this watch offers up to seven days of battery life per charge. And with a 5ATM rating and free access to the Garmin Connect online community, you’ll upgrade your swimming game in no time. A helpful review: “I was looking for a swimming watch to count my laps as well as be successful in open water [...] I ended up going for it with this watch, and I am very happy I did. It has been excellent. The lap counting is great, and open was is excellent [...] it looks to be very accurate, I checked via google maps and had similar results with distances.” Colors: 2 | Water-Resistance Rating: 5ATM, according to the brand website

6 This Colorful Watch With Over 17,000 Reviews Casio Stainless Steel Watch Amazon $21 See On Amazon This cute water-resistant watch is a crowd favorite with over 17,000 reviews because of the colorful numerals and durable resin construction. It features a rotary bezel and analog display with 12- and 24-hour times and a date indicator. While reviewers love this watch's playful design, some caution against wearing the white version in pools treated with chemicals due to the potential for yellowing. Luckily, it also comes in shades like black or pink for hanging out in the pool. The battery will last approximately three years and can be replaced by a jeweler when it runs out. A helpful review: “I purchased this watch to use during my water aerobics classes. I am completely happy with this purchase. The watch face is easy to read and it has performed perfectly in my shallow and deep water classes or just swimming laps. I have noticed the band has changed color a bit, but that is not a problem for me. I don't wear my glasses when I'm in the pool so this watch has helped me greatly.” Colors: 4 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10ATM)

7 This Diving Watch With A 200-Meter Depth Rating Invicta Pro Diver Stainless Steel Watch Amazon $80 See On Amazon For for diving and high-speed water sports, you might like this Invicta stainless steel watch which features a 200-meter water-resistance rating, durable construction, and a size-adjustable band with a fold-over safety clasp so you can confidently enjoy all kinds of water activities while keeping an eye on the time and date. The watch also features an exhibition case so you can see the gears, and the automatic movement requires no batteries. A helpful review: “This watch is one of my favorites - [its] look is timeless [...] it keeps time, the bezel is firm. Sturdy and super versatile. It's definitely waterproof -- I've taken mine scuba diving.” Colors: 19 | Water-Resistance Rating: 200 meters (20ATM)

8 This Affordable Watch With A 10-Year Battery Life Casio Classic Sport Watch Amazon $17 See On Amazon This water-resistant watch has more than 14,000 reviews and offers an impressive 10-year battery life — and when it runs out, you can have it replaced by a jeweler. It features a convenient LED backlight and stopwatch so you can easily view your lap times underwater. In addition, the watch face displays the day and date so you can check it at a glance. A helpful review: “I've had this watch for more than a month now and I'm impressed on how much of a beating watch this can take. I am a lifeguard and a swim instructor. So I have to be on sand, carry heavy equipment, and be in water for long periods of time. All of that, and no sign of damage. For this kind of durability, I would pay more.” Colors: 1 | Water-Resistance Rating: 100 meters (10ATM)

9 The Cult-Favorite Smartwatch That’s Great For Everyday Use Apple Watch Series 7 Amazon $329 See On Amazon The Apple Watch has made a name for itself among watch and tech lovers alike, and it’s backed by a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 20,000 Amazon reviews. The Series 7 watch is equipped with a water-resistance rating of 50 meters so you can feel confident splashing around in the pool and other shallow water activities. It can send and receive calls and texts, make payments, give directions, and use a variety of apps, too. It also features a built-in GPS, a blood oxygen sensor, and an ECG app for insights and updates on the go. You’ll need to charge the battery about once a day, according to reviewers. Choose from 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes. A helpful review: “Great watch for the pool. It is very accurate you need to set the pool length and the watch does the rest. Easy to pause during a break and restart. It provides data on laps, times and type of swim stroke being used.” Colors & Styles: 14 | Water-Resistance Rating: 50 meters (50ATM)