8 Times Bridgerton Belles Owned The Sheer Dress Trend

Madame Delacroix would definitely approve.

Phoebe Dynevor swapped Daphne Bridgerton’s Regency gowns for a sheer Louis Vuitton number at the Met Gala, 2022.
Simone Ashley, best known as Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma, makes several appearances on this list. Here she is in a Nensi Dojaka design.
