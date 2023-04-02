Makeup products tend to get all of the attention when it comes to viral popularity (and in the case of prestige products like Charlotte Tilbury’s ‘Pillow Talk’ lipstick, the hunt for the perfect alternative). But beauty brand Sol De Janeiro put body care in the spotlight with its cult-favorite (and celebrity-loved) Bum Bum Cream. The luxe cream has both moisturizing and firming benefits, but it’s the long-lasting scent that mixes notes of pistachio, salted caramel, jasmine, and vanilla that has made it truly splurge-worthy. Thankfully, the best Bum Bum Cream alternatives will give you similar skin-smoothing benefits (and beachy vibes) for less than half the cost (an 8-ounce tub of Bum Bum Cream will set you back $48, FYI).

Scan through the original Bum Bum Cream’s list of ingredients, and you’ll find nourishing botanicals like cupuaçu butter and coconut oil, as well as lightweight hydrators like hyaluronic acid and squalane. Then, there’s a combination of antioxidant-rich ingredients like guarana extract, açaí oil, and brazil nut (which harken to the brand’s Brazilian inspiration) that work to improve skin’s elasticity and provide protection against environmental damage. On the list ahead, you’ll find a mix of similar lotions and body creams, all formulated with nourishing butter and oils like shea butter, cocoa seed butter, mango seed butter, and coconut oil. Each of these alternatives features a tropical-inspired scent, several of which have even been compared to the beloved Bum Bum Cream.

Shop The Best Bum Bum Cream Alternatives

In a hurry? Here are the best Bum Bum cream alternatives:

1. The Amazon-Favorite

Among the 15,000-plus five-star ratings and reviews for this lotion on Amazon, dozens of reviewers compare it to Sol De Janeiro’s body cream. A quick search for Bum Bum Cream alternatives on social media or YouTube will also lead you to OGX’s Extra Creamy + Coconut Miracle Oil Ultra Moisture Lotion, which is more than double the size of the original cream at less than a quarter of the price. The lotion — which has a similarly tropical scent thanks to notes of coconut, vanilla, and tangerine — has a lighter consistency than a thicker cream or body butter, allowing it to absorb right into your skin. And it still contains plenty of moisturizing ingredients, including glycerin, coconut oil, and shea butter.

Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter Fragrance Notes: Coconut Milk, Tangerine, Vanilla Bean Size: 19.5 oz.

Relevant Review: “The smell is very similar to Bum Bum but doesn’t have the sweet end note or longevity. To extend the life of my Bum Bum cream, I mix this into it and apply it. Alone, it’s a fantastic lotion and super moisturizing with a thick consistency. If you’re a Bum Bum addict like me, this line is perfect for adding into your expensive cream, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner to smell delicious and save a lot of money.”

2. A Firming Body Lotion Under $10

While the scientific evidence is lacking when it comes to body lotions that claim to firm your skin, Palmer’s Firming Butter has earned a dedicated following (and nearly 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon). The drugstore lotion uses mineral oil, cocoa seed butter, and shea butter to leave dry skin silky smooth, but it’s the addition of hydrolyzed collagen, elastin, and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) that makes it really stand out. Collagen and elastin are already well known for their ability to potentially improve elasticity, and CoQ10 is an antioxidant that our bodies naturally produce, and which is believed to stimulate collagen and elastin production when applied topically. As for how this lotion smells, Palmers’ is known for its chocolate-y scent (that’s thanks to the cocoa butter inside).

Key Ingredients: Mineral Oil, Cocoa Extract, Cocoa Seed Butter, Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Hydrolyzed Elastin, Sunflower Seed Oil, CoQ10 Scent: Cocoa Size: 10.6 oz.

Relevant Review: “Have been using now for two weeks I have noticed a huge difference in my skin. My skin feels firmer and more moisturized. The smell is not strong at all. I do not feel oily or gressy. I am able to get dressed soon after applying. We definitely be using this daily.”

3. A Similar-Scented Body Butter

If you can’t get enough of the Bum Bum Cream’s warm, sweet scent, try this Alba Botanica Hawaiian Deep Moisturizing Body Cream the next time you’re looking to save some serious cash. Ingredients like shea butter and cocoa seed butter help to give this moisturizer a rich, creamy texture, while safflower, macadamia, and kukui nut oils offer more hydrating and soothing benefits. Cruelty-free and pH-balanced, the hypoallergenic cream also includes skin-soothing ingredients like aloe leaf juice and cucumber fruit extract.

Key Ingredients: Aloe Leaf Juice, Safflower Seed Oil, Shea Butter, Kukui Nut Oil, Macadamia Seed Oil, Cocoa Seed Butter, Vitamin E, Cucumber Fruit Extract Fragrance Notes: Vanilla, Kukui Nut Oil Size: 6.5 oz.

Relevant Review: “This body cream is fairly thick and definitely a cream rather than a lotion. It absorbs well and doesn’t leave behind any greasiness. The smell is a bit strong, but I actually like it. It has a nutty caramel-vanilla scent which reminds me of Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream. The scent lingers for a while, but it does not last all day. It’s a gentle cream that doesn’t irritate my skin. I’m a fan!”

4. A Body Butter Designed For Post-Sun Use

Though this Hawaiian Tropic Exotic Coconut After Sun Body Butter was created to rehydrate skin after a day in the sun (having worn and reapplied your SPF, of course), you can use it whenever you want to transport yourself to warmer weather. Shea, mango seed, and cocoa seed butters are combined with coconut and avocado oils to give this intensely moisturizing body butter a silky feel as you apply it, which lasts for up to 12 hours. It even comes complete with the beachy, coconut-y scent that Hawaiian Tropic is known for.

Key Ingredients: Shea Butter, Mango Seed Butter, Cocoa Seed Butter, Coconut Oil, Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, Papaya Fruit Extract, Mango Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Aloe Leaf Juice Scent: Coconut Size: 8 oz.

Relevant Review: “So I love a certain Bum Bum cream, crazy overpriced if you ask me. This smells like you just emerged from the tropics but is super inexpensive. I use this primarily after a day in the sun. It does not feel greasy at all and leaves my skin amazing for about 12 hours.”

5. A Luxe Body Cream That Still Feels Fancy (But Doesn’t Cost Quite As Much)

Personally, I find the Bum Bum Cream’s fragrance to be overwhelmingly strong. And the lotion itself, while moisturizing, always felt a bit sticky to me (sorry, but it’s true). That’s why this Kopari Ultra Restore Body Butter sounds so appealing. The whipped formula was designed to melt into skin instantly, and is clinically proven to keep skin hydrated for up to 72 hours. You’ll notice it includes several of the same ingredients found in Bum Bum Cream, including coconut oil, squalane, and hyaluronic acid. Though it’s a bit pricier than the other drugstore options on this list, it’s still nearly $20 cheaper for the same amount of product. The brand also makes Guava and Tahitian Vanilla versions of the body butter if you’re looking for a scent switch-up.

Key Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Squalane, Mango Seed Butter, Cactus Flower Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Panthenol, Vitamin E, Soybean Oil Fragrance Notes: Coconut, Jasmine, Neroli Size: 7.7 oz.

Relevant Review: “I am in love with this stuff! I am very picky about body moisturizer products because I find so many of them are either ineffective or make my skin feel greasy or sticky. This has no greasy feeling at all, not even when you first apply it. It just leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth and it lasts all day. And the scent is amazing!”