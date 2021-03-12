If you’re a beauty fan, you may well be familiar with the evolution of Boots’ makeup and skincare offering in recent years. While the retailer has always been a go-to for drugstore faves, it’s recently been introducing cult mid-range brands to its line-up one by one, making it a haven for beauty lovers hoping to pick up everything under one roof. And their latest acquisition is sure to excite many, as skincare brand Drunk Elephant has dropped in Boots this week.

Drunk Elephant joins the likes of The Inkey List, The Ordinary, and Dr Jart at Boots, whose skincare offerings are now wider than ever. Beloved for its no-B.S. approach to skincare, DE was founded by Tiffany Masterson, and each skincare and haircare product promises not to contain any of the so-called “suspicious six”: drying alcohols, silicones, SLS, chemical screens, essential oils, or fragrances/dyes. The brand is a favourite of skincare experts and influencers alike, making it a must try; its introduction into Boots arguably makes this easier than ever before.

But that’s not all that’s new to beauty this week. In hair care, there’s a soothing new scalp product and a rich, tropical hair mask, as well as a new cult SPF from American shores and a dreamy eye cream in skincare. Keep reading to learn more about each one.