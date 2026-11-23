To quote the enduring Queen of Pop, Ms. Britney Spears, there are only two types of people in the world. And, in case you were wondering, that great divide? It’s between those who stick to their shopping lists and those who convince themselves they've actually saved money by spending $200 they never planned on.

Most of us are the latter. Thankfully, the very serious™ economic theory of girl math, which essentially constitutes creative and illogical justifications for spending money, has been popularized long enough that we are heading into another holiday season with its teachings. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, when you meet the gaze of a beautiful $400 wool coat that used to cost $850, you might need some internal mental gymnastics to justify the purchase during a holiday meant for buying things for… literally anyone else.

Don’t worry, your secrets (and your credit card statement) are safe here. Below, you’ll find some justifications to keep in your back pocket, whether you’re convincing yourself or someone else watching you add to cart.

1. Paying $10 for shipping is a waste of money — but spending an extra $40 on a random top you didn't even want to get free shipping? Congrats, you just saved $10.

Bonus points if you don't even have to sign in to your account to qualify for free shipping. The faster it gets to your doorstep, the faster you can justify the purchase before the “underconsumption core” side of TikTok tries to lecture you about impulse buys. And that semi-sheer long-sleeve you just ordered from REVOLVE has a much longer shelf life than, say, the $8 influencer matcha that cultural commentators swear you’re spending your hard-earned money on, anyway.

2. If you were going to buy it at full price anyway, the discount is basically income.

You’ve saved it to your LTK to practice restraint — and now you see it has a significantly lower price tag. Now is the time to strike, considering it was about to be added to cart at a much higher price. (And now you have more money to spend on more important things, like other gifts for yourself.)

3. Buy two during the sales because your sister, best friend, or roommate is going to steal it anyway.

It's accounting for anticipated theft. But it’s also accounting for the money you save on Tylenol, because you’re avoiding so many headaches down the line. While not a monetary rebate, it’s a life rebate: You’ll never have to shout, “ARE YOU WEARING MY SWEATER?” again. Or at least for the rest of the holidays.

Plus, you’ll be a really good sister. Merry Christmas to you, and Merry Christmas to her. Everybody wins, etc., etc.





4. If it’s for a dog or a baby, that doesn’t count as spending.

Finally, we’re getting to the gift-giving portion here. Because Cyber Week is so devilishly good (we’re talking 40% to 80% off!!), we often forget it’s supposed to be for others, not just ourselves. And when you come across teeny-tiny Adidas Sambas and embroidered dog scarves alike, you realize those are such small purchases — in every sense of the word.

5. And on that note, you’re reminded you don’t have a baby.

So you can shop more for yourself without feeling guilty. You’ve earned this Black Friday treat because you don’t have to spend money on a whole other human. Major Samantha Jones "I don't have a baby" party vibes here.

6. If it's from your Gen Z cousin's ShopMy, it's already been vetted.

So, yeah. It might be a fancy serum with a higher price tag than your typical Amazon purchases and drugstore skin care staples, but again, she knows. And her face — with those angelic, collagen-filled cheeks — would never lie. Nor does it look like she’s using something economical.

7. It’s practical (but elevated), which means it’s a cost you would’ve accounted for anyway.

You’ll need deodorant (fancy, viral sticks in minimalist packaging) and laundry detergent (in a swanky perfume scent). You lost your hoop earrings, so you’ll need a new pair — they might as well be nickel-free silver. And if it’s going to be a PJ set, why not make it the kind with custom embroidery of your last name?

8. Returns equal a profit match.

Returning a $50 item gives you a $50 credit. Because that money is already "gone" from your bank account, spending that credit on a new Cyber Monday deal means the new item is completely free. And guess what? No one here ever claimed to be a finance expert. (Or an expert at anything at all, really.)

9. Spending now means more wiggle room in December.

Shopping the sales now means you've preserved your future budget, so you have even more money to spend later. Follow along for your own holiday excitement… because the sound of the UPS truck rolling up to your house during the holidays hits almost as hard as a customary listen of *NSYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.”

10. Buying a discounted red lip is just following the Lipstick Index.

When times get tough, who doesn’t turn to little luxuries? And if that little luxury happens to be 30% off on Black Friday, well, that's just typical economic behavior. (Besides, you might just need a red lip for the holidays, so it’s more like seasonal planning than it is frivolous spending.)

11. It’s honoring tradition to add to cart.

Your ancestors used to hunt and gather. Your sister used to have to drive to the mall and force conversation with people from her high school — the horrors. Now, you can add anything to cart from the luxury of your own home. (The cost of gas, time, and social exhaustion = gone.) Which means more money in your pocket, essentially.

12. Spending $50+ on a White Elephant gift is justified if it causes drama.

If you have the best gift, you hold all of the power of the night. If this were a game of The Traitors, you would win. And that’s the second-best feeling to actually winning the gift itself.

13. Anything after Thanksgiving is a Christmas expense.

Once the turkey leftovers are in the fridge, regular budgeting rules no longer apply. Because you literally cannot put a price on magic. Or a luxury face oil.