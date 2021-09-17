The 2021 Emmys are quickly approaching. This star-studded event is among Hollywood’s most glamorous nights, and there’s been plenty of head-turning fashion on the red carpet over the years. Celebs like Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian, and Blake Lively always pull out all the sartorial stops at the Emmys, often referencing everyone’s favorite decades — the ’90s and ’00s — for inspiration.

In 2020, the Emmys had a mostly virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans didn’t get to see celebs walk down the red carpet in their carefully chosen, stylist-approved ensembles. While there were still some memorable fashion moments, the experience just wasn’t quite the same.

Now that the 2021 Emmys are back to the usual live format, all eyes will be on our favorite style stars. And if previous shows are any indication, the ’90s and ’00s will play a major role in what many of them ultimately decide to wear for the big night.

So, what should you be on the lookout for fashion-wise come Sunday night? Expect to see lots of strapless sheath gowns, expertly placed cutouts, and halter top dresses, proving that the influence of the ’90s and ’00s is alive and well on the red carpet.

And on the accessory front, 2000s-era staples — think chandelier earrings, skinny belts, and peep toe pumps — are expected to have a moment in the spotlight.

Before Emmys 2021, take a walk down memory lane with some of the best ’90s- and ’00s-inspired Emmys outfits from years past.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2003 James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images A U-shaped neckline was a favorite for fashion enthusiasts in the ‘90s. Other style essentials of the era were minimalist jewelry and strappy stiletto heels.

Jennifer Aniston’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2004 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images It doesn’t get more ‘90s-inspired than an understated strapless column dress. Minimalist jewelry completes the look.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2009 Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Strapless gown? Check. Chunky bracelet? Check. Now the real question is, are platform pumps hiding underneath that gown?

Blake Lively’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Stacked bracelets, a plunging neckline, and peep toe pumps make this fiery red ensemble the ultimate nod to the 2000s. The subtle ruching is another element that was popular throughout the early aughts.

Kim Kardashian’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images What’s more 2000s-inspired than a one-shoulder silhouette? The hoop earrings and tiny clutch add the finishing touches.

Kerry Washington’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2016 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A strapless number and stomach-baring cutouts? This look is hitting all the fashion marks that were major during the early aughts.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2016 David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Why wear just one throwback trend when you can wear... all of them? Big earrings, a one-shoulder silhouette, and a side cutout make this look a true ’00s-inspired winner.

Yara Shahidi’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2018 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Raise your hand if you wore a halter top dress to your prom in the 2000s. This style is back and better than ever, complete with an era-appropriate oversized floral appliqué that’s giving “glam corsage” vibes.

Sandra Oh’s Emmys Red Carpet Look, 2018 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Who doesn’t love a stacked bangle moment? Back in the ’00s, cuffs and chunky bracelets were everywhere, and they’re sure to be a popular accessory for Emmys 2021.