The 2021 VMAs kicked off Sunday night with a serious sartorial scene on the red carpet. Kacey Musgraves and Lil Nas X stepped out in head-turning purple ensembles that featured all sorts of elaborate details — think oversize feather hats and floor-sweeping trains. They clearly got the memo that at the VMAs, more is always more.

On the accessory front, red was having a major moment, as we saw on Doja Cat — who went with bold red thigh-high boots — and Bia, who wore a fiery red look from head to toe. Other big moments on the red carpet included nods to the 2000s, like low-rise pants and arm sleeves.

Of course, that over-the-top aesthetic is what we’ve come to expect from the VMAs. In the past, fans watched the red carpet for over-the-top looks from Lady Gaga’s meat dress to Lizzo’s Siren-inspired gown. Whether a thong-baring dress or a billowing cape gown, celebrities always bring their A-game on the VMAs red carpet, and this year is no different.

Ahead, we round up all of the best dressed celebs from VMAs 2021.

1 Kacey Musgraves Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Star-Crossed” singer wore a sleeveless violet-hued minidress with subtle ruched detailing. She upped the ante with eye-catching accessories, including a larger-than-life feather hat and red leather opera length gloves.

2 Lil Nas X Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images The 22-year-old rapper wore an all-lavender look, complete with an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a floor-sweeping train that channeled Lil’ Kim.

3 Doja Cat Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Doja Cat channeled 2000s going-out vibes in platform thigh-high boots and a fitted bustier top. Chunky jewelry added the finishing touches to her eclectic ensemble.

4 Bia ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Few can make red on the red carpet work, but Bia managed to do just that in a halter-top dress with a matching purse and strappy square-toe heels.

5 Dove Cameron Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images Attention millennials: It’s time to channel your adolescence, because arm sleeves are baaaaack. Dove sported a chic all-mint outfit, accessorizing with arm sleeves and a mini purse.

6 Halle Bailey ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Halle fully embraced the cut-outs trend with a white gown and a plunging neckline. White heels and chandelier diamond earrings added elements of old Hollywood glamour.

