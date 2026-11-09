It's Christmas come early. While finding a pair of BTS concert tickets under the tree is on every ARMY's wish list, getting a front-row look at Jung Kook in his Calvin Kleins is the gift you can enjoy right this second. And it might just give you some inspo in the process.

The youngest BTS member stars in the brand's new Holiday 2026 campaign, extending his successful partnership as a Calvin Klein global ambassador following the first buzzy collab that sold out within minutes. Launching today, Nov. 9, the collection offers a personal edit of his seasonal wardrobe. It serves as a cheat sheet for anyone needing gift ideas for their partners, family members — or even yourself. Think cozy knits, timeless denim silhouettes, and effortlessly cool staples.

“There are certain Calvin Klein styles that I always come back to — especially the denim,” Jung Kook says about his capsule in the official press release. (Can confirm: Throughout the recent US and Europe legs of BTS’ Arirang World Tour, the singer consistently sported his fave silhouettes from the label, including baggy, barrel, and ‘90s-inspired straight-cut jeans.) “For this holiday edit, I had fun taking some of the most iconic fits and styling them in new ways for the season,” he shares, adding that the versatile pieces can easily be dressed up or kept simple to make each look “your own.”

The "Internet Boyfriend" Layered Knit

In one layout, BTS’ “Golden Maknae” gives everyone a master class in cozy dressing, layering a chunky gray marbled yarn sweater over a white undershirt. He pairs it with nondescript black trousers and a belt for a sleek look, finishing it off with chunky noir leather shoes and silver accessories. It’s the kind of laid-back ‘fit that works for basically any type of situation: meeting the parents, lounging with your childhood bestie at home, or simply running out for an iced coffee.

Andrew Rothschild for Calvin Klein Andrew Rothschild for Calvin Klein 1 / 2

The Street-Style Denim Edge

The “Standing Next To You” singer’s love for a jean jacket is well documented. Jung Kook even launched his own ‘90s trucker-inspired silhouette as part of his previous CKJK collab. Naturally, a denim jacket has a prominent spot on his current holiday wish list. This time around, however, he skips the matching jeans in favor of slacks and shiny leather shoes for extra polish. By layering a white shirt under a black top beneath the jacket, he gives the effortless attire a structured look that’s perfect for hitting the town — possibly on his motorbike.

Andrew Rothschild for Calvin Klein

The Modern Gentleman Silhouette

In a separate look, Jung Kook takes a sleek, dapper turn in a noir pantsuit and crisp white button-down. A skinny black tie adds a timeless, gentlemanly charm to the ensemble while maintaining a decidedly modern edge.

Andrew Rothschild for Calvin Klein

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