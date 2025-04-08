Beyoncé Wore A Bedazzled Plunging LBD To Put On Cécred Hair Oil

Beyoncé might be going on tour soon, but she’s not letting her many other businesses fall by the wayside. On April 6, the singer’s haircare line, Cécred, made its debut at Ulta Beauty, marking the first time that her award-winning brand is available to purchase in retail stores.

In true Bey fashion, she commemorated the launch with multiple head-turning looks, including a plunging little black dress and an elevated take on an office-ready suit. Would it be a true Beyoncé venture without some extra glamorous ensembles?

Beyoncé’s Plunging Gown

To celebrate Cécred’s partnership with Ulta, Beyoncé shared a video on the brand’s Instagram where she uses the hair oil then passes it to her mother, Tina, who eventually gets it to an Ulta store (via an assistant, of course). But naturally, Bey couldn’t settle for just a casual getting-ready look.

Instead, she wore a bedazzled long-sleeved black dress with padded shoulders and a deep plunging neckline that nearly reached her navel. The dress featured strips of silver gems and embellishments around her waist, with matching adornments on her sleeves for extra shimmer.

While her footwear couldn’t be seen in the video, she completed her look with even more bling, wearing a gold statement ring.

Beyoncé’s Elegant Suit Dress

Beyoncé switched up her look for the official launch party in Los Angeles, putting her own spin on the corporate-core trend. She wore an all-white suit dress — a double-breasted blazer tightly buttoned over a crisp button-up shirt and silky white tie.

Rather than make it an office-friendly pantsuit, Bey opted to skip the pants altogether. Instead, she added some glamour by donning a dramatic white cape, perfectly matching the Cécred bottle in her hand.

Julian Dakdouk for Cécred via PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Bey completed her look with strappy white pumps and oversized black shades, which served as the outfit’s only color contrast. If anyone can get away with wearing sunglasses indoors, it’s Beyoncé.