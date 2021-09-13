Billy Porter's VMAs Look Was Basically The Moon Person Outfit

Is it any surprise that Billy Porter showed up at the 2021 VMAs in a head-to-toe metallic ensemble that felt very Moon Person-esque? The Pose star wore a striking silver suit and matching sky-high platform boots.

The futuristic look isn’t a departure from Porter’s standard red carpet philosophy of going big and bold. In fact, at the 2020 Emmys, he stepped out in yet another silver metallic suit by Christian Siriano (and he had previously worn that ensemble to the designer’s New York Fashion Week show). For his Emmys look, he accessorized with black platform boots, a black button-down shirt, and a wide-brimmed hat.

And who can forget one of Porter’s most recognizable red carpet moments: his moving — as in automated — curtain hat from the 2020 Grammy Awards. He rocked that high-tech headwear with a custom Baja East glittering blue unitard and fringe boots. Always a fan of accessories, he finished that unforgettable Grammys ensemble with a silver clutch and jewelry.

Although Porter’s 2021 VMAs look didn’t have any moving parts, it did feature his signature metallic motif, and fans are always here for that. Will his Emmys 2021s also incorporate some silver edginess? Let’s be honest: It’s very likely. We don’t have to wait too long to find out — the Emmys are slated to take place on Sept. 19.