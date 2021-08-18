Beauty
The late-’90s style is all the rage rn.
Braided pigtails had their heyday in the ‘90s, according to Bassia Bassia colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer. Just think of Britney Spears in the iconic “Baby One More Time” video. With celebs like Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs recently rocking the look, it’s clearly back in style.
"The style has been modernized by using extensions and embellishments," Ohlmeyer says.
