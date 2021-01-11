Sex & the City may have ended in 2004, but with two feature films and a prequel series under its belt, it's safe to say the show had life beyond its initial run. Well, the show is now officially returning to the small screen with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon in tow. So here's everything we know about the Sex and the City reboot, including the details behind Kim Cattrall's noticeable absence.

Titled Just Like That... and consisting of ten half-hour episodes, the upcoming series will follow Carrie Bradshaw (played by Parker), Charlotte York (Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they "navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," HBO Max writes in a press statement.

All three actors shared the same teaser video on social media, with Parker adding the caption: "I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?" The video, which sees footage of busy NYC streets, is accompanied by someone typing the title of the reboot accompanied by Carrie's familiar narration.

Samantha Jones (Cattrall) will be missing from the reboot, which is unsurprising considering Cattrall has been pretty vocal about not wanting to return to the role. In the past few years, Cattrall has publicly distanced herself from Sex & the City and her co-star Parker.

Cattrall has been accused in the past of being the reason a third Sex & the City movie did not happen, a statement to which she adamantly denies. "It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something I've been saying for almost a year of 'no', that I'm demanding or a diva," she told Piers Morgan in 2017. "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex & the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, in that I think she could have been nicer."

Last December, Cattrall shared her philosophy of leaving things in the past and moving on. "Walking away, even if it's the only thing to do, you always feel a bit of shame I think," she told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast (via Bustle). "You have to let go of that [shame]," she continued. "You don't want to become that caged bird." Cattrall speaks fondly of her time on Sex & the City and said "being in new territory is always exciting," but at this period of her life she wants to use her platform "to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss." Over the past decade, the actor lost her father and brother. "Loss is the biggest headache of my 60s so far," she said.

There's always the possibility that Cattrall could have a change of heart, but for now, Sex & the City will return sans Samantha.

According to HBO, production is set to begin in New York City this spring, so a late 2021/early 2022 release is looking most promising. UK fans will be able to watch on NOW TV, where they can catch up with the original six seasons of Sex & the City now, as well as the two feature films.