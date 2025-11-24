There are two types of people at the races: those who keep their eyes glued to the tracks, and those whose pupils wander around, clocking the star-studded attendees. If you’re part of the latter, you were probably thrilled when Hollywood’s A-listers, including Cynthia Erivo and Catherine Zeta-Jones, flocked to Las Vegas to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix. Jaws collectively dropped, however, when one superstar showed up on the paddock: Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s Race-Ready ’Fit

Escorted by her husband, Jay-Z, Bey stole the show on Saturday, Nov. 22, when she strolled in wearing a matching set made to look mimic a racer’s catsuit uniform. The top was a zip-up moto jacket that she unfastened real low to show off her décolletage. The “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” songstress paired it with matching high-waist pants.

Designed by Louis Vuitton, the predominantly white leather set featured black and red accents and was covered in patches that bore the French label’s name, resembling racers’ patch ornamentations. Hers, however, were much, much flashier. Each stick-on was encrusted with the sparkliest crystals.

Red fingerless gloves, white boots, and black sunglasses finished off her look.

Kym Illman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There was a reason for cosplaying like the pro athletes. In the same ’fit, she hopped into a Lewis Hamilton’s vehicle for a high-speed lap.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A Red-Hot Number

Queen Bey kept to the racing motif for her second outfit later that night. Showing even more skin, she changed into a red-hot latex-esque romper with the teeniest hot pants and a zipper pulled all the way past her breasts. The high-shine piece was cinched at the waist by a matching belt and featured the iconic yellow Ferrari logo.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Leaning into her bold color palette, the “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” singer threw on a matching crimson jacket in the same glossy finish and similarly fiery peep-toe platforms. She added touches of black via her cap, sunglasses, leather gloves, and teeny bag. She also clutched a small checkered flag for added F1 flavor.