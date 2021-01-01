For dedicated cyclists, a good pair of shoes is an essential investment to ensure comfortable rides. The best women’s spin shoes fit your bike setup and your foot, with enough support through the midfoot without being too tight. Although serious cyclists maintain it’s best to have two sets, one for indoors and one outdoors, it is certainly possible to find outdoor cycling shoes that are compatible with your favorite exercise class if you don’t want to shell out for two pairs.
The most important consideration in a pair of spin shoes will be cleat compatibility. Cleats are often sold separately, although one spin shoe featured below comes with your choice of cleat pre-installed. SPD cleats are most common, but certain major brands — I’m looking at you, Peloton — use LOOK Delta cleats. The difference? SPD cleats have a two-bolt attachment that’s easier to walk around in when you dismount. The three-bolt Delta cleat, by comparison, has a wider plate which results in more power transfer when you pedal, and they may be easier to clip in for novices. They also provide a bit of float so your foot can find its natural alignment. However, SPD cleats are most used by most gyms or studios. Outdoor cycling shoes will also work on a spin bike. Mountain biking shoes are typically SPD compatible, while road cycling shoes often have the same three-bolt system as Delta cleats.
After determining the right cleat for your bike (or favorite class) the next consideration will be the fit and closure. Wirecutter reported that spin shoes should fit tightly starting at the heel through the middle of the foot, but need a little extra room in the toes. Feet swell naturally during exercise, and the last thing you want is to be distracted by shoes you thought fit perfectly. That’s where closures come in. Having an adjustable upper you can tighten, whether that’s Velcro straps or the Boa lace-up system, lets you reach down for quick adjustments without missing a beat. If you prefer a tighter fit, opt for the Boa style, which provides more support.
From Peloton-compatible pairs to mountain bike shoes with a trail-worthy lug sole, these are some of the best spin shoes you’ll find. Take them for a test ride, then consider a few spin class accessories to round out your gym bag. You’ll wonder how you ever rode without them.