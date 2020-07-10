14 Black-Owned Hair Care Brands You'll Absolutely Love Supporting

Signing petitions and posting to social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement is important, but there's a lot more you can do to support the Black community. Making a conscious decision to spend money at Black-owned businesses is just one of the many other ways you can help Black lives.

Although many brands have publicly signaled support for Black lives in recent weeks, there's also a push for those same brands and retailers to go beyond social media posts. Uoma Beauty's Sharon Chuter's Pull Up For Change initiative has revealed that while some brands have publicly shown support for Black lives, not all have actively worked to include Black voices in their hiring practices. Chuter has called for transparency in company demographics as a means of holding those leaders accountable and enabling better economic opportunities for Black people.

Meanwhile, Aurora James, owner of brand Brother Vellies, began the 15% Pledge which spoke specifically to major retailers. James called on Sephora, Target, and others to promise 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned brands, a nod to the purchasing power of Black people in the United States.

The push for transparency and change that Chuter and James are calling for must continue, but you can also shift your own shopping habits and intentionally purchase from these 14 great Black-owned hair care brands.

1. Pattern Pattern Jojoba Oil Hair Serum Pattern $25 See Now On Pattern Pattern Beauty was founded by multi-talented star Tracee Ellis Ross in 2019. The brand was formulated for curly hair and, specifically, for the often-overlooked 3C to 4C categories. The company has continued to expand its product offerings, including new tools and styling items, and it also has a blog featuring tips and more.

2. Mielle Organics Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Organic Hair Oil Mielle Organics $9.99 See Now On Mielle Organics Mielle Organics was founded in 2014 by former registered nurse Monique Rodriguez, who wanted to incorporate her health and science background into the brand. Mielle began with its Advanced Hair Formula, which is actually a supplement designed to help improve hair, skin, and nail health. Now, it offers everything from hair and skin care items to a wider array of supplements. Reviews on the site credit the brand with its ability to work for a multitude of textures, and products like its Detangling Co-Wash and Rosemary Mint Hair Oil are customer standouts.

3. Briogeo Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask Briogeo $36 See Now On Briogeo In launching Briogeo, founder Nancy Twine drew inspiration from her grandmother, who made homemade hair care products for her community. The brand has grown to be a cult classic among beauty enthusiasts with its Don't Despair, Repair! mask, garnering accolades from reviewers on both Briogeo and Sephora's websites.

4. Curls Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Hair Wash Curls $15 See Now On Curls Mahisha Dellinger founded Curls after leaving her position at a Fortune 500 company. The cruelty- and paraben-free brand creates products not just women but also for children and babies. The offerings range from items that encourage hair growth and decrease shedding to a selection of vegan options.

5. Oyin Handmade Oyin Handmade Ginger Mint Co-Wash Oyin Handmade $11.99 See Now On Oyin Handmade Oyin Handmade, founded in 2001 by Jamyla Bennu, focuses on bringing self-care to its clients through natural and organic products developed specifically for textured, natural hair. The brand features both hair and body care items, and you can also shop a selection of minis if you want to test something out before committing to buying a full-size version.

6. Naturalicious Naturalicious Itch Be Gone Bundle Naturalicious $68 See Now On Naturalicious Founded by Gwen Jimmere, Naturalicious aims to simplify extensive hair care routines. Jimmere's own regimen moved to just three simple steps when she began creating products, and she infused that philosophy into the brand. Naturalicious features step-by-step kits that keep things easy but effective, and the brand also offers everything from styling products to targeted treatments.

7. Nancy's Kitchen Products Miracle Leave-In with Rice Water Nancy's Kitchen Products $18 See Now On Nancy's Kitchen Products Nancy's Kitchen Products pays homage to the legacy of kitchen-made hair care products in the Black community and was directly inspired by founder Donna Jenay's grandmother. The brand's range features everything from growth serums to conditioners, and reviewers give especially high marks to the Silk Buttercream Hair Growth oil.

8. Ooli Ooli Beauty LOC’D & LOADED™ Loc Gel Ooli Beauty $18 $15 See Now On Ooli Ooli sets its self apart because it's specifically designed for people who wear locs. Founded by Jessica Pritchett, the brand offers a unisex collection of products that covers everything from cleansing to styling.

10. Jane Carter Solutions Coiling All Curls Elongating Gel Jane Carter Solutions $12 See Now On Jane Carter Solutions Jane Carter founded her eponymous brand which features products for every hair type from wavy to tightly coiled. The company offers a range of products that help protect and nourish the scalp, aid in styling hair, as well as cleanse and condition. It also has a celeb fan in Beyoncé, who loves the brand's Wrap and Roll.

11. TPH by Taraji TPH By Taraji Master Cleanse TPH By Taraji $15 See Now On TPH by Taraji Founded by actor Taraji P. Henson, TPH by Taraji focuses on scalp care as a holistic method of caring for your overall hair health. The brand's Master Cleanse targets the scalp using a three-prong applicator that's designed to work well for those wearing protective styles, weaves, and more.

12. Sienna Naturals Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir Sienna Naturals $28 See Now On Sienna Naturals Founded by Hannah Diop, Sienna Naturals uses natural botanicals to create healthy scalps and hair. The brand encourages you to build hair care rituals, much like your skin care routine, that lay the groundwork for healthy hair.

13. Meraki Organics Agave Citrine Pre-Shampoo Masque Meraki Organics $55 See Now On Meraki Organics Founded by Amber Makupson, Meraki Organics' products source ingredients from around the world and are activated by gemstones. The brand's blend of organic botanicals and the use of gems make Meraki a perfect option for those who wish to incorporate a little spirituality into their hair routine.