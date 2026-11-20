When I was a kid, I used to go to the Walmart in my grandma’s suburban town in upstate New York at 5 a.m. every Black Friday. Growing up in NYC, this was always an exciting excursion, since there were no Walmarts around the city. Still full of turkey and pumpkin pie, I delighted in the low, low price of coffee makers. Obviously, I only cared because my mom did — I personally knew very little about either coffee or prices (the good old days). But seeing the joy on her face, I was sure that this was it. This was the best day of the year.

In this Walmart. At this hour. This was the time to become someone new.

I still believe that about Black Friday. While New Year’s Eve is often the day people start thinking about upcoming goals for the year, I think it’s actually the worst possible night to make a big decision. In turn, New Year’s Day is not the time to give birth to your most aspirational self. No, that self should be born on the last Friday in November.

Every year, on Jan. 1, we’re told by society that it’s time to vow to be a different person. The next day, you may walk into an overpacked gym and reconsider. Call me self-absorbed, but there’s no point in making a resolution when everyone else is doing it. I want to be an original, and also, there are no free ellipticals come the new year.

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Instead of sticking to the status quo, I believe that Black Friday should be the start of the self-improvement year. Purchases are the easiest way to jumpstart actual goals anyway, right? I know that sounds materialistic, but hey, that’s the world we live in. Think of Black Friday as your chance to get ahead on New Year’s resolutions and buy the stuff that belongs to your best self. From there, let the stuff pressure you into living up to it.

There’s a reason that the easiest way to stick to your gym routine is to buy an overpriced membership that you can’t cancel for three months and luxurious workout sets for added motivation.

Let’s say you want to drink more water. On Black Friday, there’s a 40-ounce bottle with a straw and a handle waiting for you on the shelf. And you know what? It’s on sale. And it’s a color called Fog. You could be the woman drinking from the Fog-colored jug. You could be that woman — but buying the bottle is the first step.

Black Friday truly is the ideal time to reinvent yourself. Thanks, in part, to the fact that the stakes are lower.

It doesn’t end there. Let’s say you want to clean more. When Black Friday comes around, buy a vacuum. A good one, the kind that gets reviewed by your favorite influencers and Substackers (or on your aunt’s Facebook page, same thing).

Maybe you want a new aesthetic. One flash sale on Pandora, and suddenly you’re the kind of woman who wears a stack of gold necklaces on top of her go-to jeans and a T-shirt. Want to read more? What do you know, Kindles are having a major promotion. Want to cook? They’re practically giving away air fryers for free.

Black Friday truly is the ideal time to reinvent yourself. Thanks, in part, to the fact that the stakes are lower. No one will ask you what your resolutions are, and no one will check in as your “accountability partner.” If a Black Friday purchase fails, and suddenly you own a walking pad that you now use as a coat rack, no one will know, and at least you got the instant gratification of a good deal.

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Furthermore, it’s helpful to create a new version of yourself right before the holidays. This sounds counterintuitive, but it’s true. One, you don’t really have to try at work anymore, if you play your “let’s circle back after the holidays” cards well enough. Two, it’s dark at 4:30 p.m. now. It’s no fun to go out anyway, so you may as well focus on yourself. And three, you get a five-week head start against everyone else. This is how to be a better person... better than other people. Which is not the point of resolutions, but is a welcomed perk.

So this year, I’m becoming my best self on Black Friday. And on Jan. 1, when I could be over-salted and lying to myself, instead, I’ll already be on the couch in my ankle weights. Five weeks ahead of schedule.