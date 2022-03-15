Looks like the newest Sex and the City reboot is more of a... sandal.

Birkenstock announced Friday that the shoe brand will be partnering with fellow iconic shoe brand Manolo Blahnik on a collection fit for fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw herself. The velvet, blue, bejeweled sandals and clogs are bear a close, yet casual likeness to the famous pumps that ultimately bring Mr. Big & Bradshaw back together at the end of the first SATC movie.

Bradshaw was seen sporting Birks on And Just Like That, after an injury rendered her heel-less. This special collection would undoubtedly have a place in her famously over-the-top closet.

Birkenstock has cemented itself as fashion darling over the past few years, thanks, in part, to previous collabs with Proenza Schouler, Rick Owens, and Jill Sander (to name a few). Its latest foray into high fashion began with a photo of Blahnik himself. He appeared alongside his niece and CEO of the company Kristina Blahnik in a Birkenstock campaign, each wearing their own pairs of the famously comfy shoe.

According to the designer, the partnership was a long time coming. “Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning,” Blahnik said in a statement. “I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”

Aside from the recognizable royal blue colorway, there are also fuchsia, black, and leather versions too. Each color comes in both sandal and their famed clog variety. Check out more images from the collection, which launches March 24 online, in Manolo Blahnik stores, and in other select retail locations.

Courtesy of Birkenstock

Courtesy of Birkenstock

Courtesy of Birkenstock