The 2021 Emmy Awards are finally under way. And before we head into the exciting ceremony, today’s biggest stars are battling it out on the red carpet to see who style will reign supreme. And a major standout just a few minutes in: Billy Porter.

Porter is known for his extravagant, forward-thinking, jaw-dropping looks, from the most luxurious of gowns to the best tailoring around. And this season, he went for a new inspiration: Big bird, but make it fashion.

Billy arrived at the red carpet of the 2021 Emmy Awards in an all black ensemble complete with fanned wings. Yes, seriously, and it is everything. Pairing a wide-leg pant with full upper body suit—hands and all, a la Kim Kardashian at this year’s Met Gala—the look with accessorized with bold diamond jewelry, from neck to wrists. The star, of course, were Porter’s wings, made custom by Ashi Studio Couture.

Was the inspiration bird of prey or feathered friend? That’s perhaps in the eye of the beholder.

Billy Porters attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Porter made sure to make his wings as theatrical as possible, fanning them on the carpet as if to dust away the haters. It was bold, powerful, and, most importantly, authentic to Porter’s style, aesthetic, and presence. Porter brings a much needed level of joy and spectacle to every red carpet, and that’s a fact we can always rely on.

Now to find a pair of wings of our own...