Thanksgiving is right around the corner and while some look forward to the family time and all the turkey your dinner table has to offer, there’s one more exciting tradition to look forward to. That’s right: the shopping. And there’s no better way to kick off the holiday season (and get a head start on your gifting list than with Black Friday 2021 clothing deals. Not only can you buy a few things you’ve been coveting for yourself, indulging in the best Winter 2022 fashion trends, but you can also get tons of gifts for family and friends without breaking the bank.

Like every year, many of your favorite brands and retails are offering promotions on merchandise that is traditionally never discounted. It’s the perfect time to snag everything from that trendy New Year’s Eve dress to a wear-everywhere pair of jeans. With these kinds of deals, give yourself permission to go truly season-less with your shopping list; pick up under-$100 cashmere and swimwear for your next beach vacation at the same time.

Ahead, find the best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals to shop. From sweaters to suiting, handbags to jewelry, you’ll go crazy for every sale on this list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Old Navy Black Friday Sale Extra High-Waisted Button-Fly Sky Hi Straight Light-Wash Ripped Jeans Old Navy Size 00-30 $50 See on Old Navy On Thanksgiving Day, though all brick-and-mortar Old Navy stores will be closed, you can shop online for 50% off everything. Additionally, on Black Friday, the 50% off will extend in stores and online in select categories, which continues through the weekend.

Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Nili Lotan Tanner Trench Coat Nordstrom Size XS-L $746 See on Nordstrom Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale already started and will extend through Nov. 30. No code is needed and the prices will continue to drop throughout the month.

Rowing Blazers Black Friday Sale Rowing Blazers x Warm & Wonderful Sheep Sweater Rowing Blazers Size XS-XXXL $295 See on Rowing Blazers Starting Nov. 22, shoppers can enjoy 25% off items sitewide — including Princess Diana’s popular sweater — with some exclusions.

Everlane Black Friday Sale The Cozy-Stretch Wide-Leg Sweatpant Everlane Size XXS-XL $150 See on Everlane From Nov. 24 to 29, shoppers can take 40% off select styles that will change each day. On Cyber Monday, specifically, there will be a special on Cheeky Denim with 20% off styles.

& Other Stories Black Friday Sale Oversized Alpaca Blend Coat & Other Stories Size 0-12 $249 See on & Other Stories From Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, you can shop all of your favorite pieces at & Other Stories with 25% off using the code FRIDAY25.

Revolve Black Friday Sale Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit Revolve Size 23-32 $98 See on Revolve Beginning on Nov. 26, you can take up to 65% off site-wide, no code needed. On Nov. 29, take an extra 20% off sale items.

Shopbop Black Friday Sale Agolde Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans Shopbop Size 23-32 $142 See on Shopbop Shopbop’s sale is currently running up to 70% off. Whether you’re in the market for a New Year’s Eve dress or simply a pair of jeans, you won’t be disappointed.

The Arrivals Black Friday Sale Moya V The Arrivals Size XXS-XL $1,190 See on The Arrivals The Arrivals is slashing prices, offering up to 60% off, no code required from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, with early subscribers granted access on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

Staud Black Friday Sale Mini Ilana Dress Staud Size XS-XL $325 See on Staud On Nov. 26, take 20% off purchases of $200 or more, 25% off $300 or more, and 30% off $400 or more.

Matches Black Friday Sale Raey Crew-Neck Alpaca-Blend Textured Sweater Matches Size XXS-XL $370 See on Matches Matches is offering a huge selection of thousands of high-fashion pieces at 30% off just in time for Black Friday and beyond.

Commando Black Friday Sale Butte Turtleneck Bodysuit Commando Size XS-XL $108 See on Commando From Nov. 24 through Nov. 29, Commando will be celebrating the Thanksgiving season with 20% off their holiday edit with the code HOLIDAY20.

Something Navy Black Friday Sale Classic Blazer Something Navy Size XXS-XXL $225 See on Something Navy From Nov. 20 through Nov. 29, Something Navy will be offering 40% off select styles with the code CYBER40.

Jade Swim Black Friday Sale Hinge One Piece Jade Swim Size XS-L $220 See on Jade Swim From Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, Jade Swim will be offering an additional 50% off sale items with the code GIVETHANKS.

Catbird Black Friday Sale Classic Hoops Catbird $418 See on Catbird In honor of Thanksgiving weekend, Catbird will be offering 15% off sitewide (with select exclusions) from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, no code needed.

Mansur Gavriel Black Friday Sale Mini Cloud Wristlet Mansur Gavriel $365 See on Mansur Gavriel Your favorite handbag brand is offering up to 40% off select styles from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, online-only, no code needed.

AYR Black Friday Sale The Deep End AYR Size XS-XL $125 See on AYR With no code needed, you can shop 40% off all your AYR staples from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

Fashionphile Black Friday Sale Chanel Lambskin Quilted Small Double Flap Bag Fashionphile $3,140 See on Fashionphile Just in time for pre-holiday shopping, Fashionphile is offering $100 off $1000+, $200 off $2000+, and $300 off $300+ from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26. Additionally on Nov. 29, the discount changes to $250 off $2000+.

Studs Black Friday Sale CZ Flower Stud Studs $22 See on Studs Your new favorite earring brand is having their biggest sale of the season, with 25% off online from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28.

Alison Lou Black Friday Sale Flower Power Stack Ring Alison Lou $1,485 See on Alison Lou Shop the most whimsical fine jewelry collection around with 20% off sitewide from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, no code needed.

The Westside Black Friday Sale Brigitte Puff Sleeve Blouse The Westside Size XS-L $295 See on The Westside If you aren’t familiar with The Westside, now is your chance to get acquainted. From Nov. 24 through the end of the year, shop discounts of 30%-40% off site and storewide.

Naked Cashmere Black Friday Sale Colette Sweater Naked Cashmere Size XS-L $95 See on Naked Cashmere Naked Cashmere has curated a special selection of pieces — their 23 most popular items — to be sold at hugely discounted prices from now through Dec. 2.

Eberjey Black Friday Sale Gisele Printed Shortie Short PJ Set Eberjey Size XS-XL $120 See on Eberjey From Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, Eberjey is offering 25% off site-wide with the code JOY25.