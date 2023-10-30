Britney Spears finally told her story on her own terms in her new memoir The Woman In Me — but she may not be done just yet. On Oct. 29, the singer teased a second book on Instagram, calling it “Volume 2” of her memoir, before apparently deleting the post.

The tease seemingly contradicts Spears’ statement from days prior to the book’s release, in which she said that writing The Woman In Me “gave her closure” on the events covered in the memoir and helped her focus on the future.

“Most of the book is from 20 years ago,” she explained in an Instagram note. “I have moved on, and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here !!! I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my life !!! Either way, that is the last of it and sh*t happens !!!”

Is Britney Spears Releasing Another Book?

In her now-deleted Instagram post, Spears declared that a new book would come out in 2024. “Humor is the cure to everything !!! Play on !!! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready !!!,” she said.

Sources told Variety that there is currently no “Vol. 2” in the works, however.

Spears has been open about how much work it took to write her book, stating after it was announced that she underwent therapy while reliving her past. “I worked my ass off for this book,” she said in an Instagram video.

“I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

The Woman In Me’s Success

The instant success of The Woman In Me could be motivating Spears to pick up the pen again. The day it was released, Spears celebrated on Twitter, stating that it was “the highest-selling celebrity memoir in history” after just one day.

“Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive !!!” she wrote. “Love you all.”

Sales data to confirm Spears’ claim will not be released until later this week. However, The Woman In Me topped Amazon’s Best Sellers list even before its release, and stayed in the top spot until Oct. 29, when it was overtaken by Matthew Perry’s 2022 memoir following his passing.