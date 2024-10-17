Beyoncé Gave Big Boss Energy In This Sleek CEO-Core Look

Being the highly decorated performer and savvy businesswoman that she is, no one is more deserving of the title “girl boss” than Beyoncé. So it’s only fitting that she channeled her inner CEO through her latest look with a chic twist on a classic suit and tie ensemble.

Beyoncé’s CEO-Core Look

Since bursting onto the music scene in 1997, Beyoncé has gone on to launch a myriad of successful brands, including the athleisure line Ivy Park, Cécred haircare, and SirDavis Whisky. With a résumé like that, her boss-like mentality is bound to inform her sartorial choices from time to time.

That’s exactly what happened on Oct. 8, when the pop star attended Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards in support of her mother and honoree, Tina Knowles. Though she kept things fairly causal during the ceremony with a butter yellow top and silk maxi skirt, the ‘fit she wore for the pre-taped tribute to her mother was strictly business.

Dressed in an ensemble from Sportsmax’s fall 2024 collection, Bey wore a black wool coat that nearly grazed the floor, and a striking red cummerbund sash around the waist.

While the longline peacoat was definitely giving corpcore on its own, it was the white button down blouse and black neck tie that upgraded the ensemble from office siren to boardroom chic.

She sported a pair of black trousers to complete the look.

Feeling herself, the “Crazy in Love” singer shared photos of the outfit via Instagram on Oct. 16 with the caption, “My WOTY.” Plenty of celebs showed their support of the business casual attire in the comments, including Bey’s younger sister, Solange, who replied, “EXACTLY SIS !”

The tailored garb is certainly a departure from the assless chaps and Canadian tuxedos we’ve come to expect from the mother-of-three during the Cowboy Carter era. That said, if anyone understands the importance of reinvention, it’s Beyoncé.

An element of Beyoncé’s style that has remained consistent, however, are the white tresses she donned in the photos, which also made an appearance on the cover of Cowboy Carter.

Her Ceremony Look Was Pure Gold

The all-black suit was quite the change from the vibrant yellow ensemble she wore to the Oct. 8 ceremony alongside the likes of her mother and longtime friend, Kelly Rowland.

One thing about Beyoncé: her sartorial choices will always keep you on your toes.