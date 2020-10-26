Beyoncé's New Ivy Park X Adidas Line Goes Up To Size 4X

Beyoncé is coming back to Adidas. That’s right: Queen Bey is collaborating with the activewear brand for the second time, in partnership with her own sporty label, Ivy Park. Launching on Oct. 29 on the Adidas app and Oct. 30 online and in stores, Ivy Park x Adidas is a colorful display of sporty pieces that you can wear to work out or incorporate into your everyday looks with ease. And it's being produced in an extended size range: from XXXS to 4X. Prices range from $25 to $200.

Naturally, the superstar performer stars in the look book, and the video includes appearances from Mrs. Knowles-Carter as well as her daughter, Blue Ivy, and a diverse selection of models, all wearing the collection. The clip features modeling scenes interspersed with home videos in Beyoncé's signature style, as she talks about how this period has forced her to take time for herself and realize the things that are truly important in life.

The Adidas x Ivy Park collection includes bodysuits, sweats, sporty suiting, bra tops, and much more. And everything has been developed in performance fabrics that range from hot pink and mint green to classic tan. Start making your wishlist now as the sporty collection is sure not to last long.