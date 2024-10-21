And Beyoncé continues with her II most wanted style. With her latest look on Saturday, Oct. 19, Queen Bey exuded mogul energy in a power suit that was anything but safe for work. As the multi-hyphenate made a rare appearance, she turned corpcore on its head as she forgot to wear a bra under her plunging gray jacket.

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer took to Instagram to share some sultry snaps of the cleavage-baring look after she stepped out to support her sister, Solange, at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Solange was conducting three nights of Eldorado Ballroom performances at the Los Angeles venue, and based on Bey’s IG carousel, it was a family affair. The Grammy-award winning musician posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the event, including shots of the venue, snaps with her husband, Jay-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, before the show, and even a video of her trying out her conducting skills once the performance was over.

Beyoncé’s Plunging Blazer With Bejeweled Pinstripes

The “Cuff It” star also gave the BeyHive a close-up look at her outfit’s details from all angles, from her unexpected wire-rimmed spectacles and icy blond curls to her whimsically bedazzled suit.

The Grammy winner took the NSFW approach with her boardroom-ready look, which included an oversized gray blazer jacket that was embroidered with pinstripes made out of shiny beads and hanging charms.

Instagram/Beyoncé

The Cécred haircare entrepreneur made the girl boss piece a little more risqué by only doing up one button and foregoing a bra, putting her cleavage front and center.

Bey, who flashed a hint of toned midriff while styling the blazer on Instagram, paired the statement office piece with matching wide-leg slacks that were also decorated with the shimmery embellishments.

Instagram/Beyoncé

Her Rectangular Spectacles & Megawatt Clutch Accessories

Beyoncé continued to riff on the corpcore theme with her accessories while also dialing up the red carpet aesthetic. In several photos, she paired her gray suit with rectangular wire glasses that were part academia, part Y2K.

Meanwhile, opulent diamond and gemstone cocktail rings, round silver earrings, and blinged out metallic mirrored silver clutch added some extra shine. Bey also showed a pair of transparent pointy-toed heels with rhinestone-encrusted ankle straps.

Instagram/Beyoncé

Bey’s Icy Blond Hair

The singer added several extra inches to her newly platinum hair for the occasion. Bey’s waist-length ultra blond hair was coifed in a middle-parted style with voluminous ringlets.

To finish off her bedazzled ensemble, she kept with the metallic color scheme for her beauty look, accentuating her eyes with a shimmery white eyeshadow and black liquid eyeliner and adding a swipe of glossy lipstick.