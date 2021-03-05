Living Proof's New Collection Is Perfect For Waves, Curls, & Coils

Some weeks are just really exciting in the land of beauty, and this week was absolutely one of those. There's been so many cool launches to hit stands in the past seven days, and I am so pumped to learn about each and every one of them. For example, Living Proof's new collection is perfect for waves, curls, and coils, and is the new range you should totally be giving a go right now.

The products are designed for all types of curls, whether you have loose waves or tight coils, and it caters to all stages of the hair washing process, from shampoo right through to styling. The salmon pink packaging is also super appealing, and every product has Living Proof's signature scent, which is beloved in itself.

That's not all that's out this week though. UOMA Beauty's new Limited Edition Black Magic Coming 2 America collection is absolutely magical, and the palette in the collection has to be the stand out. Then there's a great new moisturiser from Crabtree & Evelyn, an exfoliating cleanser by The Inkey List, and Glossier's awesome new makeup bag, which is a collector's dream.

Keep reading to find out more about these and other newbies out this week.