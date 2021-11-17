Shopping

The Best Black Friday Fashion Sales To Shop This Year

From Rowing Blazers to Everlane.

Shop the best Black Friday 2021 clothing deals right here, from Everlane to Rowing Blazers.
Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and while some look forward to the family time and all the turkey your dinner table has to offer, there’s one more exciting tradition to look forward to. That’s right: the shopping. And there’s no better way to kick off the holiday season (and get a head start on your gifting list than with Black Friday 2021 clothing deals. Not only can you buy a few things you’ve been coveting for yourself, indulging in the best Winter 2022 fashion trends, but you can also get tons of gifts for family and friends without breaking the bank.

Like every year, many of your favorite brands and retails are offering promotions on merchandise that is traditionally never discounted. It’s the perfect time to snag everything from that trendy New Year’s Eve dress to a wear-everywhere pair of jeans. With these kinds of deals, give yourself permission to go truly season-less with your shopping list; pick up under-$100 cashmere and swimwear for your next beach vacation at the same time.

Ahead, find the best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals to shop. From sweaters to suiting, handbags to jewelry, you’ll go crazy for every sale on this list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Old Navy Black Friday Sale

On Thanksgiving Day, though all brick-and-mortar Old Navy stores will be closed, you can shop online for 50% off everything. Additionally, on Black Friday, the 50% off will extend in stores and online in select categories, which continues through the weekend.

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale

Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale already started and will extend through Nov. 30. No code is needed and the prices will continue to drop throughout the month.

Rowing Blazers Black Friday Sale

Starting Nov. 22, shoppers can enjoy 25% off items sitewide — including Princess Diana’s popular sweater — with some exclusions.

Everlane Black Friday Sale

From Nov. 24 to 29, shoppers can take 40% off select styles that will change each day. On Cyber Monday, specifically, there will be a special on Cheeky Denim with 20% off styles.

& Other Stories Black Friday Sale

From Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, you can shop all of your favorite pieces at & Other Stories with 25% off using the code FRIDAY25.

Revolve Black Friday Sale

Beginning on Nov. 26, you can take up to 65% off site-wide, no code needed. On Nov. 29, take an extra 20% off sale items.

Shopbop Black Friday Sale

Shopbop’s sale is currently running up to 70% off. Whether you’re in the market for a New Year’s Eve dress or simply a pair of jeans, you won’t be disappointed.

The Arrivals Black Friday Sale

The Arrivals is slashing prices, offering up to 60% off, no code required from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, with early subscribers granted access on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

Staud Black Friday Sale

On Nov. 26, take 20% off purchases of $200 or more, 25% off $300 or more, and 30% off $400 or more.

Matches Black Friday Sale

Matches is offering a huge selection of thousands of high-fashion pieces at 30% off just in time for Black Friday and beyond.

Commando Black Friday Sale

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, Commando will be celebrating the Thanksgiving season with 20% off their holiday edit with the code HOLIDAY20.

Something Navy Black Friday Sale

From Nov. 20 through Nov. 29, Something Navy will be offering 40% off select styles with the code CYBER40.

Jade Swim Black Friday Sale

From Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, Jade Swim will be offering an additional 50% off sale items with the code GIVETHANKS.

Catbird Black Friday Sale

In honor of Thanksgiving weekend, Catbird will be offering 15% off sitewide (with select exclusions) from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, no code needed.

Mansur Gavriel Black Friday Sale

Your favorite handbag brand is offering up to 40% off select styles from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, online-only, no code needed.

AYR Black Friday Sale

With no code needed, you can shop 40% off all your AYR staples from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

Fashionphile Black Friday Sale

Just in time for pre-holiday shopping, Fashionphile is offering $100 off $1000+, $200 off $2000+, and $300 off $300+ from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26. Additionally on Nov. 29, the discount changes to $250 off $2000+.

Studs Black Friday Sale

Your new favorite earring brand is having their biggest sale of the season, with 25% off online from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28.

Alison Lou Black Friday Sale

Shop the most whimsical fine jewelry collection around with 20% off sitewide from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, no code needed.

The Westside Black Friday Sale

If you aren’t familiar with The Westside, now is your chance to get acquainted. From Nov. 24 through the end of the year, shop discounts of 30%-40% off site and storewide.

Naked Cashmere Black Friday Sale

Naked Cashmere has curated a special selection of pieces — their 23 most popular items — to be sold at hugely discounted prices from now through Dec. 2.

Eberjey Black Friday Sale

From Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, Eberjey is offering 25% off site-wide with the code JOY25.

Goop Black Friday Sale

Goop has just begun its annual holiday sale, beginning with prices slashed 40%, promising to rise in discount as the weeks move on.