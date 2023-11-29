Decades later, Britney Spears’ live performances are still considered some of the best in the biz. Whenever she took the stage between the late ’90s and Dec. 31, 2017 (her last show to date), Spears pulled out all the stops: the choreography was top-notch, her energy was sky-high, and her costumes would later go down in history.

With every awards show appearance, Spears’ on-stage outfits got better and better. However, there’s one performance look that has become her most famous — and it involves a live snake.

Britney’s 2001 MTV VMAs Look

On Sept. 6, 2001, Spears performed what would soon be a chart-topping song for the first time: “I’m A Slave 4 U.”

Halfway through the awards presentation, the curtain lifted to reveal a jungle-inspired set and backup dancers dressed in sultry animal costumes. As she started singing “all you people look at me like I'm a little girl...,” Spears stepped out to unveil a glimmering two-piece bra and short set.

She wore a leaf green bra, complete with crystal brooches and strappy details, custom made by legendary designer duo Kurt and Bart, who would go on to fashion many more pieces for Spears.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

On bottom, she tapped into her love of low-waisted silhouettes in a teeny pair of shorts embellished with the image of a glittering butterfly. The micro shorts boasted flowy fabric at each hip that moved as she danced.

The four minute VMAs production immediately made headlines — not just because of the quality and costuming, but because the song was unreleased at the time. Her surprise debut came two weeks before its official release date, effectively creating buzz for the drop.

Her Sparkling Accessories

The whole look was quintessential Y2K, but it was her accessories that solidified it as a classic Britney ‘fit. The glitzy add-ons stretched from head to toe, starting with temporary glitter tattoos placed artfully across her chest.

Then, there were her knee-high boots, which featured a venomous green snake sewn in sequins, and a massive bejeweled wrist cuff that matched her bra. Her trademark bellybutton ring was also decked out for the occasion.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Last But Not Least: Banana The Snake

The most noteworthy outfit addition was Banana (fitting, given its yellow shade), the albino Burmese python she famously draped across her shoulders.

Spears addressed the iconic, and apparently terrifying, moment in her new memoir, The Woman In Me. “All I knew was to look down, because I felt if I looked up and caught its eye, it would kill me,” she wrote.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

A look well worth the risk.