Blake Lively Cosplayed As Blair Waldorf In A Preppy Mini & A $12K Bag

No star throws herself into method dressing more than Blake Lively. Her 2024 press tour for It Ends With Us, where she sartorially cosplayed as her florist alter-ego, Lily Blossom Bloom, in a series of botanical-inspired explosions, still lives rent-free in my mind. Naturally, now that she’s back on the circuit for Another Simple Favor, fans (read: me) have been expecting a similarly character-driven wardrobe. Her first look on tour, however, channeled a character from an entirely different character, and it wasn’t even hers; it was Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf.

Blake’s Blair-Coded Look

When A Simple Favor, the dark comedy starring Lively, Anna Kendrick, and Henry Golding, was first released in 2018, Lively exclusively wore pantsuits on the press tour, mimicking her character Emily Nelson’s affinity for sharp tailoring. On Tuesday, April 15, she switched up her sartorial MO for the sequel’s promo run. Instead of a crisp blazer and trousers, she wore a loose black cardigan with a chunky yellow trim and a micro mini leather skirt.

The look went from martini-chugging corporate executive to that more akin to a preppy schoolgirl. Can you say Constance Billard? The Age of Adaline star practically embodied Blair Waldorf energy, who went hard for the collegiate, quiet luxury aesthetic.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

She Did Have Some Movie Easter Eggs

Fortunately for A Simple Favor fans, Lively can’t resist a style Easter egg, no matter how teeny. So she incorporated little movie nods into her accessorizing. Peep her mismatched lemon earrings (a wedge on one ear and the full fruit on the other).

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’ll recall, her character loved vodka martinis and even gave a mini-lesson on how to make them properly. And the key ingredient? Lemon twists.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Her Eye-Watering $12K Chanel Bag

Apart from her blinged-out jewelry, fruity or otherwise, she also accessorized with ultra-sheer tights tucked into knee-high boots. The most eye-catching part of her look, however, was her limited edition Chanel Camera bag, which costs a whopping $12,750. It was also completely out of character — literally. If you’ll recall, Lively’s onscreen persona hated getting her photo taken, so this could’ve been another cheeky nod.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another slay.