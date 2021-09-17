The 2021 Emmys are quickly approaching. This star-studded event is among Hollywood’s most glamorous nights, and there’s been plenty of head-turning fashion on the red carpet over the years. Celebs like Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian, and Blake Lively always pull out all the sartorial stops at the Emmys, often referencing everyone’s favorite decades — the ’90s and ’00s — for inspiration.
In 2020, the Emmys had a mostly virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, so fans didn’t get to see celebs walk down the red carpet in their carefully chosen, stylist-approved ensembles. While there were still some memorable fashion moments, the experience just wasn’t quite the same.
Now that the 2021 Emmys are back to the usual live format, all eyes will be on our favorite style stars. And if previous shows are any indication, the ’90s and ’00s will play a major role in what many of them ultimately decide to wear for the big night.
So, what should you be on the lookout for fashion-wise come Sunday night? Expect to see lots of strapless sheath gowns, expertly placed cutouts, and halter top dresses, proving that the influence of the ’90s and ’00s is alive and well on the red carpet.
And on the accessory front, 2000s-era staples — think chandelier earrings, skinny belts, and peep toe pumps — are expected to have a moment in the spotlight.
Before Emmys 2021, take a walk down memory lane with some of the best ’90s- and ’00s-inspired Emmys outfits from years past.