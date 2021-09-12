The 2021 VMAs kicked off Sunday night with a serious sartorial scene on the red carpet. Kacey Musgraves and Lil Nas X stepped out in head-turning purple ensembles that featured all sorts of elaborate details — think oversize feather hats and floor-sweeping trains. They clearly got the memo that at the VMAs, more is always more.
On the accessory front, red was having a major moment, as we saw on Doja Cat — who went with bold red thigh-high boots — and Bia, who wore a fiery red look from head to toe. Other big moments on the red carpet included nods to the 2000s, like low-rise pants and arm sleeves.
Of course, that over-the-top aesthetic is what we’ve come to expect from the VMAs. In the past, fans watched the red carpet for over-the-top looks from Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Lizzo’s Siren-inspired gown. Whether a thong-baring dress or a billowing cape gown, celebrities always bring their A-game on the VMAs red carpet, and this year is no different.
Ahead, we round up all of the best dressed celebs from VMAs 2021.