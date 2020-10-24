Style alert: skinny jeans are not the only jeans in town. Wide-leg jeans bring major retro vibes to your wardrobe with a chic '70s silhouette that can be paired with everything from T-shirts and leotards to button-down blouses and chunky sweaters. The best wide-leg jeans create a sleek A-line silhouette and easily transition from one season and style to another. Like anything new, this trend can be a bit intimidating to pull off, so I’ve created a guide to help you find the best pair.

There is no limit to the ways in which you can style wide-leg jeans and you'll find they come in a variety of cuts and designs. If you want to create a casual look that you can wear on a lunch date or when running errands, cropped wide-leg jeans showcase a great pair of kicks, while retro bell bottoms that feature an exaggerated flare provide enough drama to complement a graphic T-shirt or plain white blouse. For a more polished, professional aesthetic that mimics classic trousers, but feels far more comfortable, nothing beats a pair of structured wide-leg trouser jeans or a high-waisted pair that looks great paired with a dressy top (chiffon or sheer sleeves for the win).

From '90s-inspired button flies to distressed pairs that give off major rock star vibes, anyone can embrace this trend, you just have to find that right pair. Here are eight options to love, including a cult favorite with more than 3,000 reviews.

1. A Pair Of High-Rise Jeans In A Dark Wash

This pair of wide-leg jeans has an ultra high waist. They are full-length jeans in a dark blue wash that gradually flare out from the thigh. They're made from mostly cotton with elastane for stretch and some reviewers rave about how they look like a pair of expensive designer brand jeans. The single button style and five-pocket design is classic, while the dark hue makes them ideal for dressing up with a button-down. But don't worry, they still look cute with a V-neck sweater and boots for your morning coffee run.

Helpful Review: “These are beautiful wide leg dark blue navy jeans. They have a high rise waist and for me being 5’3 they were not too long which is amazing [...] The material is soft and they are made well.

Available Sizes: 24 — 37

2. These Polished Flares That Come In Extended Sizes

This pair of flare jeans is tapered to the thigh and then flares out to a slightly wider leg. They are full-length, with great details like two pockets on the front and two on the back, a tab-front waistband, and a zipper fly. These high-waisted jeans also feature a wide hem on the pant legs and interesting stitch details around the pockets. They are more structured, which makes them ideal for dressier occasions. Style this pair with a breezy top or tuck in your shirt to show off the jean’s details. The gradual flare looks stylish with heels or sneakers.

Helpful Review: "Great wide-leg style. High quality, durable denim. Very high waist, if you are going for that vintage 'mom jean' look. No need to size up unless you want a more casual slouchy look."

Available Sizes: 10 Plus — 28 Plus

3. The Retro Bell Bottoms With A Cult Following

These trendy bell bottoms are a cult favorite with more than 3,000 reviews. They’re made of a cotton blend with stretchy elastane and feature 1970s-inspired ultra-flare legs. The raw hem gives this pick a distressed look and, in place of zippers or buttons, they have an elastic waistband that will make you feel like you’re slipping into a pair of leggings. They are full length, with two functional pockets on the back and rips at the knee. If you love this silhouette but would prefer them to look less distressed, they're also available in two additional styles without rips. Add a long, flowy top to complete this vintage look or pair them with your favorite band tee for the perfect festival fit.

For a fabulous flare in plus sizes, consider this pick.

Helpful Review: “Absolutely love these! I own several pairs of bell bottoms and hands down, by far these are honestly the best. They fit in all the right places, Great trousers!

Available Sizes: S — XXL

4. A Cropped Pair With A Waist Details

This pair of wide-leg jeans is cropped at a three-quarter length that hits mid-calf, with a super wide leg that flows from the hips and a high waist. The wide waistband features a three-button fly and unique patchwork details. These cotton-blend jeans are stonewashed and have real front pockets, plus, two more pockets on the back have additional patchwork that adds a youthful detail. Tuck in your favorite tee to show off the extraordinary details of these jeans.

Helpful Review: "I had been shopping for a pair of cropped wide leg jeans for awhile and these are perfect!. The size is true. [...] Cropped just right and I love the high waist."

Available Sizes: 2 — 16

5. These Ultra-Comfy Cropped Jeans With A Raw Hem

These cropped wide-leg jeans have a slightly more narrow wide leg than some others on this list, but are perfect for anyone who wants to dip their toe in this trend. They are made of a cotton blend with elastane that provides a comfortable stretch. Reviewers give this pair of mid-rise waisted jeans 4.5 stars on Amazon with many saying they love its versatility. They have a button fly and a raw-edge hem that adds a casual detail and they come in four washes, including bleached wash and deeper shades of blue.

Helpful Review: “I was looking for a pair of jeans in just this style; a wide legged crop length. These are perfect, the stretch makes them extremely comfortable and they look nice enough for a casual work day."

Available Sizes: 00 — 14

6. Some Sleek Trousers For Work

This pair of wide-leg trouser jeans is dressy enough for work, but just as comfortable as your favorite weekend denim. The dark color and structured style makes these jeans professional and classic. These cotton-blend jeans have a traditional wide leg with a mid-rise waist and a zipper fly. Reviewers mention that they run a bit big, so if you’re between sizes, size down. While these jeans have a substantial look to them, reviewers say they are lightweight. They feature tonal topstitching, welt front pockets and patch pockets on the back. Plus, they have a center front crease down the leg that mimics dress pants. They're on the pricer end, but are highly rated and perfect for professional or dressy occasions.

Helpful Review: “Great trousers! Love these pants. They look sharp and fit well. More elegant than typical jeans but comfortable and easy."

Available Sizes: 00 — 18

7. A Pair Of Breezy Palazzo-Style Jeans

If you're in the market for a really wide leg, these palazzo jeans hit the spot with a high-rise waist and an extreme flare that begins at the hip and features pleats along the front and back. These jeans have a zipper closure, on-seam pockets, and are made from tencel, which is a soft and sustainable fabric. They come in a medium indigo shade and look stunning with heels and a simple T-shirt or leotard.

Helpful Review: "These pants are worth the money. They were thicker than expected which was a nice benefit, they flow, and the quality of the fabric and stitching is is good. These pants are a one kind item to add to your wardrobe."

Available Sizes: Small

Also Nice: Paperbag Pants That Come In Unique Prints

Now that you're head over heels for wide-leg pants, expand your wardrobe with these paperbag pants that come in 13 prints and shades like polka dots and hues including gray, wine red, and army green. They're made from a stretchy and comfortable blend of polyester and spandex and feature a high waist, bow-tie waist sash, and two side pockets.

Helpful Review: "Love love love these! [...] I went a size up for length and was NOT disappointed! They are seriously SO cute [...] Went and ordered another pair in a different color!"