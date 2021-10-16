A pair of warm wool gloves are one of the best ways to give your hands some TLC during the colder months. Whether they’re made from 100% wool or a blend, the best wool gloves are super warm and soft, with enough stretch to let you build snowmen, shovel, or just use your phone without getting cold fingers. Plus, they come in a range of styles to suit every budget.

Wool is naturally insulating, moisture-wicking, and absorbs water without feeling damp, helping your hands stay dry and warm. Among the different types of wool, merino sheep wool is sought after because it’s temperature-regulating and extremely soft. Some gloves are made from cashmere, luxurious wool made from goat hair that’s more insulating, lighter, and softer than sheep wool. But these high-quality wools can be expensive (and low-quality versions tend to feel itchy), so wool-blend gloves are a good middle ground between quality and price. Synthetic fibers such as nylon and polyester are often added to provide more stretch and durability and make low-quality wool feel softer. The downside is that synthetic fabrics can make you feel sweaty, and they tend to retain odors more.

For additional warmth, look for gloves with fleece lining or synthetic insulation, like Thinsulate. But keep in mind that gloves with fleece are often thicker, so you may have less hand mobility. And if you want to use your phone without taking off your gloves, some styles have touchscreen tips on the thumb and index finger so you can stay connected while staying warm.

All of the best wool gloves below are designed to be comfortable and warm, and styles include 100% merino wool, fingerless gloves, cozy mittens, and more. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match.

1 A Pair Of Fleece-Lined Gloves With A Classic Cable-Knit Design Bruceriver Wool Knit Gloves Amazon $18 See On Amazon The outer shell of these winter gloves is made from 100% wool and features a classic cable-knit style. Inside, the gloves have 3M Thinsulate insulation, as well as a cozy fleece lining. The gloves come in seven colors, including red, black, and navy styles that have touchscreen tips on the thumb and index finger. One positive review: “These gloves are very warm and the small size actually fits my tiny hands! [...] They are well put together and I am able to work with small items in my hands while wearing them. Greatest pair of winter gloves I have ever had.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

2 These Merino Wool Gloves That Are Ultra Lightweight Smartwool Merino Wool Gloves Amazon $38 See On Amazon These Smartwool gloves are made from 100% merino wool and have an interlocking knit that gives the gloves excellent breathability and thermoregulation. They’re thinner than many other gloves, though still plenty warm. Plus, if you’re planning to be in frigid temperatures, you can even use these as liner gloves under heavier options like ski gloves. The thumb and index finger are touchscreen-compatible. One positive review: “Gloves are lightweight, breath[e] well and dry rather quickly when being worn. Great for the trail.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 These Affordable Cashmere-Blend Gloves In Lots Of Colors Fantastic Zone Wool Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with an acrylic and cashmere wool blend, these affordable gloves are warm, soft, and offer a lot of stretch to fit most hands. They also have a cozy fleece lining and an elastic cuff to keep cold gusts from getting in. Each glove's thumb, index finger, and middle finger have a touchscreen tip, and the gloves come in 11 colors, including classic black, gray, and bright yellow. One positive review: “The gloves are an excellent deal for the price. The touch screen aspect works perfectly, and the gloves are both warm and soft. The product looks like it costs much more than it did.” Available sizes: One size

4 A Pair Of Convertible Fingerless Gloves Bodvera Fingerless Wool Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon The convertible design of these versatile gloves lets you choose between fingerless gloves and warm mittens using a self-fastening closure. The gloves’ outer shell is made from a wool-polyester blend, and the inside has Thinsulate insulation and a fleece lining. The split leather palm and thumb patches provide grip and the elastic cuff helps your hands retain warmth. One positive review: “These are so cute and functional! I love the option to have my fingers out or tucked away! They have extra insulation inside making your hands feel like they are wrapped in a cozy blanket! They also look very high end!” Available sizes: One size

5 These Budget-Friendly Wool Gloves With A Festive Pattern LETHMIK Knit Gloves Amazon $8 See On Amazon Featuring a colorful and cozy design, these festive gloves have an acrylic outer shell and a thick wool lining for warmth. Though they come in just one size, the gloves have a lot of stretch to accommodate most hand sizes and the elastic cuffs provide a snug fit. They also come in an equally seasonal red. One positive review: “Love these gloves! They are warm and thick but not too bulky. They have kept my fingers warm outside when other gloves haven't.” Available sizes: One size

6 These Gloves With Heart-Shaped Touchscreen Tips In Soft Colors CACUSS Wool Knit Gloves Amazon $23 See On Amazon These wool-blend gloves will keep your hands toasty, and they’ve got nylon in the palms for added stretch and comfort. The soft fleece lining provides even more protection from the cold, and the gloves have sweet, heart-shaped touchscreen tips on each thumb and index finger. They’re also available in a cable-knit design. One positive review: “Love these! They are way nicer than I was expecting! Very soft, comfortable, and warm.” Available sizes: Large — X-Large

7 A Luxurious Pair Of 100% Cashmere Gloves Fishers Finery 100% Pure Cashmere Gloves Amazon $38 See On Amazon Incredibly soft and durable, these cashmere gloves have a cable-knit design and an extended cuff that can be rolled down and tucked into your coat on the coldest days. The cashmere is pill-resistant, which will help keep the gloves looking like new for a long time. They’re available in one size and four versatile colors: gray, black, royal blue, and stone white. One positive review: “The cable knit on the back side of the glove is quite pretty. The cashmere is a nice thick knit and the texture and feel are just what you expect from cashmere— soft and luxurious.” Available sizes: One size

8 These Faux Leather Gloves With A Wool Lining REDESS Leather Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only do these warm gloves have a stylish faux leather shell, but they also have touchscreen tips on every finger. The comfy gloves are lined with a soft wool fleece that blocks out the cold and wind, and the cuffs are longer to provide extra protection against the elements. The eight color options include black, brown, wine red, and more. One positive review: “These gloves are amazing [...] They look expensive and feel so soft. I have texted with them on with no problem.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 These Cozy Wool-Blend Mittens Whiteleapard Mittens Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with a thick and stretchy blend of wool and acrylic, these cozy mittens are perfect for keeping fingers toasty. The inside of the mittens is lined with fleece, and they also have plush cuffs. These are available in five colors, and the white gloves also come in a set with an equally cozy hat. One positive review: “I love these mittens!. They are thick and warm with fleece interior. The cable knit on the top looks very elegant. And best of all, the cuff is long so goes well above your wrist. This keeps from having a (cold) gap between coat sleeve and glove.” Available sizes: One size

