Shopping for your loved ones can easily be the most stressful part of the holiday season. Maybe you’re stumped on what to get your longtime BFF, a new partner, or your well-intentioned mom who insists that she doesn’t need anything when you ask her to drop some hints before the Black Friday deals roll out. Suddenly, those same old candles or tired coffee mugs start looking dangerously tempting.

The problem? Generic or impersonal gifts are a guaranteed shortcut to closet clutter, and even a splurge-worthy trend doesn’t guarantee your recipient will actually love it. To help you level up your holiday shopping ahead of Cyber Week, we tapped the pros who’ve cracked the code on thoughtful presents — from a marketing manager raised by two generations of elite gift-givers to a celebrity concierge who shops for A-listers — to share their secrets for pulling off unforgettable finds.

Turn Your Notes App Into A Gifting Mastermind File

Bentley Boldt Hall, a New Orleans-based senior marketing manager at tasc Performance, learned from her grandmother Deede and mom Caroline to treat shopping for presents as “a year-round mindset” so she never lets the holidays “drive the rush.”

“If something strikes me in April that I know is perfect for someone on my list, I grab it [and] hide it,” she says. Her purchases live in a dedicated stash spot — a guest bedroom turned “costume closet/craft/gift room,” she admits, pointing out that living in New Orleans inherently demands costume storage — until she wraps them right before gifting.

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To keep track of it all, she relies on her phone. “My inventory is tracked on a note on my phone, and I’ll highlight something in green when it’s been given,” she says. “Listen, because people often talk about what they want or need. I’ll text myself, jot down a note, or the best — create a calendar entry around the time I need to purchase the gift.”

That phone-first strategy inspired the present she’s most proud of: commissioned artwork for her bestie. After spotting her friend’s mom’s “beautiful vases” on the sweetheart table at her wedding, Boldt Hall turned the memory into a housewarming gift. “I snapped a photo of them on my phone and commissioned an artist, Tani Greenspan Koch, to paint prints of the vases for her new house. The art turned out beautifully and my friend absolutely loved them. I got to bring a memory from her wedding to her new life,” she says.

Upgrade Your Loved One’s Daily Habits

Márcio Jesus, a Brazil-based certified sommelier and maître d’ who writes gift guides on SommShelf, says those so-called “boring” gift ideas are often the ones your loved ones will actually reach for time and time again.

One easy approach is elevating something they already own — especially if you want to channel acts-of-service energy into solving a tiny daily headache. “The best gifts replace an object people own but would never upgrade themselves: a good waiter’s corkscrew instead of the cheap one in the drawer, two beautiful glasses instead of the mismatched set,” Jesus says. “People rarely buy themselves ‘better’ versions of everyday things.”

You can also take cues from the minor inconveniences your best friend or parent mentions in passing. “Notice their little frustrations: the leftover champagne that goes flat, the red wine drips on the tablecloth, the cork that always breaks,” he suggests. A quick search ahead of Black Friday can lead you to a clever fix they didn’t even know existed, all without breaking your budget.

Jesus’s golden rule for keeping your present out of a junk drawer? Make sure they can open and enjoy it immediately. “Make it ready to use tonight without another purchase,” he says. “Include what’s needed to enjoy the gift right away: the glasses with a bottle, the stopper with a sparkling wine.”

Craft An Experience Around A Shared Craving

A “self-proclaimed serial gifter” and “big foodie,” Hien Nguyen — the Australia-based founder of wellness brand Happy Way — says he tapped into his and his wife Lisa’s “weakness for pho” to create a memorable date-night experience.

“I was looking through my Notes app (where I keep little ideas about things Lisa has mentioned wanting to do and experiences we could enjoy together), I jotted down pho, and I came back to it a couple of days later,” he says. Brainstorming ways to turn their favorite dish into an interactive date led him to Vietnamese cooking workshops.

“Immediately, I thought it would be perfect,” he says. “Because even though we love the food so much and try to re-create it often, it’s very different when you’re learning the process of getting all those flavors and ingredients right.”

Use Next-Level Presentation To Create A “Wow Factor”

Brian Daniel, the founder of the Los Angeles-based Celebrity PA Network, shops for A-list clients and helps celebrity assistants buy presents for their famous bosses. He credits his “overactive imagination” and years of experience for taking his gift-giving skills to the next level, approaching every shopping trip with the same mindset: “How can I bring a ‘wow factor’ to the person who is going to open it?”

Gifts “don’t have to be expensive, but they do need to be thoughtful,” he says, recalling when one friend was brought to tears by the custom packaging he used to zhuzh up a kit of her favorite makeup.

“I put it in an amazing, handcrafted basket with excelsior (Aspen wood shavings made for packing luxe items) and had it delivered. She called me and left a message, and she was crying. She said, and I quote, ‘Brian, this is the most amazing and thoughtful gift anyone has ever given me. I’ll never forget you,’” he recalls. “Now, I should mention that she was married to a famous football player, and she was used to getting the finest and most expensive things in life. Yet my $300 gift totally blew her socks off.”

Match Your Gift To An Emotional Moment

Alyssa Ostroff, the Florida-based founder of Self-Care Shirts, believes the best gifts make the recipient feel seen. “For me, the gift has to meet the person exactly where they are emotionally, not just mark an occasion,” she says.

“When my sister moved to New York, I gave her a gift card loaded with a couple hundred dollars specifically for plane tickets, so that anytime she felt homesick, coming home was already paid for,” Ostroff shares. “The gift wasn’t money. It was permission to come home.”

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Along those same lines, a great gift can also give someone “permission” to indulge in a little luxury. “The best presents are often the thing someone wants but won’t get for themselves — the rest, the small indulgence, the treat that feels frivolous,” she says. “Giving it removes their guilt, and that’s the actual gift.”

Separate Your Own Taste From The Equation

“My biggest rule: Never buy something just because you like it. It’s not about your taste; it’s about theirs,” Ostroff says. “Now, in my 30s, I mostly want experiences and memories — a play, a little weekend trip, an art exhibit — and I lean that way for others, too. But I’ve also learned not everyone is me. Some people treasure something physical they can wear or hold.”

To put that rule into practice — and resist her own bias toward experiences — she picked out microwavable lavender heating gloves, a cozy robe, and a neck wrap to ease her mother-in-law’s chronic pain while recovering from hand surgery. “It’s practical, soothing, and usable every day,” she says.

How To Nail The Holidays This Year

You don’t need an A-list budget or a celebrity concierge on speed dial to become a legendary gift-giver. The secret is simple: Pay attention.

As you map out your Black Friday shopping strategy this season, borrow a page from these pros — track the tiny details, solve an everyday annoyance, and don’t underestimate great presentation — to land on a gift your loved one will genuinely treasure long after the wrapping paper is gone.