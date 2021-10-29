Winter is right around the corner. And while it might be a particularly warm Fall for most parts of the country, that doesn’t mean that you can’t get a jump start on some of the cozy Winter 2022 trends that debuted on the runways just a few months ago.

Sure you might not be diving head-first into puffer jackets, shearling coats, or weather-proof Winter boots, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t start stocking up on items that will keep you cozy without being heavy or cumbersome.

Indeed you might wait another month before styling yourself in those fur-covered thigh-high boots from Miu Miu, or choose to pass on Chanel’s quilted ski-inspired onesie for now, there are plenty of looks that are just right for the extended transitional season.

Think: pleated midi skirts, mod mini silhouettes, knit everything, and more. And some of your favorite celebs are the perfect inspiration for these cold-weather trends. Think Hailey Bieber in a knit Laquan Smith halter dress. Or any one of Princess Diana’s beloved pleated skirt outfits.

Take their cue and embrace the below trends for Winter 2022, straight from the runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris. What’s more, many of these styles are available to shop right now. So, what are you waiting for? Inspiration awaits.

All Knit Everything

Fendi

Why stick to just sweaters when it comes to your knitwear this fall? Try out skirts, dresses, coats, and more for a cozy look that will keep you warm without too many layers. What’s more, it’s a great way to add a bit of texture to a simpler styling pair.

’60s Mod Minis

Courrèges

The shift-style mini looks are starting this Winter and carrying straight through to Spring 2022 (at very least!). Whether you’re looking for a skirt, dress, or coat, go for simple and clean lines with little fuss, to be styled with everything from chunky lace-up boots to heeled Mary Janes.

Pleated Midi Skirts

3.1 Phillip Lim

Back from a few years ago, it’s time to re-invest in the tailored trend that still not only boasts romantic flair, but movement as well. It can be effortlessly worn with everything from a crewneck knit and flats for brunch to a button-down and heels for the office.

Lilac

Jil Sander

Though pink has reigned supreme for the past few years, pale purple — or lilac — is gaining steam for Winter 2022. It’s a great transitional color, as it can be styled in everything from heavy coats to trousers, midi skirts to knitwear.

Daytime Sparkle

Celine

Who says that you have to wait until evening — or even New Year’s Eve — to indulge in a sparkly moment? Designers this season are all for the daytime sequin, making a case for dresses, trenches, and tops with a bit of sparkle.