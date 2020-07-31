Last night, Beyoncé dropped Black Is King, the highly anticipated film companion to her album The Lion King: The Gift. And for most of the internet, it’s basically been on repeat ever since. The superstar wrote, directed, and executive produced the film (now streaming on Disney+), which is an adaptation of The Lion King tale we’ve come to know and love. But her take provides a deeper dive into the story’s African heritage, and in true Beyoncé form, the fashion in the film is truly next level.

“With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the film’s premiere. “I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge.”

Considering the global nature of the project — scenes were shot in the UK, the U.S., and several yet-to-be-named countries in Southern and Western Africa — it’s no surprise that the film features a diverse set of designers from all corners of the globe. In partnership with her longtime stylist and personal wardrobe curator Zerina Akers, Beyoncé curated a fashion tour de force that you can’t help but be completely hypnotized by.

Amid the string of costume changes are some of Queen Bey’s sartorial staples, including several appearances from high-fashion fixtures like Balmain, Burberry, and Valentino. But she also placed special emphasis on highlighting designers from Africa and the diaspora. Below, we recap the stunning style moments from the film.

1 Loza Maléombho With exaggerated shoulders and Bey's signature bodysuit silhouette, this black-and-white number is a true head-turner. Gold hardware and accessories complete the look.

2 5:31 Jérôme The designer used a range of materials, including Nigerian lace and silk, to create this hand beaded trench/jumper hybrid.

3 Déviant La Vie The duo behind this LA-based brand has worked with Beyoncé before — they designed a custom red dress for her "Spirit" music video last year.

4 d.bleu.dazzled There's no shining brighter than this. Bey looks radiant in this bodysuit and skirt, dripping in glittery crystals that are so mesmerizing, we can't look away. She's also wearing sunglasses by A-Morir.

5 Beads Byaree Bey tapped jewelry designer Areeayl Goodwin to create several whimsical pieces for the film, including earrings worn by herself and a choker worn by her daughter Blue Ivy.

6 Timothy White Channeling all the regal goddess vibes in this custom black tulle piece by Timothy White.

7 Wendy Nichol This ethereal gown created an ultra dreamy moment on the beach for the film's opening scene. Nichol is a Bey favorite: She previously designed the dress worn in the Drunk In Love music video.

8 Burberry This graffiti-inspired 'fit by Burberry — complete with a matching top, pants, and hooded jacket — is truly something that only Bey could pull off. And for that, we are incredibly grateful.

9 Burberry Burberry is also responsible for this custom cow-print ensemble, which is accessorized with heels by Christian Louboutin.

10 Valentino Haute Couture Here she wears an iridescent leopard-print catsuit by Valentino, stilettos by Christian Louboutin, and blinged-out sunglasses by A-Morir.

11 Marine Serre This mocha bodysuit by the French designer Marine Serre features a mesmerizing, head-to-toe crescent moon print.

12 Vrettos Vrettakos This dazzling look by Vrettos Vrettakos includes a custom crystal dress and boots (which used 450,000 Swarovski crystals!), as well as a necklace by Laurel Dewitt.

13 Area On a Beyoncé project, there's no such thing as too many crystals. Here, she wears a multicolored crystal crochet poncho, hairpiece, and earrings by Area.

14 Balmain Oh you know, just a casual quarantine look if we've ever seen one. We love the plush suiting topped off with gold hardware and bold accessories.

15 Mary Katrantzou Bey stuns in this frilly, off-the-shoulder number from the designer's AW19 collection.

16 Erdem The ultimate garden party ensemble is this floral-print tiered gown by Erdem. Earrings by Anabela Chan finish the look.

17 Molly Goddard This all-pink look features Bey in a chiffon gown from the designer's AW19 collection, finished with a complementary headwrap and oversized earrings.