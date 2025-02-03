Giddy up and get out your wallets because Beyoncé is going on tour — again. Late on Feb. 1, the singer announced the Cowboy Carter Tour, nearly a year after the release of her genre-defying country album. The next night, Bey unveiled the cities and dates after winning Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter at the 2025 Grammys.

The trek kicks off on April 28 with multiple dates in Los Angeles, and will see the singer travel to Chicago and New Jersey before heading overseas to perform in London and Paris. She’ll then head back stateside for shows in Houston, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. Bey’s tour poster also teases a stop in Las Vegas, but those dates have yet to be announced.

The tour announcement comes weeks after the Beyoncé Bowl, aka Netflix’s Christmas Day football halftime show, which she dubbed A Cowboy Carter Christmas. She performed several songs from the album for the first time, including “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” “YA YA,” and “16 CARRIAGES,” and brought out special guests like Post Malone and Shaboozey.

After the show, Beyoncé posted a mysterious video of her waving the American flag and teased the date of Jan. 14. However, due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the singer postponed her Jan. 14 announcement.

Bey last hit the road in 2023 for the Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off in Stockholm in May and made stops across Europe and North America. The show lasted nearly three hours and featured a 35-song setlist that included the entirety of Renaissance, some of her signature hits, and a couple of unexpected throwbacks.

She chronicled the epic spectacle for a concert film and documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which was announced at the final show on Oct. 1 in Kansas City and released in theaters that December. If this tour is on a similar scale, expect another concert film to come in the future.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyoncé’s 2025 Tour Dates

Read Beyoncé’s first Cowboy Carter tour dates below. More dates are likely to be announced.

April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 25 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

June 5 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 7 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 10 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 12 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 19 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

June 21 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

June 28 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

July 4 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 7 – Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

Beyoncé’s 2025 Tour Tickets

BeyHive members who subscribed to Beyoncé’s newsletter can access an exclusive BeyHive presale and will receive more details via email. Fans who did not subscribe before Feb. 3 can sign up for Ticketmaster’s Artist Presale until 8 a.m. ET on Feb. 6 for up to three shows. Unlike Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system, all fans who sign up for this presale will receive access.

The BeyHive presale will take place on Feb. 11, while the Artist Presale will start on Feb. 13. There are also two other opportunities that fans can take advantage of: Citi cardmembers and Verizon users get presale access on Feb. 12. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Feb. 14.